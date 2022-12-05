ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Reward increased for suspect in 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney’s death

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZch3_0jXsBOXG00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals Service announced an increase in reward money for information that will directly lead to the arrest of a man wanted on charges related to the shooting death of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney in September 2020.

Andre McCoy, 22, has been wanted since March 25, 2021, when he was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary, all with firearms specifications. He is also wanted on a tampering with evidence charge.

Upcoming Browns’ game moved to new date

McCoy’s charges stem from the September 21, 2020, murder of Rowan Sweeney, who was shot during what police believe to be a robbery of the home where Rowan was staying with his mother.

McCoy was taken to the hospital the night of the shooting but left before police could speak with him. He has not been seen since.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force are seeking information that would lead to the arrest of McCoy. The reward has increased to up to $10,000 from $5,000.

Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WKBN Breaking News

Anyone with information concerning McCoy can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a tip online . Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man sentenced for shooting girlfriend in the face

A Youngstown woman is alive today but continues to relive the horror from a year ago when she was shot in the face by her boyfriend. The events from that horrific night were re-told in court Tuesday just before the suspect was sentenced. "After you pointed the gun to the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
iheart.com

Couple Indicted on Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery At Large

On December 5, 2022, a Fairview Park Police Detective appeared in front of the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and presented information on the case. The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted 20-year-old Lajaydin Lamar Neals and 19-year-old Amaris Isabella Ybarra on multiple Felonies, including Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery. At...
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
WFMJ.com

Salem woman gets prison time for hitting man with car, leaving scene

A Salem woman will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to a number of charges. Erin Taggart, 27, was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and operating her vehicle under the influence. A judge sentenced her to five...
SALEM, OH
WKBN

WKBN

58K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy