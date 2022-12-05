Read full article on original website
Kingerski: Did Penguins’ Ron Hextall Get it Right … Again?
Ron Hextall is pretty close to undefeated as the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, often despite the noise surrounding him. Something was broken with the Penguins in late October and a few weeks in November. The penalty-kill was little more than a red cape for the charging bull of opposing power plays. The team lacked energy and had an odd air of indifference, bordering on arrogance, as it sank like a stone in the Eastern Conference standings.
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: Momentum & Slips in 4-1 Win
The Pittsburgh Penguins (14-8-4) needed a little warmup before they found their game and rhythm. After a sluggish first period, the Penguins flexed their superior talent and crisp game in a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bryan Rust was against the Penguins’ spark plug as he crashed the...
Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets preview, prediction, pick, odds: Jackets aim to slow Sabres' surge
The offense-minded Buffalo Sabres hope to continue their scoring surge when they visit the retooling Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. The Sabres are 4-2-1 over their past seven games, including a 6-3 victory over the visiting San Jose Sharks in their latest action on Sunday. With 21-year-old Dylan Cozens leading...
Mike Sullivan Hopes to See Both Penguins PP Units Gain Momentum
PITTSBURGH - The struggles of the Pittsburgh Penguins power play were temporarily improved upon when Kasperi Kapanen scored two of his three goals against the St. Louis Blue on the man advantage. One key to notice about that change in trend, however, is that it was the Penguins second unit...
Pittsburgh Penguins players spread holiday cheer at UPMC Children's Hospital
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some members of the Pittsburgh Penguins helped spread some holiday cheer for kids getting treatments at UPMC Children's Hospital on Wednesday. Kris Letang, Tristan Jarry, Jason Zucker, and P.O Joseph were out visiting with kids, delivering gifts, posing for pictures, and taking part in a Dream Big Studio show broadcast to all this kids in the hospital."It means the world because I am a father," Kris Letang said. "I have two children. I wouldn't miss it for the world."This was the first year the Pens were back out doing holiday visits since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sabres' Tage Thompson scores five goals vs. Blue Jackets
Tage Thompson has certainly made a name for himself over the past year, but tonight the Buffalo Sabres center may have reached new heights with a five-goal performance. In Wednesday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Tage Thompson showed no mercy with five goals and six points on the night. More impressive was his first period, where he had four goals and five points by the 16:40 mark of the first, and in just 5:14 of ice time and eight shifts. The Sabres went on to win the game 9-4.
The Penguins Are Wasting Jake Guentzel's Talent
Jake Guentzel is one of the most elite goal scorers in the NHL and has been for a few seasons. He is currently second on the Pittsburgh Penguins with 12 goals on the season, but are the Penguins utilizing him correctly?. The Penguins power play currently ranks 28th in the...
