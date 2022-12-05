Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
Philadelphia schools’ top financial official to step down
Uri Monson, the Philadelphia school district’s chief financial officer who just two months ago earned a promotion to deputy superintendent overseeing operations, is leaving to become budget secretary in the administration of governor-elect Josh Shapiro.Shapiro announced the move in a statement Tuesday morning, calling Monson “one of the sharpest minds in Pennsylvania.” The two men worked together between 2012 and 2016, when Shapiro was chair of the Montgomery County Commission and Monson...
fox29.com
Southwest Philly group calls for change, working to build medical facility in area where there is none
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Community members in Southwest Philadelphia say they have nowhere to go for medical care, as there are no urgent care centers or health facilities for those in need. But, a local church is leading a call for change. "When we first moved here in 1972, it was...
Social Clubs and Secret Societies in Early Philadelphia
Across from City Hall stands the Masonic Temple, an enormous, medieval-style building. The Free Masons have gathered there since 1873. If the popular imagination were a tavern, like the ones where Philadelphians first gathered, Free Masonry would be downing Fish House Punch with the Illuminati and the Knights Templar–ancient orders with esoteric rituals and terrifying powers. In reality, while the Free Masons descend from medieval guilds, the first modern lodge was founded in 18th century England as a fraternal order–or, in other words, a social club. While the Free Masons adopted medieval-sounding ceremonies and titles, they have always served a modern purpose: fellowship and mutual benefits.
Chester Gun Violence Model Highlighted at Philly Festival
Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky and Delaware County Attorney Jack Stollsteimer. Chester is once again leading the way for others by sharing its successful 60 percent drop in gun violence at the 5th annual “Ideas We Should Steal” Festival Dec. 15, writes Roxanne Patel Shepelavy for The Philadelphia Citizen.
Philly’s $500 million budget surplus could disappear if there is a financial downturn
For the first time in city history, Philadelphia is projected to have a budget surplus of $500 million. But despite that, a new report from the group overseeing the city’s finances says a fiscal downturn could still cause problems. The city will have a $505.3 million budget surplus at...
Parking lot refinancing bill sparks uproar at City Council committee meeting
The bill to approve refinancing of a loan the City guaranteed for a parking garage at the Gallery contained a provision that the owner must agree to the closing of Filbert Street, next to the garage.
Lowballed: Philadelphia area homeowners of color receive unfair appraisals
Across the tristate metro area, homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were about twice as likely to be under-appraised as those in majority-white neighborhoods.
fox29.com
Non-profit holds fundraiser to help aid efforts to clean up one of Philly's busiest streets
PHILADELPHIA - A non-profit organization gathered Tuesday to discuss ways to protect one of Philadelphia's busiest and longest corridors from the scourge of gun violence and crime. North Broad Renaissance held its annual fundraiser at the Laborer's Training Facility, collecting money to "address the symptoms of gun violence and implement...
PLANetizen
Philadelphia Plans Bus System Overhaul
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has announced plans to revamp its regional transit system, eliminating some underperforming bus routes and improving service on more well-used lines. As Emily Rizzo reports for WHYY, “SEPTA also wants to do away with bus routes in ten suburban communities and replace them with...
Pa. Democrat Joanna McClinton swears herself in as majority leader
The fight for power in the Pennsylvania House took a turn Wednesday when Philadelphia Democrat Joanna McClinton had herself sworn in as majority leader and acting speaker.
phillygrub.blog
Philly’s First Combined Winery & Brewery Opens this Saturday
Carbon Copy, Philadelphia’s first combined winery and brewery, is excited to announce their grand opening at 701 S. 50th Street in West Philadelphia this Saturday, December 10th at 11:00AM. Previously the Dock Street Brewery West location, brewer and hospitality experts, Brendon Boudwin and Kyle Wolak put a new spin...
buckscountyherald.com
PennDOT to host job fairs for open positions in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host several job fairs in December at its suburban Philadelphia maintenance facilities in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties, to connect with qualified candidates to learn about opportunities as a Transportation Equipment Operator, Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic, and seasonal Winter Maintenance employee.
Action News Investigation: Real estate company accused of deceptive practices
Rosetta Loper Grant, who is selling her Oxford Circle home, signed onto the agreement offered by MV Realty. But then in May, she started second-guessing her decision.
6abc names Brian Taff as anchor of Action News at 6pm
"[Jim Gardner] will never be replaced on Action News at 6, but it's the professional honor of a lifetime to be asked to succeed him," Taff said.
Working Together from Small Philadelphia Apartment Helped Two Biden Campaign Staffer Realize They Were Made for Each Other
Working together from a small apartment in Philadelphia helped Robert Richardson Flaherty Jr. and Carla Susanne Frank realize they function well together even in nonideal circumstances, writes Sadiba Hasan for The New York Times. In 2019, the couple, who met in Washington during one of their several jobs in the...
Route 420 South bridge in Delco to close indefinitely after inspection revealed deterioration
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County residents will need to adjust their commutes.The bridge that carries Route 420 South (Wanamaker Avenue) from Prospect Park to Tinicum Township right before Intertstate-95 will be closed indefinitely Wednesday night after an inspection showed significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration, PennDOT said.PennDOT said in a release the bridge will remain closed until engineers develop a plan to repair the structure. The project to replace the bridge is near completion and tentatively scheduled for a construction bid in early 2023. With the bridge closed, motorists looking to use Route 420 South will be directed to use Chester Pike, Stewart Avenue and northbound I-95 to access Route 420. The Route 420 South bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. It carries 19,270 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT.The bridge won't open again until its completely fixed and passes inspections.Drivers can check on conditions on more than 40,000 roadways miles by visiting www.511PA.com.
NBC Philadelphia
Notice a Change on I-76? PennDOT Says Crashes, Travel Time Are Down. This Is Why
Drivers traveling the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) through Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, may notice their commute is getting better, and PennDOT claims for a lot of people, it should be. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says it’s seeing a reduction in both the number of crashes and travel time after launching...
MedicalXpress
Repairing abandoned houses found to reduce nearby gun violence
Installing new doors and windows, trash cleanup, and weeding at abandoned houses in Philadelphia led to substantial drops in nearby gun violence, according to a new study from the Perelman School of Medicine and School of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, and Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, published today in JAMA Internal Medicine. The findings suggest that fixing dilapidated, abandoned houses is an inexpensive intervention that local governments can add to their prevention efforts to address the current gun violence crisis.
westphillylocal.com
Grand Opening celebration, coat giveaway this Wednesday at new West Philadelphia Boys & Girls Club
Community members are invited to visit the mobile food pantry presented by The Print Foundation, Inc. and select a new children’s coat in the newly refitted gymnasium. The event kicks off at 3 p.m. and goes until 4:30. The 25,000-square-foot Boys & Girls Club provides two floors of classrooms,...
vista.today
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
Comments / 0