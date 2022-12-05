Read full article on original website
informnny.com
UPD investigating a ‘Shots Fired’ incident at Oneida Square
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department says a man was shot in the leg at Oneida Square in Utica on December 6th and they are asking the public for any information they may have to help with their investigation. According to police, around 7:20 pm on Tuesday,...
informnny.com
Pedestrian killed in Shurbune during one-car vehicle accident
SHERBURNE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich has reported that a fatal accident in the Town of Sherburne on December 5th has left one pedestrian dead. Around 6:14 pm on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene at State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls. The initial...
informnny.com
Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
informnny.com
Stottville fire chief retires after 30-year tenure
STOTTVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stottville Fire Chief Michael Briscoe publicly announced his retirement on Sunday. Briscoe has served his community for almost 50 years—30 of which he held the position of chief. During his tenure with the Stottville Fire Company, Briscoe accomplished many great things, according to a...
informnny.com
Middleburgh plans annual ‘miracle on main street’
MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Middleburgh’s 22nd-annual “Miracle on Main Street” is slated for this Friday, December 9, from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Organizers say this Charles Dickens-like event grows with each passing year—not only in the hearts of the Middleburgh community, but from afar as well.
informnny.com
Adirondack 100-mile challenge back and bigger
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Mountain Club (ADK) is never one to shy away from a challenge. A steward of the Adirondack Park and its 2,000+ miles of trails, ADK posed a challenge to the park’s hikers, bikers and visitors at large over the summer. In 2023, that same challenge is returning, at a bigger scale than ever.
