BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Just four days ago, Mike Woodson sat before a media contingency in Piscataway, N.J., and made sure to be very clear in his response to one particular question. "If you see this theme of teams doubling Trayce [Jackson-Davis]," the reporter asked following IU's first loss of the season at Rutgers, "what other things are you focused on offensively to counteract that move?" Woodson paused for a brief moment to collect his thoughts, then his words came tumbling out.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO