Roanoke, VA

The Roanoke Star

Sustainable Farming Conference and Taste of Virginia Expo Coming To Roanoke

The Virginia Association for Biological Farming (VABF) — Virginia’s premier organization for biological and organic farmers, gardeners, foodies, educators, advocates and supporters of sustainable agriculture — has opened registration to record sales for its 23rd annual conference to be held at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, January 6-8, 2023. This year’s conference features two […]
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Calvary Baptist Church Sanctuary Sold to Local Developer

Calvary Baptist Church, a landmark building in downtown Roanoke has been sold to a third party following almost a century of serving as a Christian church. The historic sanctuary was built in 1925, and the congregation itself dates back to 1891. The Calvary Baptist Church congregation is now worshiping at Colonial Avenue Baptist Church located […]
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Carilion opens neurology practice in Rocky Mount

Neurology patients who used to drive to Roanoke for treatment can now be seen in Rocky Mount. Neurologist Feryal Nauman has been seeing patients at Carilion’s Rocky Mount neurology practice, located in the same building as the Bernard Healthcare Center at 1171 Franklin St., since it opened in September.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke City Adult Detention Center Offers Specialized Care

In the past six months, the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center, in partnership with its healthcare provider, NaphCare, has implemented new programs to provide specialized care within the detention center. The programs provide effective treatment to individuals with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) or Hepatitis C during incarceration and connect them to community providers that can […]
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Missing autistic teen found safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police department is asking for the community’s help in searching for a missing autistic teen in Roanoke. Police say 14-year-old, Shiloh “Shy” Hall was last seen at 1: 30 a.m. at his home on the 3700 block of Signal Hall Ave NW.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Grown Here at Home: Many holiday finds at Woods Farms

BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s Christmas time at Woods Farms in Franklin County and the crew is still hard at work. “We went from one day processing apples, to the next day, tearing it all apart, putting the wreath machines in and the roping machines in, and the following day we started making wreaths,” said Mark Woods, owner of Woods Farms.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christiansburg Chick-fil-a eyeing potential move

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Chick-fil-a in Christiansburg has plans to move from its current location. The town of Christiansburg says Chick-fil-a has submitted plans to turn the old Golden Corral into a Chick-fil-a. According to the proposal, the old Golden Corral would be torn down and a new building would...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia sheriff’s office jokes online about meth found in public restroom as opioid epidemic reaches ‘crisis proportion’

"Just a little PSA here………if you’re going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible enough to keep up with it and don’t just leave it laying around in a public bathroom all Willy Nilly like for anyone to grab a hold of," the Sheriff's Office wrote online. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2021.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pedestrian fatalities triple in Roanoke region: DMV

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reports a “startling” increase in pedestrian deaths in the Roanoke Valley. They say the number of people who lost their lives while crossing roads or walkways has tripled since last year. The agency reports 18 pedestrians...
ROANOKE, VA
Liberty News

Christmastime traditions continue on Liberty Mountain

As students prepared for their last week of classes and exams for the fall semester, Liberty University hosted a variety of events to get them in the holiday mood. On Dec. 2, Liberty chose a more festive scene for the last Convocation of the year. The Advent Convocation featured special music by the rock band Future of Forestry. Lead singer Eric Owyoung performed several classic Christmas hymns, including “Silent Night,” “O Holy Night,” and “Joy to the World.” Owyoung was accompanied on stage by an orchestra, chamber singers from Liberty, and members of the Liberty Worship Collective.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Westside Elementary School in Roanoke closed due to power outage

ROANOKE, Va. – Heads up, parents! Westside Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday due to a power outage, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools. As of 6:43 a.m., 1,044 AEP customers in Roanoke are in the dark. AEP says power should be restored by 11 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Lemley, John Fred

John “Jake” Fred Lemley, 65, of Christiansburg, Virginia, went to be with the Lord November 26th, 2022. Jake was preceded in death by his parents John Edgar Lemley and Kathleen Weakley Lemley; sister Barbara “Bobbie” Lemley Williams; brother in law Edward Lee Williams. Jake will be...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA

