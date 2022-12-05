The public health district which includes Attala County continues to be Mississippi’s flu hotspot. In its latest update, the State Health Department said more than 45 per cent of patients visiting their doctors in the nine-county district had flu-like illnesses, up from about 31 per cent the week before. In the district which includes Leake and Neshoba counties, updated flu reports were not available but the previous week were running at about nine per cent. Statewide, flu activity jumped from about seven per cent to nine per cent—more than double what we were seeing this time last year.

ATTALA COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO