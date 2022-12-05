Read full article on original website
Hyundai, SK building new battery plant to Bartow County, bringing 3,500 new jobs
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A new Hyundai electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility will bring billions of dollars of investment and thousands of new jobs to Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that Hyundai Motor Group and SK On chose a location in Bartow County to be the site that will help supply the automotive manufacturers plants across the country.
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something cool to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.
The Best Things To Do In Cartersville, Georgia
Whether you’re looking for an easy day trip from Atlanta or Chattanooga, a quick stop off of an I-75 roadtrip, or a longer stay, Cartersville has something for everyone. The town was incorporated in 1854 and thrived thanks to its key position along the railway, but the history of the surrounding land dates back much farther. Creek, Cherokee, and prehistoric Native Mississippian cultures all called it home. Now with a population of fewer than 25,000 residents, Cartersville exudes small town charm along with sophisticated attractions. Whether you’re looking for world-class museums and dining or a chance to just get away from it all, you’ll find it here.
One Georgia City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Children’s Chris Chelette on what Children’s new hospital means for Brookhaven
In 2017, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta unveiled plans for an expansive campus at the interchange of North Druid Hills Road and I-85. The campus would cover 70 acres and include the then already-under-construction Center for Advanced Pediatrics, acres of green space and a new state-of-the-art hospital. The project originally was to be completed by 2026. […] The post Children’s Chris Chelette on what Children’s new hospital means for Brookhaven appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Ribbon-Cutting Set for Goodr Grocery Store Wednesday at Powder Springs’ Tapp Middle School to help fight food insecurity
The City of Powder Springs passed along the following press release:. Powder Springs, GA (Dec. 5, 2022) ~ Sustainable waste management and hunger relief company, Goodr, will be unveiling their latest free Goodr Grocery Store at Tapp Middle School, in partnership with the City of Powder Springs. This store represents the company’s 2nd Goodr Grocery Store in a Georgia Title I School and the company’s 5th store overall. The store will provide access to groceries for Tapp’s roughly 900 students, grades 6-8 and their families – free of charge during the school year. On December 7th, the partners will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the store at 10:15 AM with Mayor Al Thurman and members of the Powder Springs City Council expected to attend.
Police: 'Several injured' following shooting outside Georgia Walmart; store evacuated
(CNN) -- At least one person was injured Wednesday in a shooting outside a Walmart in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Cobb County police said. Police were "on the scene of a shooting at 2795 Chastain Meadows Pkwy. Several injuries. Not an active shooter," police said in a tweet. "No current threat to public."
Construction workers trapped by rising flood waters while trying to clear Alpharetta sewer
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Three workers were rescued by Alpharetta firefighters after quickly rising flood waters left them stranded while working on a construction project. Officials say firefighters were called to an area behind North Point Community Church on North Point Pkwy. for a water rescue. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Walton County BOC to consider rezone to make way for 68-home subdivision in Loganville area
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 6, 2022) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commission meeting, commissioners will consider the rezone of 92.012 acres from A1 to R10SC for Reliant Homes, GA, LLC. The rezone would make way for a 68-home subdivision on property located at Broadnax Mill Road and Marce Camp Road in the unincorporated area of Loganville. This is a 26 % reduction on the number of homes that could actually be developed on this property. Being 92 acres, 1 acre per lot would net 92 homes. However, the request is 68 homes. Planning has recommended approval with certain conditions. Click or tap on this link for more details on the proposal.
Election Night: East Point, Roswell, South Fulton, and Peachtree City City Council special elections
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Four Fulton County municipalities held special elections Tuesday night in the Georgia runoff. They included East Point City Council, Roswell City Council, and South Fulton City Council, and Peachtree City City Council.
Gwinnett commission approves additional $23.7 million for Rowen project
A groundbreaking ceremony for the massive project will be held Friday.
New pictures and details released about luxury spa and hot springs coming to Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Passport Experiences recently revealed new photorealistic renderings of Passport Springs & Spa, the ambitious luxury experience project being built in Forsyth County near The Collection.
8 Georgians charged with defrauding $30M in unemployment benefits from Department of Labor
ATLANTA — Eight people are facing charges for conspiring to defraud the Georgia Department of Labor of more than tens of millions of dollars in federal funds intended for unemployment benefits. Of the eight, seven have been indicted, and one defendant has already pleaded guilty to her role. According...
High school drag performance draws controversy in Forsyth County
Lambert High School in Forsyth County, GAPhoto byForsyth County School District. (Forsyth County, GA) A 17-year-old’s drag performance during a local high school talent show has drawn criticism from outraged parents who claim the school is treading on their parental rights.
Students complain district needs to correct violence problem at Gwinnett schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A day after Gwinnett County Public School educators held a secret meeting to discuss on campus violence, some students are speaking out about the problems. Sophomore Tyler Lee of Peachtree Ridge High School says the district needs to address the problem and find real solutions. "A...
Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash
(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why
This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
1 person shot outside automotive center at Cobb County Walmart, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Police Department said one person was hospitalized from a shooting outside a Walmart. Police said there is no active shooter and no current threat to the public. Police detained several people who were part of "two groups" involved in the shooting near the automotive center.
Brenau alum appointed to Brenau University Board of Trustees
Brenau University's Board of Trustees has gained a new member, alumna Melissa Tymchuk. "With the addition of Melissa Tymchuk as our newest trustee, Brenau continues its tradition of being guided by a broad of trustees who understand the value of higher education and the dynamics that drive the institution," Board of Trustees Chair Mike Smith said in a press release.
Residential Christmas Light Displays in metro Atlanta | 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In addition to the mega displays of Christmas lights at places like at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and Six Flags Over Georgia, there are many fantastic residential displays in metro Atlanta. Here’s a list of some of the best. When: Now through Dec....
