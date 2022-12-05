Reward increased for suspect in 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney’s death

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals Service announced an increase in reward money for information that will directly lead to the arrest of a man wanted on charges related to the shooting death of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney in September 2020.

Andre McCoy, 22, has been wanted since March 25, 2021, when he was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary, all with firearms specifications. He is also wanted on a tampering with evidence charge.

McCoy’s charges stem from the September 21, 2020, murder of Rowan Sweeney, who was shot during what police believe to be a robbery of the home where Rowan was staying with his mother.

McCoy was taken to the hospital the night of the shooting but left before police could speak with him. He has not been seen since.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force are seeking information that would lead to the arrest of McCoy. The reward has increased to up to $10,000 from $5,000.

Anyone with information concerning McCoy can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a tip online . Tipsters can remain anonymous.

