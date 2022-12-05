Read full article on original website
Related
KXAN
6 fashionable capes to wear this winter
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A stylish cape will make you a superhero of fashion. Months ahead of the fall season, fashion experts were predicting that capes would be in style, while top designers were showcasing them on the runways. Now that chilly weather has arrived, capes are trending just in time for winter.
KXAN
How to layer clothes for winter
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you often find yourself miserably cold in the winter, maybe you haven’t discovered or perfected the art of layering. Not only do layers trap warm air between them, keeping you toastier, but they’re also flexible because you can easily shed a layer if you get too hot.
KXAN
7 best gifts for teens
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Being a teenager is an exciting time, especially now with all the technology and devices designed to make the world open and accessible. That means it’s never been easier to find something that a teenager will enjoy. There are all kinds of options that would make good gifts for teens. You can give them all kinds of entertaining tech, provide them with essentials, or give them the tools to create something wholly new. But should you get them something functional or something fun? Honestly, you really can’t go wrong with either, especially if you choose one of the items on this list. Teenagers like things they can show off to their friends or things they can use to follow their passions, whether it be art, video games or fashion.
Save Up to 70% On Everything From Dyson Vacuums to KitchenAid Stand Mixers During Bed Bath & Beyond’s Holiday Gifting Event
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s that time of year again — time to save big during Bed Bath & Beyond’s holiday sale! Right now you can save on holiday gift items ranging from single-serve coffee pods and at-home spa essentials to Dyson vacuums and KitchenAid stand mixers. With savings deals up to 70 percent, you need to do a quick scan for those must-buy Christmas gifts before the event is over.
KXAN
23 best Christmas Squishmallows
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Trying to find the perfect gift every Christmas season is daunting, especially as the list of people you need to get gifts for grows. Among the best low-cost gifts are Squishmallows, with bonus points given to Squishmallows with designs that match the season.
Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheets Are Nearly 60% Off & They’re the Perfect Gift for the Person Who Is Always Cold
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We all have someone in our life who just can’t seem to stay warm. Rather than buying that special someone another sweater or hat, treat them to the luxury of ultra-warm cotton flannel bedding. Select Eddie Bauer flannel sheets are currently on sale on Amazon for nearly 60 percent off, so you can treat your loved one to warm toes all winter long. The Queen-size set of “Dog Friends”-printed flannel sheets from Eddie Bauer is on sale right now for just...
KXAN
Everything you need to go snow tubing
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Snow tubing is a fun activity you can do this winter with friends and family. It's much safer than skiing and snowboarding, and requires no athletic skills or expensive equipment. However, there is some gear you'll need before hitting the...
Comments / 0