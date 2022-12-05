ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

Slurped Daiquiri Comes To Granite City On Dec. 16

GRANITE CITY - Granite City will be getting a new business - entrepreneurs Jerheart Huntley and Jami Goodman (owners of the Tax Super Heroes) - are franchising a successful Daiquiri bar named Slurped Daiquiri in Granite City. The grand opening is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec 16, 2022, at 3361 Fehling Road, Suite 3 & 4 Granite City IL 62040.
GRANITE CITY, IL
edglentoday.com

Nautical Bowls Opens Doors Saturday In Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - Nautical Bowls will have its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at its new Edwardsville location at 2323 Plum Street. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday. Nautical Bowls co-owner Joel Nimmo encouraged people to come early and have photos taken with Santa and listen to Christmas carols. "Also,...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Overstock Outlet has everything for your holiday shopping list

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Overstock Outlet in Wentzville, Missouri, has big-box store items for a fraction of the price. Whatever they can’t house in their store, they sell it on an online auction. What really sets them apart is the heart they have for people, their customers, and the community.
WENTZVILLE, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Wednesday: Two St. Louisans have big plans for a tiny house and an urban farm

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. A 7,000 square foot parcel of land in the Benton Park West neighborhood will get a fresh look and new purpose after years of vacancy and neglect. The plans for this new development include a very tiny house of 420 square feet and an urban farm—all done with volunteer labor and recycled materials.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Meet Felix, our pet of the week!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Our four-legged friend this week is Felix!. You can adopt Felix or any other furry friend from the Humane Society of Missouri at their location at 1201 Macklind Avenue, or you can call 314-951-1562.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Best New Restaurants 2022: Buzz's Hawaiian Grill

At Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill, when co-owner Thomas “Buzz” Moore says aloha, he means it from the heart. To Moore, the word is much more than just a greeting: It’s a way of life that represents love and unity, and this philosophy underscores everything he does at the restaurant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

BLK MKT Eats hits Maplewood with a second location

After five years of business, BLK MKT Eats, known for sushi burritos and poke bowls, is planning to open a second location in Maplewood in the former Las Palmas space. Cousins and co-founders Ron Turigliatto and Kati Fahrney acquired the lease for the space in April and plan to open in early 2023 after renovations are complete. The second location will carry the same concept as the original Vandeventer location. “We are always thinking up new concepts as a team so that we have some new menu options in the future. Right now our focus is expanding location options since our guests are looking for that,” Fahrney says.
MAPLEWOOD, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Monday: Meet the married duo behind The Fattened Caf

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. When Charlene Lopez Young moved to St. Louis to be with Darren Young in 2014, she saw an opportunity to add something to the city’s barbeque scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Chick-fil-A to open St. Louis-area distribution center

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Chick-fil-A Supply, an affiliate of quick-service restaurant chain Chick-fil-A, plans to open a market distribution center in Maryland Heights, officials said Wednesday. The company is investing $16 million in the new facility, which will service more than 40 Chick-fil-A restaurants in the region, according to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Kurt Warner, local charities team up to help fill woman's new home with food, furniture

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis sports legend helped make a house a home for a single mother of two who just bought her first home. Super Bowl champion and former St. Louis Rams Quarterback Kurt Warner's First Things First Foundation teamed up with U-Haul, Habitat for Humanity and Aaron's Inc. to reward a first-time homebuyer with a house filled with $10,000 worth of food, furniture and appliances.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy