PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Ben Roethlisberger on George Pickens' sideline sulking; 2 surprising Steelers on ESPN's 'overrated' list
In Wednesday’s “First Call,” Ben Roethlisberger gives his reaction to the sideline histrionics of Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens. ESPN is calling Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt overrated. And while one former Pirates star has a new home, another may be on the move once again. Seen...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Yardbarker
The Pittsburgh Steelers #1 Biggest Trash Talker Revealed During James Harrison’s Tell All
Pittsburgh Steelers legend, James Harrison, appeared on Monday’s episode of Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger . Roethlisberger and his co-host Spencer T’eo sat down to watch Sunday’s game against Atlanta together and Harrison was their special guest. During the show, the gang talked about a variety of topics, including who was the biggest trash talker on the Steelers.
NFL Analysis Network
Browns Get Crushing Injury News After Big Week 13 Win
The Cleveland Browns kept their playoff hopes alive in Week 13, picking up a victory over the lowly Houston Texans. It was far from a perfect game, as Deshaun Watson looked rusty running the offense in his debut after being suspended for the first 11 games of the season. However, the defense was on point as they were the most recent unit to crush the Texans.
Pitt Players Call Out Kedon Slovis on Transfer Decision
Kedon Slovis' decision to transfer surprised some of his Pitt Panthers teammates.
Steelers open as 1.5-point favorites over Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers are riding a two-game road winning streak and finally get to come home to take on the Baltimore Ravens. Thanks to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s injury status, the Steelers are favorites at home. According to Tipico Sportsbook, Pittsburgh is a 1.5-point favorite at home over Baltimore....
Pirates bolster pitching staff with pair of veterans
Velasquez's deal is for one-year worth $3.15 million while Garcia's is for $2.5 million this year with a club option in 2024
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 14 game?
The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 14 schedule. NFL Week 14 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Steelers are a 3-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 14...
Steelers release former Ohio State star
The Pittsburgh Steelers released rookie running back Master Teague on Wednesday. We have signed LB Emeke Egbule to the practice squad and released RB Master Teague from the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/tF3kQAFCa5 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 7, 2022 “We have signed LB Emeke Egbule to the practice squad and released RB Master Teague from Read more... The post Steelers release former Ohio State star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Russell Wilson appears to be to blame for more than just on-field play
Russell Wilson’s posse is causing issues with the Denver Broncos coaching staff, reportedly. The Denver Broncos have what can only be defined as an unmitigated disaster brewing within their organization. It’s impossible to predict the ripple effects their misguided decision to go all-in on Russell Wilson will create for years to come both in and out of Denver.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Yardbarker
Steelers Worked Out Seven Players
Wirtel, 25, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad throughout the season before signing a futures deal with the Rams in February of last year. Los Angeles waived him during training camp and caught...
Predicting The NFL Playoff Bracket And Eventual Super Bowl Winner
The NFL season is rapidly approaching a close and we have tight races across the board when it comes to the divisions in either conference. Before we reach the postseason, we have to take a deeper look at which teams might be able to make it into the playoffs and who could become the potential Super Bowl champions.
3 Best NFL Teams to Bet the OVER on This Season
Chicago Bears 9-4 The Bears have been an over machine since they traded away their two best defensive players, Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, but the bigger reason is Justin Fields. Fields looked like the worst quarterback from his draft class at the start of this season, but offensive coordinator Luke Getsy unleashed him in Week 7 and they’ve averaged 25.3 points a game in the seven games since. Perhaps more importantly, they’re allowing 30.7 points a game over that same stretch.
Raiders vs. Rams Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football
The surging Las Vegas Raiders face off against the struggling Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. This is a matchup between one of the best offenses in the league and one of the worst. We know the firepower the Raiders have on their side, but let’s look at the entire prop market to find the best value for touchdown scorers in this game.
FOX Sports
Harris, running game gives Steelers offense an identity
PITTSBURGH (AP) — When he’s at his best, Najee Harris is a blunt instrument. Powerful. Decisive. Destructive. Capable of imposing his will — usually in the form of a stiff arm — whenever the mood strikes. The Pittsburgh Steelers running back displayed that in a 19-16...
A Giants trade after losing out on Aaron Judge
The San Francisco Giants missed out on free agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but they can get a pretty big name on the trade block to throw into their outfield. The San Francisco Giants were in the running for star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge. Even though they reportedly made an offer in the neighborhood of $360 million, Judge decided on Wednesday morning that he wanted to return to the New York Yankees. The deal is reportedly worth $360 million over nine years.
FOX Sports
Muuuth! Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth forging his own path
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The sound still catches Pat Freiermuth off guard. So yeah, it was a little weird last Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers tight end caught a pass and heard a sizable chunk of black-and-gold-clad fans inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta yell “Muuuuuuuuth” as he made his way downfield.
Yardbarker
Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Delivers Powerful “December Football” Message to Steeler Nation Ahead of Week 14 vs Ravens
Following the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ gutsy win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, 19-16, Head Coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media on Tuesday, full of more quotable Tomlinisms and a stern focus on now what is Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season. The division rival, Baltimore Ravens will visit Acrisure Stadium and they’ll be without their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson. Jackson injured his PCL in the Ravens’ Week 13 matchup against the Denver Broncos, and will miss 1-3 weeks. With so much on the line with each divisional game, a win over the current AFC North division leaders could be a turning point for Pittsburgh in the standings.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 14: Chargers are shocking, Eagles are flocking, more best bets
Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season is upon us, and we are down to the last month of the regular season. As teams jockey for the playoffs, things are heating up as a slip up here, or there can lead to losing home-field advantage or, worse, being left out of the festivities altogether.
