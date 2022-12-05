ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Commercial Dispatch

Sites & Bites: Christmas Gifts, Part One

Full disclosure: I enjoy shopping at actual brick and mortar stores. Retail therapy is important to me, especially at Christmas. And, I feel good knowing I’m supporting businesses that in turn, support Mississippi families in particular and our state in general. As the shopping season gets into full swing, it’s vital to patronize local business owners. Second, consider joining me in an effort to support small and family-owned businesses, regardless of their origin. I’m certain they’ll appreciate our business much more than multi-billion dollar conglomerates.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

New Hope man dies in one-car accident

A New Hope man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday, according to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant. Daniel Brownlee, 61, was driving his Ford F-150 pickup south on Casey Lane about 2:30 p.m. when he lost control at the intersection of Lake Lowndes Road and went into some trees, Merchant said.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

How United Furniture went from state-funded darling to coldly laying off 2,700 workers

United Furniture Industries — the Tupelo-based furnishings manufacturer that recently laid off its entire staff via email and text message – received more than $3 million dollars in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009.  The furniture company regularly got sums every few years — ranging from $200,000 to $1.3 million — in exchange […]
MONROE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Flu Surge Continues in Local Health District

The public health district which includes Attala County continues to be Mississippi’s flu hotspot. In its latest update, the State Health Department said more than 45 per cent of patients visiting their doctors in the nine-county district had flu-like illnesses, up from about 31 per cent the week before. In the district which includes Leake and Neshoba counties, updated flu reports were not available but the previous week were running at about nine per cent. Statewide, flu activity jumped from about seven per cent to nine per cent—more than double what we were seeing this time last year.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Mississippi medical marijuana patients, professionals on the look out for scams and other complications

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been almost a full year since the sale of medical marijuana was approved in Mississippi. Although the product still isn’t available for purchase, some patients who need the treatment are discovering the complications of the process to obtain a medical marijuana card. Scammers are also looking to take advantage of the new industry.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

Janus, Former Mississippi Lawmaker, Dies of Cancer at 55

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Funeral services are Monday for former Mississippi state Rep. Michael Janus, who died Tuesday. He was 55. State Sen. Scott DeLano announced at the Capitol that Janus had died of cancer. Janus was a Republican who served in the Mississippi House from 1996 to 2009....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Hazlehurst

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players hit it big while playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings. One of the players won $1 million by matching all five white balls with the Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased from Phillips 66 Food Plaza in Hazlehurst. The numbers drawn were 15-16-19-28-47 with a Mega […]
HAZLEHURST, MS
Commercial Dispatch

GREENWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi audit shows misspent stimulus money

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to State Auditor Shad White, millions of questioned costs were found in a newly released Single Audit of federal funds in Mississippi. The audit includes federal funds spent by state agencies from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. During this time, White said many state agencies were drawing down […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Feds take over Jackson water after failures at the local and state level

Tate Reeves, during his nearly 19 years in elective office, has subscribed to the theory that a good defense is best achieved through a bold offense. His default setting is offense. On the day last week that an order was made public detailing the takeover by the U.S. Department of...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Express Grain leader arrested, charged with fraud

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The leader of Express Grain Terminals LLC, which declared bankruptcy in 2021, was arrested by state law enforcement agents on Tuesday, December 6. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported John Coleman, 46, has been charged with five counts of making false representations to defraud government and one count of false pretenses. Coleman […]
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS

