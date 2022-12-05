ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

kmaland.com

(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
AMES, IA
The Spun

Veteran Nebraska Player Announces He Is Transferring

After four seasons in Lincoln, Huskers defensive lineman Mosai Newsom has announced that he's ready for a change. Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the upperclassman and Iowa native said he's hitting the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. Writing:. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities that the...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Recap: TJD's triple-double, IU's 3-point barrage leads Hoosiers past Nebraska, 81-65

No. 14 Indiana (8-1, 1-1) basketball drained 11 3-pointers Wednesday night as it ran away from Nebraska, 81-65, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. Indiana star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded the third triple-double in IU history, finishing with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in 29 minutes. Junior guard Trey Galloway had a career shooting night, scoring 20 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, and chipping in four rebounds. Sophomore guard Tamar Bates aided in the 3-point barrage, making 5-of-8 3-pointers and scoring 19 points off the bench. Fifth-year forward Miller Kopp added 13 points, four rebounds and three assists.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Huskers offer 2023 IMG Academy defensive back

Nebraska offered IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah on Wednesday. The defensive back tagged Nebraska secondary coach Evan Cooper in his tweet announcing the offer. Safeeullah ended up at IMG Academy, playing for one of its teams, after playing at Hillsboro High School in Nashville his junior season. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: Nebraska

Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 81-65 home win over Nebraska. Q – On Trayce Jackson-Davis' triple-double adding to his legacy…. MIKE WOODSON: I never once addressed it at all. It's a part of our game....
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis wears many hats. His historic triple-double against Nebraska revealed a new one.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Just four days ago, Mike Woodson sat before a media contingency in Piscataway, N.J., and made sure to be very clear in his response to one particular question. "If you see this theme of teams doubling Trayce [Jackson-Davis]," the reporter asked following IU's first loss of the season at Rutgers, "what other things are you focused on offensively to counteract that move?" Woodson paused for a brief moment to collect his thoughts, then his words came tumbling out.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Two-sport athlete commits to Nebraska for football and track

Highly regarded high school sprinter Brice Turner announced he was committing to the Huskers for both football and track. Turner, who is not currently ranked by 247Sports, has posted some impressive track times throughout his career, including a wind-aided 10.25 100-meter dash. This season turned finished with 803 yards and...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State

Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Colorado AD is afraid of Husker fans coming to town

Nebraska football has its new head coach in Matt Rhule. Colorado also has its new head coach in Deion Sanders. The two new hires, generating excitement among the respective fanbases, are set to square off in Week 2 of next season, which has CU Athletic Director Rick George worried about one big thing. “What if Husker fans make the game in Boulder a Red Out?”
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa

Editor’s note: This article was updated to include a second court filing from Iowa. LINCOLN — Three more financial institutions, including two from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings and loans and credit unions seeking repayment of loans from a Lincoln businessman found deceased a month ago. In a court […] The post Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

