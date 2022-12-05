Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFASaint Louis, MO
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
feastmagazine.com
Where to grab a meal (or drink) near St. Louis' favorite iconic holiday events
No holiday season in St. Louis is complete without a trip to Garden Glow or Candy Cane Lane. Looking to find a kid-friendly dinner nearby? Our guide to festive events has plenty of sweet and savory options to keep your and your family's spirits bright. Garden Glow at the Missouri...
edglentoday.com
Slurped Daiquiri Comes To Granite City On Dec. 16
GRANITE CITY - Granite City will be getting a new business - entrepreneurs Jerheart Huntley and Jami Goodman (owners of the Tax Super Heroes) - are franchising a successful Daiquiri bar named Slurped Daiquiri in Granite City. The grand opening is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec 16, 2022, at 3361 Fehling Road, Suite 3 & 4 Granite City IL 62040.
edglentoday.com
Nautical Bowls Opens Doors Saturday In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - Nautical Bowls will have its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at its new Edwardsville location at 2323 Plum Street. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday. Nautical Bowls co-owner Joel Nimmo encouraged people to come early and have photos taken with Santa and listen to Christmas carols. "Also,...
FOX2now.com
Overstock Outlet has everything for your holiday shopping list
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Overstock Outlet in Wentzville, Missouri, has big-box store items for a fraction of the price. Whatever they can’t house in their store, they sell it on an online auction. What really sets them apart is the heart they have for people, their customers, and the community.
stlpublicradio.org
Wednesday: Two St. Louisans have big plans for a tiny house and an urban farm
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. A 7,000 square foot parcel of land in the Benton Park West neighborhood will get a fresh look and new purpose after years of vacancy and neglect. The plans for this new development include a very tiny house of 420 square feet and an urban farm—all done with volunteer labor and recycled materials.
KMOV
Meet Felix, our pet of the week!
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Our four-legged friend this week is Felix!. You can adopt Felix or any other furry friend from the Humane Society of Missouri at their location at 1201 Macklind Avenue, or you can call 314-951-1562.
Early morning fire at popular hotel in west St. Louis
A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a popular hotel in west St. Louis.
A new soccer and sports bar is opening in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Construction on The Pitch Athletic Club & Tavern, the latest venture by St. Louis-based hotel and hospitality firm Lodging Hospitality Management, is well underway. The sports and soccer bar, located in the former Senior Julio's space in Union Station at 1820 Market St., kitty-corner across from...
feastmagazine.com
Best New Restaurants 2022: Buzz's Hawaiian Grill
At Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill, when co-owner Thomas “Buzz” Moore says aloha, he means it from the heart. To Moore, the word is much more than just a greeting: It’s a way of life that represents love and unity, and this philosophy underscores everything he does at the restaurant.
feastmagazine.com
BLK MKT Eats hits Maplewood with a second location
After five years of business, BLK MKT Eats, known for sushi burritos and poke bowls, is planning to open a second location in Maplewood in the former Las Palmas space. Cousins and co-founders Ron Turigliatto and Kati Fahrney acquired the lease for the space in April and plan to open in early 2023 after renovations are complete. The second location will carry the same concept as the original Vandeventer location. “We are always thinking up new concepts as a team so that we have some new menu options in the future. Right now our focus is expanding location options since our guests are looking for that,” Fahrney says.
stlpublicradio.org
Monday: Meet the married duo behind The Fattened Caf
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. When Charlene Lopez Young moved to St. Louis to be with Darren Young in 2014, she saw an opportunity to add something to the city’s barbeque scene.
Chick-fil-A to open St. Louis-area distribution center
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Chick-fil-A Supply, an affiliate of quick-service restaurant chain Chick-fil-A, plans to open a market distribution center in Maryland Heights, officials said Wednesday. The company is investing $16 million in the new facility, which will service more than 40 Chick-fil-A restaurants in the region, according to...
Kurt Warner helps provide early Christmas surprise for University City mother
Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner returned to the St. Louis area to give back to a family he says is so deserving of a holiday gift.
SOL Foundation, Spire Energy giving away 700 coats for children
BERKELEY, Mo. — Two groups teamed up to help children have access to warm winter clothing. The SOL Foundation and Spire Energy unboxed and prepared coats to hand out at the Berkeley Fire Department between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. Register with the SOL Foundation online here. Register...
FOX2now.com
You can’t help but be happy with dozens or more dancing Santas
ST. LOUIS – The Dancing Santas have traveled the world spreading peace, love, and joy. On Monday, they grace our back lot, spoke about how the group got started, and the next place you can see them and maybe dance along. All problems can be solved with a good dance off.
RFT Asks ChatGPT, a Cutting Edge AI, About St. Louis
It composed a song about Ladue and wrote us some limericks
Kurt Warner, local charities team up to help fill woman's new home with food, furniture
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis sports legend helped make a house a home for a single mother of two who just bought her first home. Super Bowl champion and former St. Louis Rams Quarterback Kurt Warner's First Things First Foundation teamed up with U-Haul, Habitat for Humanity and Aaron's Inc. to reward a first-time homebuyer with a house filled with $10,000 worth of food, furniture and appliances.
‘We felt it’ 2.5M quake shakes along the Mississippi River
The epicenter of a small, 2.5 magnitude earthquake was about a mile east of Kimmswick, Missouri, at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A lot of people say they felt it.
stlpublicradio.org
Jazz singer Denise Thimes aims to spark Christmas memories at Jazz St. Louis
Christmas music can be so familiar that it’s easy to ignore. But when an accomplished jazz singer like Denise Thimes interprets holiday classics, they can spark thoughts of loved ones and warm memories. The key for a performer, Times said, is to put the song first but be sure...
Money Saver: Check out some great deals on kitchen and dining items from Kohl’s Online
ST. LOUIS – Still need to get ready for the holidays? Check out some great deals at Kohl’s Online. For a limited time, get 60% off on holiday kitchen and dining items. Plus, take an additional 20% off at checkout when you enter coupon code LETSGO20. You’ll discover...
