Philadelphia, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia schools’ top financial official to step down

Uri Monson, the Philadelphia school district’s chief financial officer who just two months ago earned a promotion to deputy superintendent overseeing operations, is leaving to become budget secretary in the administration of governor-elect Josh Shapiro.Shapiro announced the move in a statement Tuesday morning, calling Monson “one of the sharpest minds in Pennsylvania.” The two men worked together between 2012 and 2016, when Shapiro was chair of the Montgomery County Commission and Monson...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

Social Clubs and Secret Societies in Early Philadelphia

Across from City Hall stands the Masonic Temple, an enormous, medieval-style building. The Free Masons have gathered there since 1873. If the popular imagination were a tavern, like the ones where Philadelphians first gathered, Free Masonry would be downing Fish House Punch with the Illuminati and the Knights Templar–ancient orders with esoteric rituals and terrifying powers. In reality, while the Free Masons descend from medieval guilds, the first modern lodge was founded in 18th century England as a fraternal order–or, in other words, a social club. While the Free Masons adopted medieval-sounding ceremonies and titles, they have always served a modern purpose: fellowship and mutual benefits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Chester Gun Violence Model Highlighted at Philly Festival

Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky and Delaware County Attorney Jack Stollsteimer. Chester is once again leading the way for others by sharing its successful 60 percent drop in gun violence at the 5th annual “Ideas We Should Steal” Festival Dec. 15, writes Roxanne Patel Shepelavy for The Philadelphia Citizen.
CHESTER, PA
PLANetizen

Philadelphia Plans Bus System Overhaul

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has announced plans to revamp its regional transit system, eliminating some underperforming bus routes and improving service on more well-used lines. As Emily Rizzo reports for WHYY, “SEPTA also wants to do away with bus routes in ten suburban communities and replace them with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Philly’s First Combined Winery & Brewery Opens this Saturday

Carbon Copy, Philadelphia’s first combined winery and brewery, is excited to announce their grand opening at 701 S. 50th Street in West Philadelphia this Saturday, December 10th at 11:00AM. Previously the Dock Street Brewery West location, brewer and hospitality experts, Brendon Boudwin and Kyle Wolak put a new spin...
INDIANA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

PennDOT to host job fairs for open positions in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host several job fairs in December at its suburban Philadelphia maintenance facilities in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties, to connect with qualified candidates to learn about opportunities as a Transportation Equipment Operator, Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic, and seasonal Winter Maintenance employee.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Route 420 South bridge in Delco to close indefinitely after inspection revealed deterioration

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County residents will need to adjust their commutes.The bridge that carries Route 420 South (Wanamaker Avenue) from Prospect Park to Tinicum Township right before Intertstate-95 will be closed indefinitely Wednesday night after an inspection showed significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration, PennDOT said.PennDOT said in a release the bridge will remain closed until engineers develop a plan to repair the structure. The project to replace the bridge is near completion and tentatively scheduled for a construction bid in early 2023. With the bridge closed, motorists looking to use Route 420 South will be directed to use Chester Pike, Stewart Avenue and northbound I-95 to access Route 420. The Route 420 South bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. It carries 19,270 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT.The bridge won't open again until its completely fixed and passes inspections.Drivers can check on conditions on more than 40,000 roadways miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MedicalXpress

Repairing abandoned houses found to reduce nearby gun violence

Installing new doors and windows, trash cleanup, and weeding at abandoned houses in Philadelphia led to substantial drops in nearby gun violence, according to a new study from the Perelman School of Medicine and School of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, and Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, published today in JAMA Internal Medicine. The findings suggest that fixing dilapidated, abandoned houses is an inexpensive intervention that local governments can add to their prevention efforts to address the current gun violence crisis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

