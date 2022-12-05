Read full article on original website
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
After the leaves have fallen
By Gary Salmon Several years ago, Michael Wojtech’s book, “BARK: A Field Guide to Trees of the Northeast,” came out, which helped in this difficult identification process. Bark is not as consistent as leaves are and changes as the tree […] Read More The post After the leaves have fallen appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Truck crashes through Essex Junction store window
The UVM Health Network has implemented a new plan model to transform primary care practices into a one-stop-shop that integrates physical and mental health treatment. Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont lawmakers will head back to the Statehouse in just...
Hunters happy with rifle season
After a slow start to Vermont’s 16-day rifle season for deer locally, hunters brought a near-record number of bucks to be weighed at Addison County’s wildlife reporting stations. Between Nov. 12 and 27 hunters took 636 bucks to Rack ’N Reel in New Haven, Vermont Field Sports in...
Wildlife Watch: Wintering habitat critical to whitetail survival
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s harsh winters can be tough on everyone, including animals in the wild. But the state’s white-tailed deer have some amazing strategies that allow them to survive. On private land in Williston, a game path marks where white-tailed deer make their winter home. “We...
Dogsled Through Vermont's Winter Wilderness With October Siberians
Mojo is a strong leader. He's confident and knows how to motivate others. The team respects him. He's assertive but doesn't dominate. He doesn't have to throw his weight around to make his teammates submit. After all, he's only about 50 pounds. Mojo is a 10-year-old Siberian husky with a...
Inclusion organization rejects Killington version
Killington Select Board members signed and submitted a version of the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion to its sponsoring organization on Nov. 14. The Mountain Times asked Al Wakefield, co-founder of VTdeclarationofinclusion.org, his reaction to the submission at the time. “The Declaration is intended to be a conspicuous, cogent and explicit...
Expensive Housing Is Limiting Who Gets to Live Where in Vermont — and Clouds the State's Future
Jericho, population 5,100, doesn't look like an exclusive place. Along the undulating country roads that connect its triangle of small villages, visitors are more likely to encounter chicken coops, windblown barns or hand-painted Black Lives Matter signs than outward displays of privilege. Selectboard chair Catherine McMains, who has lived there...
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
Saying Good-bye to McNeill’s
One of our favorite places to hang out when we first moved to Brattleboro was McNeill’s on Eliot Street. Having moved up from Boston/Cambridge, home of many gritty, grubby Irish-style pubs that were not then or ever going to be fern bars (remember those?), we were happy to grab a pint at Brattleboro’s equivalent spot whenever we had a free evening. Although many of our new Brattleboro compatriots seemed to prefer fern bars, we never found the clean scene that inspiring. Despite pressure to transfer our allegiance to places shiny and new, we continued to frequent McNeill’s, where an affordable pint was always available and the ambience was right.
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A heating issue forced some Vermont kids to stay home from school on Monday. The Westminster Center School said on Facebook that the issue meant the school would be closed on Monday. They said they plan to be open again Tuesday.
Two Couples to Open Nagueños Filipino American Diner in Essex Junction
Heart n Soul by Mark BBQ left a hole in Essex Junction when the restaurant closed earlier this year. But its former space won't be empty for long. This month, Nagueños Filipino American Diner will open at 34 Park Street, Suite 8 — with plenty of heart and soul.
This New England Brewing Company Was Just Named 2022 ‘Best Craft Brewery’ in America
A lot of cheers will be thrown up this time of year so while you’re at it throw one up for Fiddlehead Brewing Company in Shelburne, Vermont. The brewing company was just bestowed a top honor in the beer-brewing game. Fiddlehead was just recognized as 2022’s Best Craft Brewery at the 2022 Brewbound Awards.
Driver crashes into Burlington chocolatier’s shop
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington chocolatier is working to pick up the pieces after a driver crashed into their building. NU Chocolat says on Saturday night, a car headed down Battery Street lost control, hit the curb in the intersection, caught air and drove right through their window. A...
The first ever Vermont Comedy Festival was a comedic masterpiece
By Dave Hoffenberg Bridgewater’s Collen Doyle, who owns the Woolen Mill Comedy Club there and Killington’s Matt Vita put on the festival. They both performed throughout the weekend. There were shows from Thursday through Sunday in Bridgewater, Killington, South Pomfret […] Read More The post The first ever Vermont Comedy Festival was a comedic masterpiece appeared first on The Mountain Times.
South Burlington rezones land for proposed Tesla dealership
The electric car maker had asked the city government to rezone the former Hannaford site off Shelburne Road so it could build a showroom and service center there. Read the story on VTDigger here: South Burlington rezones land for proposed Tesla dealership.
Vermont Air Guard to conduct F35 night training this week
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Air National Guard is conducting night flying this week to practice flying in different conditions. The 158th Fighter Wing will have one afternoon and one evening takeoff period per day from Dec. 6 through Dec. 9, according to the Air Guard. The training...
Police seeking second driver in Vermont car crash
Vermont State Police are seeking a driver in connection to a car crash in the town of Shaftsbury. While the two cars did not collide, police are seeking information from a driver who left the scene before police arrived.
South Burlington considers changes to land use development regulations
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Shelburne Road is home to many car dealerships in South Burlington, and the area could soon see another one nearby at the site of the old Hannaford. The South Burlington City Council is holding a public hearing Monday to discuss a possible amendment to the city's land development regulations which would allow the city to modify zoning rules to open up additional areas where cars can be sold.
Bennington orthopedist hopes to make US Olympic Team slot
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A sports medicine physician in Bennington has something in common with the best athletes in the world -- she has a chance of making it to the Olympics. Orthopedist Dr. Ivette Guttmann at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center is gearing up for a month-long audition that could...
