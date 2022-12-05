ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nine Can’t Miss Holiday Photo-Ops in Mississippi

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and a cheery family photo during the holidays is worth at least 10 times that much. If you’re looking for a place to grab a photo for this year’s Christmas card or a place to make incredible holiday memories that will last a lifetime, Mississippi has no shortage of magical spots. From big-city lights in Jackson to Candlelight Christmas in Laurel’s historic settlement of Landrum’s Homestead & Village, here are the best places to get the perfect holiday photo in the Magnolia State.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Sites & Bites: Christmas Gifts, Part One

Full disclosure: I enjoy shopping at actual brick and mortar stores. Retail therapy is important to me, especially at Christmas. And, I feel good knowing I’m supporting businesses that in turn, support Mississippi families in particular and our state in general. As the shopping season gets into full swing, it’s vital to patronize local business owners. Second, consider joining me in an effort to support small and family-owned businesses, regardless of their origin. I’m certain they’ll appreciate our business much more than multi-billion dollar conglomerates.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

New Hope man dies in one-car accident

A New Hope man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday, according to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant. Daniel Brownlee, 61, was driving his Ford F-150 pickup south on Casey Lane about 2:30 p.m. when he lost control at the intersection of Lake Lowndes Road and went into some trees, Merchant said.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi ABC warehouse receives four operation proposals

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) warehouse in Mississippi received proposals from three out-of-state businesses and one in-state business in hopes to operate the facility. The Northside Sun reported the out-of-state companies vying for the position are Republic National Distributing Co., Ruan Transport Corp., and Southern Glazer’s of Miami. Mitchell Beverage Meridian is […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Bird flu outbreak reported in wild, domestic birds in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An apparent outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been found in some wild birds and domestic poultry across Mississippi and surrounding states. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) has received multiple reports of sick or dead birds over the past week. MDWFP staff has assisted USDA […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

How United Furniture went from state-funded darling to coldly laying off 2,700 workers

United Furniture Industries — the Tupelo-based furnishings manufacturer that recently laid off its entire staff via email and text message – received more than $3 million dollars in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009.  The furniture company regularly got sums every few years — ranging from $200,000 to $1.3 million — in exchange […]
MONROE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Mississippi medical marijuana patients, professionals on the look out for scams and other complications

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been almost a full year since the sale of medical marijuana was approved in Mississippi. Although the product still isn’t available for purchase, some patients who need the treatment are discovering the complications of the process to obtain a medical marijuana card. Scammers are also looking to take advantage of the new industry.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi grain company’s ex-CEO indicted on fraud charges

GREENVILLE — The former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company has been indicted on federal and state charges, more than a year after the company filed for bankruptcy, prosecutors said Tuesday. John R. Coleman, 46, of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of Express Grain Terminals,...
GREENWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi audit shows misspent stimulus money

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to State Auditor Shad White, millions of questioned costs were found in a newly released Single Audit of federal funds in Mississippi. The audit includes federal funds spent by state agencies from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. During this time, White said many state agencies were drawing down […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Feds take over Jackson water after failures at the local and state level

Tate Reeves, during his nearly 19 years in elective office, has subscribed to the theory that a good defense is best achieved through a bold offense. His default setting is offense. On the day last week that an order was made public detailing the takeover by the U.S. Department of...
JACKSON, MS

