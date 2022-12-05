They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and a cheery family photo during the holidays is worth at least 10 times that much. If you’re looking for a place to grab a photo for this year’s Christmas card or a place to make incredible holiday memories that will last a lifetime, Mississippi has no shortage of magical spots. From big-city lights in Jackson to Candlelight Christmas in Laurel’s historic settlement of Landrum’s Homestead & Village, here are the best places to get the perfect holiday photo in the Magnolia State.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO