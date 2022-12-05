Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Jimari Butler enters transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes decommits from programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
kmaland.com
Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU
(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
Veteran Nebraska Player Announces He Is Transferring
After four seasons in Lincoln, Huskers defensive lineman Mosai Newsom has announced that he's ready for a change. Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the upperclassman and Iowa native said he's hitting the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. Writing:. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities that the...
Rival Reaction: Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg reacts to Indiana's 81-65 win
Watch and listen to what Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg had to say following No. 14 Indiana's 81-65 win over the Cornhuskers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
Trey Galloway posts career night as Hoosiers beat Huskers, 81-65
Junior guard Trey Galloway notched a career-high 20 points as No. 14 Indiana evened its Big Ten record (1-1) with a victory over Nebraska, 81-65. The Hoosiers used an all-around effort from Trayce Jackson-Davis and a barrage of three-pointers from Tamar Bates, Miller Kopp, and Galloway to put the Cornhuskers away.
Recap: TJD's triple-double, IU's 3-point barrage leads Hoosiers past Nebraska, 81-65
No. 14 Indiana (8-1, 1-1) basketball drained 11 3-pointers Wednesday night as it ran away from Nebraska, 81-65, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. Indiana star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded the third triple-double in IU history, finishing with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in 29 minutes. Junior guard Trey Galloway had a career shooting night, scoring 20 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, and chipping in four rebounds. Sophomore guard Tamar Bates aided in the 3-point barrage, making 5-of-8 3-pointers and scoring 19 points off the bench. Fifth-year forward Miller Kopp added 13 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Corn Nation
Reaction: Donovan Raiola to return as Nebraska’s offensive line coach
News is out that our new football overlord, Matt Rhule, is keeping Donovan Raiola as the offensive line coach. Of all the coaches on Scott Frost’s last staff, Raiola would be the one most fans would want to NOT return. Nebraska’s offensive line this past season was the worst...
Huskers offer 2023 IMG Academy defensive back
Nebraska offered IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah on Wednesday. The defensive back tagged Nebraska secondary coach Evan Cooper in his tweet announcing the offer. Safeeullah ended up at IMG Academy, playing for one of its teams, after playing at Hillsboro High School in Nashville his junior season. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound...
Nebraska Football: Confusion follows Donovan Raiola rumors
Earlier today, it seemed as though the Nebraska football team was going to make a splash hire for its offensive line coach in John Garrison. On Tuesday night, the talk is that instead new head coach Matt Rhule has landed on Donovan Raiola. I suppose in a way, retaining Raiola...
The Hoosiers React: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Trey Galloway discuss Indiana's win over Nebraska
Watch and listen to what IU players Trayce Jackson-Davis and Trey Galloway had to say following the Hoosiers' win over the Cornhuskers.
Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: Nebraska
Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 81-65 home win over Nebraska. Q – On Trayce Jackson-Davis' triple-double adding to his legacy…. MIKE WOODSON: I never once addressed it at all. It's a part of our game....
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program Saturday
Elijah Jeudy during practicePhoto byBrian Perroni/247Sports. Nebraska football will have a visitor on Saturday, as former Texas A&M defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy will be visiting Nebraska this Saturday per Mike Schaefer of 247Sports.
Trayce Jackson-Davis wears many hats. His historic triple-double against Nebraska revealed a new one.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Just four days ago, Mike Woodson sat before a media contingency in Piscataway, N.J., and made sure to be very clear in his response to one particular question. "If you see this theme of teams doubling Trayce [Jackson-Davis]," the reporter asked following IU's first loss of the season at Rutgers, "what other things are you focused on offensively to counteract that move?" Woodson paused for a brief moment to collect his thoughts, then his words came tumbling out.
Two-sport athlete commits to Nebraska for football and track
Highly regarded high school sprinter Brice Turner announced he was committing to the Huskers for both football and track. Turner, who is not currently ranked by 247Sports, has posted some impressive track times throughout his career, including a wind-aided 10.25 100-meter dash. This season turned finished with 803 yards and...
Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State
Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
Nebraska Football: Colorado AD is afraid of Husker fans coming to town
Nebraska football has its new head coach in Matt Rhule. Colorado also has its new head coach in Deion Sanders. The two new hires, generating excitement among the respective fanbases, are set to square off in Week 2 of next season, which has CU Athletic Director Rick George worried about one big thing. “What if Husker fans make the game in Boulder a Red Out?”
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Nebraska Football: Rumors swirling around possible offensive line coach
The Nebraska football team is slowly and surely getting its staff put together. It’s likely that Matt Rhule is actually taking a bit too long for some people. Especially since the transfer portal officially opened Monday and things started moving hot and heavy rather quickly. Of course, it’s possible...
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule defines success for the Huskers
During his introductory press conference, head coach Matt Rhule discussed what success looks like for his team.
Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa
Editor’s note: This article was updated to include a second court filing from Iowa. LINCOLN — Three more financial institutions, including two from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings and loans and credit unions seeking repayment of loans from a Lincoln businessman found deceased a month ago. In a court […] The post Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln state senator launches group to fight extremism and misinformation in Nebraska
A departing Lincoln lawmaker is launching a new group dedicated to combating extremism, harassment and misinformation in Nebraska. Sen. Adam Morfeld said the group, Nebraska Legal Action Fund, will use "all the legal tools at our disposal" to defend educators, public officials, election officials and members of the LGBTQ community.
247Sports
