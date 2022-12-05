ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Speaks on the 'End' of the Iconic Game Show

The end of Vanna White's time on Wheel of Fortune may be coming soon, but White does not want to think about it. Wheel of Fortune started its 40th season in September and White has been working on the game show since 1982. White even stood in for Pat Sajak as host in late 2019 while he was undergoing emergency surgery.

