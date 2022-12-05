ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 29 – Dec. 5

By Stuart Rucker
 3 days ago

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

A & R BBQ #2 – 89
3721 Hickory Hill Memphis, TN 38115
Violations include: no date marking on turkey leg, chicken or pork ribs, no thermometer inside chest freezer, no labels on food containers inside food prep area, employee not wearing proper hair restraint while preparing food, ice buildup inside chest freezer. Dirty equipment, walls and floor in food prep area, dirty vent-a-hood filter.

American Deli – 87
3543 S Mendenhall Rd. Memphis, TN 38115
Violations include: walk in cooler is not maintaining temperatures of or below 41 degrees, unlabeled chemical bottle (bleach), unlabeled food in cooler, pieces of ham laying on top of package in prep cooler, frozen beef patties found on freezer shelf, sanitizer test strips not available.

Sonic – 84
4130 Kirby Pkwy Memphis, TN 38115
Violations include: black buildup inside ice machine, TCS (temperature control for safety) foods not maintained at 41 degrees, prep cooler not working – temperature is 60 degrees, no thermometer observed in candy cooler or prep coolers, floor uncovered in freezer, ice buildup inside freezer, buildup present on equipment and walls.

Dixie Queen – 71
1181 S. Bellevue Memphis, TN 38106
Violations include: hand sinks are blocked by carts and other kitchenware, beef patties stored next to lettuce in prep cooler, ice machine has build up of mildew inside chute, dishware is not properly sanitized because the 3 compartment sink did not have stoppers to store water, chicken strips were cooling at 81 degrees, no date marking on open hot dog packages, dish soap stored next to dish wares above 3 compartment sink, pineapple stored in container without label, pineapple mix stored inside container without a lid, can opener needs cleaning, ice cream residue found on side of machine, test strips damaged due to condensation, water flooding floors in public restroom, dumpster left open, flooring is not smooth throughout kitchen and prep area.

100s :

Bellevue Baptist Church
2000 Appling Cordova, TN 38018

Burger King
6428 E. Shelby Dr. Memphis, TN 38141

Cache 42 #2
4202 Hacks Cross Rd.

The Cove
2559 Broad Ave. Memphis, TN 38112

IRC – Kitchen
1045 Mullins Station Memphis, TN 38134

La Costa Restaurant (Bar)
5359 Winchester Rd. Memphis, TN 38115

New Age Food Truck & Catering
7955 Windersgate Cir. Olive Branch, MS 38654

Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church (Kitchen)
7289 Highway 64 Memphis, TN

Sherwood Elementary
Memphis, TN 38111

Taqueria Los Compadres
5895 Winchester Rd. Memphis, TN 38125

Tokyo Grill (Bar)
5848 Winchester Rd. Memphis, TN 38115

Tony Johnson Catering
6860 Hillshire, Suite 18 Memphis, TN 38133

