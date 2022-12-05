Read full article on original website
visitmississippi.org
Nine Can’t Miss Holiday Photo-Ops in Mississippi
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and a cheery family photo during the holidays is worth at least 10 times that much. If you’re looking for a place to grab a photo for this year’s Christmas card or a place to make incredible holiday memories that will last a lifetime, Mississippi has no shortage of magical spots. From big-city lights in Jackson to Candlelight Christmas in Laurel’s historic settlement of Landrum’s Homestead & Village, here are the best places to get the perfect holiday photo in the Magnolia State.
Commercial Dispatch
Sites & Bites: Christmas Gifts, Part One
Full disclosure: I enjoy shopping at actual brick and mortar stores. Retail therapy is important to me, especially at Christmas. And, I feel good knowing I’m supporting businesses that in turn, support Mississippi families in particular and our state in general. As the shopping season gets into full swing, it’s vital to patronize local business owners. Second, consider joining me in an effort to support small and family-owned businesses, regardless of their origin. I’m certain they’ll appreciate our business much more than multi-billion dollar conglomerates.
Commercial Dispatch
New Hope man dies in one-car accident
A New Hope man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday, according to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant. Daniel Brownlee, 61, was driving his Ford F-150 pickup south on Casey Lane about 2:30 p.m. when he lost control at the intersection of Lake Lowndes Road and went into some trees, Merchant said.
Local utilities company offering free energy efficiency kits to help save money
JACKSON, Miss. — Due to higher bills expected this winter, Entergy Mississippi is offering free energy efficiency kits to customers. Known as Operation Bill Assist, the company is giving away $1.1 million in energy efficiency kits to customers who request them. This is a response to high natural gas costs, the utilities company said.
wcbi.com
Woman arrested for trespassing at Hatley School, assaulting student
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A school parking lot fight led to charges in Hatley. 18-year-old Aubrey Denton is accused of going onto the Hatley School campus and assaulting a student. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said Denton then left the area. She was later arrested in Pontotoc County...
wtva.com
New Hope man killed in Monday crash
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Monday afternoon killed a New Hope man. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Daniel Brownlee, 61. The wreck happened at the intersection of Casey Lane and Lake Lowndes Road. Brownlee was driving a pickup truck south on Casey Lane, according...
Mississippi ABC warehouse receives four operation proposals
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) warehouse in Mississippi received proposals from three out-of-state businesses and one in-state business in hopes to operate the facility. The Northside Sun reported the out-of-state companies vying for the position are Republic National Distributing Co., Ruan Transport Corp., and Southern Glazer’s of Miami. Mitchell Beverage Meridian is […]
Bird flu outbreak reported in wild, domestic birds in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An apparent outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been found in some wild birds and domestic poultry across Mississippi and surrounding states. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) has received multiple reports of sick or dead birds over the past week. MDWFP staff has assisted USDA […]
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Mississippi
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country recently opened another new restaurant location in Mississippi this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Mississippi restaurant location in McComb.
How United Furniture went from state-funded darling to coldly laying off 2,700 workers
United Furniture Industries — the Tupelo-based furnishings manufacturer that recently laid off its entire staff via email and text message – received more than $3 million dollars in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. The furniture company regularly got sums every few years — ranging from $200,000 to $1.3 million — in exchange […]
WLOX
Mississippi medical marijuana patients, professionals on the look out for scams and other complications
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been almost a full year since the sale of medical marijuana was approved in Mississippi. Although the product still isn’t available for purchase, some patients who need the treatment are discovering the complications of the process to obtain a medical marijuana card. Scammers are also looking to take advantage of the new industry.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Mississippi woman gets holiday surprise after hitting jackpot in Mississippi Lottery game
One Mississippi woman started her December with some extra holiday spending money in her wallet when she won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. Mississippi Lottery officials said the woman from Hinds County won $55,000 in the drawing on Thursday, Dec. 1. The player purchased her winning ticket from DTR Food...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi grain company’s ex-CEO indicted on fraud charges
GREENVILLE — The former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company has been indicted on federal and state charges, more than a year after the company filed for bankruptcy, prosecutors said Tuesday. John R. Coleman, 46, of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of Express Grain Terminals,...
Mississippi man drowns after falling out of canoe
A Mississippi man drowned after he reportedly fell out of his canoe in a Gulfport Lake. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Leroy Barnes, 54, died in an accidental drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport. Emergency crews responded to reports of a man falling in the lake at...
Mississippi audit shows misspent stimulus money
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to State Auditor Shad White, millions of questioned costs were found in a newly released Single Audit of federal funds in Mississippi. The audit includes federal funds spent by state agencies from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. During this time, White said many state agencies were drawing down […]
MDHS seeks to amend complaint to add parties receiving misspent TANF funds
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) filed a motion to amend its civil complaint in ongoing litigation concerning TANF funds. MDHS is seeking to amend the complaint to include “all claims under the Mississippi Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act (UFTA), arising out of the same transaction or occurrence as […]
Commercial Dispatch
Feds take over Jackson water after failures at the local and state level
Tate Reeves, during his nearly 19 years in elective office, has subscribed to the theory that a good defense is best achieved through a bold offense. His default setting is offense. On the day last week that an order was made public detailing the takeover by the U.S. Department of...
WAPT
MDHS adds more names to civil lawsuit seeking to recover misspent TANF money
JACKSON, Miss. — Additional defendants have been added to the civil suit filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services, which is seeking to recover $94 million in misspent welfare funds. MDHS amended its civil complaint this week after attorneys for the state agency spent months investigating. The following...
Mississippi man accused of arson, arrested on multiple charge after attempting to flee deputies
A Mississippi man wanted on arson charges, is behind bars on multiple charges after he attempted to flee from deputies. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Roy Ray Duncan attempted to run on foot when deputies attempted to serve him with arrested warrant for Arson in the 5200 block of Magnolia-Progress Road in Magnolia.
