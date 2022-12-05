Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hometown Holiday traditions do not disappoint at ChristmasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
30 years of memories goes up in flames as Givens Bookstore burns and is later demolishedCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
You can still obtain the time and weather in the Roanoke Valley by dialing the same phone number from decades pastCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas activities to enjoy in Roanoke and surrounding areas on December 9 and 10Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for ChristmasCheryl E PrestonChristiansburg, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Givens’ Books’ former owner remembers decades of serving the community after the store building burned down
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials are working to find out what started the fire on Tuesday night at a former bookstore in Salem. The building was vacant and set to be renovated by a property owner. Stories that once lined the shelves of Givens’ Books now sit among the rubble....
WDBJ7.com
The Harvest Foundation is helping fund five local community organizations through Project Hope
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Project Hope was started in August by the Harvest Foundation to help community members fund projects that will make a positive difference in Martinsville and Henry County. A luncheon was held Wednesday at Piedmont Arts to award the ideas selected for the Project Hope grant. “We...
Sustainable Farming Conference and Taste of Virginia Expo Coming To Roanoke
The Virginia Association for Biological Farming (VABF) — Virginia’s premier organization for biological and organic farmers, gardeners, foodies, educators, advocates and supporters of sustainable agriculture — has opened registration to record sales for its 23rd annual conference to be held at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, January 6-8, 2023. This year’s conference features two […]
Calvary Baptist Church Sanctuary Sold to Local Developer
Calvary Baptist Church, a landmark building in downtown Roanoke has been sold to a third party following almost a century of serving as a Christian church. The historic sanctuary was built in 1925, and the congregation itself dates back to 1891. The Calvary Baptist Church congregation is now worshiping at Colonial Avenue Baptist Church located […]
Franklin News Post
Carilion opens neurology practice in Rocky Mount
Neurology patients who used to drive to Roanoke for treatment can now be seen in Rocky Mount. Neurologist Feryal Nauman has been seeing patients at Carilion’s Rocky Mount neurology practice, located in the same building as the Bernard Healthcare Center at 1171 Franklin St., since it opened in September.
cardinalnews.org
The Democratic vote in rural Virginia is concentrated in just a few places
They say a picture’s worth a thousand words. Much of today’s column will be pictures, so today you’ll get a lot of words, but many of them will be metaphorical, not literal. The occasion is some nifty number-crunching from the Virginia Public Access Project, the nonprofit that...
Roanoke City Adult Detention Center Offers Specialized Care
In the past six months, the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center, in partnership with its healthcare provider, NaphCare, has implemented new programs to provide specialized care within the detention center. The programs provide effective treatment to individuals with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) or Hepatitis C during incarceration and connect them to community providers that can […]
WSET
Gov. Youngkin recognizes 10th anniversary of agriculture & forestry development fund
(WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a proclamation Tuesday to recognize the tenth anniversary of the first Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) fund program. The initial AFID fund award was made to Franklin County on December 17, 2012, in support of an expansion by Homestead Creamery,...
WSET
Win a Gift Basket Full of Amazing Items as Part of Our Holiday Giveaways
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Liberty Tax has created a basket of dreams to give away during our Holiday Giveaways this year! Click here to enter now. Emily spoke with them about what goodies are inside and the other giveaways they have planned for December.
WSET
Join the Force! The Lynchburg Police Department is Hiring!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is hiring! You can join and help serve the community. Emily got all the details on how you can apply and the jobs available right now.
wfxrtv.com
Missing autistic teen found safe
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police department is asking for the community’s help in searching for a missing autistic teen in Roanoke. Police say 14-year-old, Shiloh “Shy” Hall was last seen at 1: 30 a.m. at his home on the 3700 block of Signal Hall Ave NW.
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Many holiday finds at Woods Farms
BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s Christmas time at Woods Farms in Franklin County and the crew is still hard at work. “We went from one day processing apples, to the next day, tearing it all apart, putting the wreath machines in and the roping machines in, and the following day we started making wreaths,” said Mark Woods, owner of Woods Farms.
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg Chick-fil-a eyeing potential move
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Chick-fil-a in Christiansburg has plans to move from its current location. The town of Christiansburg says Chick-fil-a has submitted plans to turn the old Golden Corral into a Chick-fil-a. According to the proposal, the old Golden Corral would be torn down and a new building would...
WSET
Patrick & Henry Community College announces two new college board members
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Patrick & Henry Community college board welcomes two new members. According to Patrick & Henry Community College, the two members are Mr. Ouss Sahhar and Mr. Tim Stone. Sahhar, representing Martinsville, shared that he recently moved to Martinsville from Winston Salem, NC, where he...
Virginia sheriff’s office jokes online about meth found in public restroom as opioid epidemic reaches ‘crisis proportion’
"Just a little PSA here………if you’re going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible enough to keep up with it and don’t just leave it laying around in a public bathroom all Willy Nilly like for anyone to grab a hold of," the Sheriff's Office wrote online. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2021.
wfxrtv.com
Pedestrian fatalities triple in Roanoke region: DMV
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reports a “startling” increase in pedestrian deaths in the Roanoke Valley. They say the number of people who lost their lives while crossing roads or walkways has tripled since last year. The agency reports 18 pedestrians...
Liberty News
Christmastime traditions continue on Liberty Mountain
As students prepared for their last week of classes and exams for the fall semester, Liberty University hosted a variety of events to get them in the holiday mood. On Dec. 2, Liberty chose a more festive scene for the last Convocation of the year. The Advent Convocation featured special music by the rock band Future of Forestry. Lead singer Eric Owyoung performed several classic Christmas hymns, including “Silent Night,” “O Holy Night,” and “Joy to the World.” Owyoung was accompanied on stage by an orchestra, chamber singers from Liberty, and members of the Liberty Worship Collective.
WSLS
Westside Elementary School in Roanoke closed due to power outage
ROANOKE, Va. – Heads up, parents! Westside Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday due to a power outage, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools. As of 6:43 a.m., 1,044 AEP customers in Roanoke are in the dark. AEP says power should be restored by 11 a.m.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia is studying whether to open a second inland port. Here’s what inland ports are and why they matter.
Lee Cranford stood on a grassy rise behind his office at the Virginia Inland Port and pivoted slowly, pointing into the near distance toward one massive building after another. Interbake. Sysco. Ferguson. Nature’s Touch. Toray. Axalta. Family Dollar. The companies trade in products as varied as frozen foods and plumbing...
NRVNews
Lemley, John Fred
John “Jake” Fred Lemley, 65, of Christiansburg, Virginia, went to be with the Lord November 26th, 2022. Jake was preceded in death by his parents John Edgar Lemley and Kathleen Weakley Lemley; sister Barbara “Bobbie” Lemley Williams; brother in law Edward Lee Williams. Jake will be...
Comments / 0