Commercial Dispatch
Sites & Bites: Christmas Gifts, Part One
Full disclosure: I enjoy shopping at actual brick and mortar stores. Retail therapy is important to me, especially at Christmas. And, I feel good knowing I’m supporting businesses that in turn, support Mississippi families in particular and our state in general. As the shopping season gets into full swing, it’s vital to patronize local business owners. Second, consider joining me in an effort to support small and family-owned businesses, regardless of their origin. I’m certain they’ll appreciate our business much more than multi-billion dollar conglomerates.
wtva.com
New Hope man killed in Monday crash
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Monday afternoon killed a New Hope man. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Daniel Brownlee, 61. The wreck happened at the intersection of Casey Lane and Lake Lowndes Road. Brownlee was driving a pickup truck south on Casey Lane, according...
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Mississippi
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country recently opened another new restaurant location in Mississippi this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Mississippi restaurant location in McComb.
Commercial Dispatch
New Hope man dies in one-car accident
A New Hope man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday, according to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant. Daniel Brownlee, 61, was driving his Ford F-150 pickup south on Casey Lane about 2:30 p.m. when he lost control at the intersection of Lake Lowndes Road and went into some trees, Merchant said.
Local utilities company offering free energy efficiency kits to help save money
JACKSON, Miss. — Due to higher bills expected this winter, Entergy Mississippi is offering free energy efficiency kits to customers. Known as Operation Bill Assist, the company is giving away $1.1 million in energy efficiency kits to customers who request them. This is a response to high natural gas costs, the utilities company said.
How United Furniture went from state-funded darling to coldly laying off 2,700 workers
United Furniture Industries — the Tupelo-based furnishings manufacturer that recently laid off its entire staff via email and text message – received more than $3 million dollars in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. The furniture company regularly got sums every few years — ranging from $200,000 to $1.3 million — in exchange […]
kicks96news.com
Flu Surge Continues in Local Health District
The public health district which includes Attala County continues to be Mississippi’s flu hotspot. In its latest update, the State Health Department said more than 45 per cent of patients visiting their doctors in the nine-county district had flu-like illnesses, up from about 31 per cent the week before. In the district which includes Leake and Neshoba counties, updated flu reports were not available but the previous week were running at about nine per cent. Statewide, flu activity jumped from about seven per cent to nine per cent—more than double what we were seeing this time last year.
WLOX
Mississippi medical marijuana patients, professionals on the look out for scams and other complications
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been almost a full year since the sale of medical marijuana was approved in Mississippi. Although the product still isn’t available for purchase, some patients who need the treatment are discovering the complications of the process to obtain a medical marijuana card. Scammers are also looking to take advantage of the new industry.
WTOK-TV
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi!
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Two Mississippi Lottery players won more than a combined $1 million playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings, and one of the players was just $1 away from a $3 million payday. The big winner won $1 million by matching all five white balls with the...
Jackson Free Press
Janus, Former Mississippi Lawmaker, Dies of Cancer at 55
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Funeral services are Monday for former Mississippi state Rep. Michael Janus, who died Tuesday. He was 55. State Sen. Scott DeLano announced at the Capitol that Janus had died of cancer. Janus was a Republican who served in the Mississippi House from 1996 to 2009....
WAPT
MDHS adds more names to civil lawsuit seeking to recover misspent TANF money
JACKSON, Miss. — Additional defendants have been added to the civil suit filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services, which is seeking to recover $94 million in misspent welfare funds. MDHS amended its civil complaint this week after attorneys for the state agency spent months investigating. The following...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Hazlehurst
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players hit it big while playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings. One of the players won $1 million by matching all five white balls with the Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased from Phillips 66 Food Plaza in Hazlehurst. The numbers drawn were 15-16-19-28-47 with a Mega […]
Commercial Dispatch
Sid Salter: Missouri’s new attorney general learned courtroom ropes from a Mississippi grandfather
STARKVILLE — Somewhere from a place high on God’s mountain, lifetime Neshoba County resident Hugh “Boots” Harpole is smiling and bragging about his grandson Andrew Bailey, the newly-minted attorney general of the State of Missouri. “Boots,” whose love and mastery of horses (especially the trotters and...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi grain company’s ex-CEO indicted on fraud charges
GREENVILLE — The former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company has been indicted on federal and state charges, more than a year after the company filed for bankruptcy, prosecutors said Tuesday. John R. Coleman, 46, of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of Express Grain Terminals,...
Mississippi audit shows misspent stimulus money
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to State Auditor Shad White, millions of questioned costs were found in a newly released Single Audit of federal funds in Mississippi. The audit includes federal funds spent by state agencies from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. During this time, White said many state agencies were drawing down […]
Mississippi woman gets holiday surprise after hitting jackpot in Mississippi Lottery game
One Mississippi woman started her December with some extra holiday spending money in her wallet when she won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. Mississippi Lottery officials said the woman from Hinds County won $55,000 in the drawing on Thursday, Dec. 1. The player purchased her winning ticket from DTR Food...
Mississippi Woman Calls Out Judge Who Allegedly Told Minor to “Move On” After Being Groomed and Assaulted by a 26 Year Old Man
This is why victims don’t come forward
Commercial Dispatch
Feds take over Jackson water after failures at the local and state level
Tate Reeves, during his nearly 19 years in elective office, has subscribed to the theory that a good defense is best achieved through a bold offense. His default setting is offense. On the day last week that an order was made public detailing the takeover by the U.S. Department of...
Mississippi man drowns after falling out of canoe
A Mississippi man drowned after he reportedly fell out of his canoe in a Gulfport Lake. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Leroy Barnes, 54, died in an accidental drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport. Emergency crews responded to reports of a man falling in the lake at...
Express Grain leader arrested, charged with fraud
LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The leader of Express Grain Terminals LLC, which declared bankruptcy in 2021, was arrested by state law enforcement agents on Tuesday, December 6. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported John Coleman, 46, has been charged with five counts of making false representations to defraud government and one count of false pretenses. Coleman […]
