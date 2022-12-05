ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia man wins $1M Mega Millions top prize, one number away from $87 million jackpot

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XtGDE_0jXsBThf00

SALEM, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia resident Garland Hare stopped by a local mini-mart before an overseas trip and decided to buy a Mega Millions ticket while he was there. The decision would end up winning him $1 million.

Hare, a Salem resident, didn’t realize he had won until he arrived at his foreign destination, according to the Virginia Lottery. It was then that he discovered he had matched five of the six winning numbers.

“It was very unexpected!” he told lottery officials.

The winning numbers were 5-9-15-16-17, and the Mega Ball number was 25. Hare only missed the Mega Millions jackpot by the Mega Ball. His choices guaranteed him the $1 million prize, but without the sixth number, he ended up missing out on the jackpot prize of $87 million.

LIST: Holiday events, festive fun across Central Virginia

Hare said he chose his winning numbers from a combination of family birthdays and anniversaries. He plans to use his winnings to pay his bills and travel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ituJq_0jXsBThf00
Garland Hare, $1 million winner of Virginia Lottery Mega Millions (Photo: The Virginia Lottery)

The winning ticket was bought at the Salem Mini Mart, located at 2319 West Main Street in Salem. Hare’s ticket was one of seven tickets nationwide to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

