Portugal 6 Switzerland 1: Goncalo Ramos scores sensational hat-trick after Cristiano Ronaldo axe to reach quarter-finals
IT had been a seriously ballsy call from Portugal boss Fernando Santos. By benching Cristiano Ronaldo, he was risking tantrums, accusations of disrespect and the prospect of a bombshell interview with whoever the Portuguese Piers Morgan might be. And yet, just as Erik Ten Hag has found at Manchester United,...
Morocco vs Portugal - World Cup quarter-final: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Morocco's World Cup quarter-final against Portugal, including team news, lineups and prediction.
World Cup scores, updates: Morocco tops Spain in penalty shootout thriller, will face winner of Portugal vs. Switzerland
After an even battle in the first match of the day, Morocco advanced past Spain in a thrilling penalty shootout win. Morocco goalkeeper Bono didn't allow a single shot into the net and the team will move on to face the winner of Portugal vs. Switzerland. Portugal vs. Switzerland. 2...
Portugal vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Who will go through to play Spain or Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup? Portugal and Switzerland will vie for a spot in that match as they meet in the last 16 here.Portugal will be favourites no doubt, but there have been bigger upsets in this competition than the prospect of the Swiss seeing off Cristiano Ronaldo and co.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upThe Portuguese were in fact victims of one such shock result, as they ended their group-stage campaign with a defeat by South Korea – though Portugal secured top spot...
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
Morocco vs Spain player ratings: Sofiane Boufal dazzles as Sofyan Amrabat disrupts
Spain were eliminated from the Qatar World Cup by Morocco on penalties on Tuesday, with the underdogs reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in their history after the last-16 tie finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.A clash with Portugal or Switzerland is up next, with those sides squaring off in the final last-16 fixture of the tournament.Here’s how the players fared.MoroccoYassine Bounou - 9: Was a bit lax on the ball at times but ultimately played it out calmly on each occasion. Made a fantastic double-save to keep out Gavi and Ferran, before the flag went...
World Cup 2022: Morocco knocks out Spain on penalty kicks to advance to quarterfinals
Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved two of Spain's three penalties as Morocco pulled the upset of the 2022 World Cup knockout rounds in a penalty-kick win over the 2010 champions. Achraf Hakimi calmly chipped the ball down the middle past a diving Unai Simón for the game-clinching penalty. The game went to penalty kicks after the two sides tied 0-0 in regulation and failed to score a goal in extra time.
NBC Connecticut
Goncalo Ramos Grabs Hat-trick for Portugal vs. Switzerland
Goncalo Ramos has gotten his moment with a hat-trick. Ramos, starting in place of Cristiano Ronaldo who was benched by manager Fernando Santos, logged his second goal of the game in the 51st minute against Switzerland. Ramos made a great cut-in run in front of Eray Comert to finish past...
NBC Sports
Goncalo Ramos starts for Ronaldo, nets hat trick for Portugal at World Cup
Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick as he started over Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s65-1 win over Switzerland in the World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday. Ramos also had an assist and Portugal mainstays Raphael Guerreiro, Raphael Leao, and Pepe also scored in the win. Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, and Joao Felix all had assists for the clinical EURO 2016 champions.
EXPLAINER: What’s post-World Cup future for Qatar’s stadiums
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup stadium was designed to leave a minimal footprint in the Qatari sand. It’s now due to be dismantled. Stadium 974 played host to seven matches, the last of which was Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday.
Luis Enrique set his Spain squad homework of practicing 1,000 penalties at their clubs ahead of World Cup 2022
Spain lost 3-0 in their last-16 clash against Morocco in a penalty shootout
Luis Enrique SACKED as Spain manager after shock World Cup last-16 exit to Morocco with new boss announced moments later
SPAIN coach Luis Enrique has been sacked after his country’s World Cup flop. The former Barcelona boss had see-sawed on his position after hinting he planned to quit ahead of the penalty-shoot-out defeat by Morocco and then suggesting he wanted to stay instead. But just two days after Luis...
NBC Los Angeles
Morocco to Play Portugal After Upset: World Cup Day 17 in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Morocco stunned Spain in a late-game upset, winning 0(3)–0(0) on three penalty kicks to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup. Portugal, meanwhile, kept their early...
Luis Enrique leaves Spain as head coach with Luis de la Fuente appointed as successor
Luis Enrique has split with Spain as the country’s head coach with Luis de la Fuente appointed as his successor following a disastrous World Cup exit.The Spanish football association confirmed the departure on Thursday after La Furia Roja’s elimination in the round of 16 to Morocco in a 3-0 penalty shootout after a scoreless draw in regular and extra time.De La Fuente has worked his way up the youth ranks of Spanish football, starting as a European champion with the Under-19 side, while adding a gold medal lat the Mediterranean Games with the Under-18 side.A European champion in 2019...
Report: Frenkie De Jong Declared Not For Sale Amid Interest From Chelsea
Chelsea target Frenkie De Jong has been declared not for sale by Barcelona.
BBC
Michael O'Neill: Returning international bosses - risk or safe bet?
'Never go back!' - it's entered the football lexicon as a cliched warning against giving managers a second spell in charge. Well, the Irish FA had no such qualms in re-appointing Michael O'Neill as Northern Ireland boss on Wednesday after taking the side to the Euro 2016 finals during his first stint.
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Portugal World Cup team? Portuguese FA denies exit threat rumors ahead Morocco game
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of their World Cup squad following a row with head coach Fernando Santos. Portuguese publication Record reported on Thursday that Ronaldo, without a club since his contract with Manchester United was terminated on the eve...
Houston Chronicle
Luis Enrique replaced as Spain coach after World Cup exit
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Luis Enrique was replaced by Luis de la Fuente as Spain's coach on Thursday, two days after the national team was eliminated in the round of 16 at the World Cup. Spain lost to Morocco 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a scoreless draw in...
France 24
Morocco knock Spain out on penalties thanks to stunning defence, three spotkick misses
It was a historic match at the Education City Stadium as Morocco beat Spain on penalties. The Atlas Lions reach their first ever World Cup quarter-finals. Our sports editor Simon Harding was at the game, and even though it finished 0-0 in regulation time, it was one of the most enthralling results of this tournament.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Morocco-Portugal quarterfinals
Will Morocco continue its surprising run to the final four of the 2022 World Cup, or will Portugal — with or without Cristiano Ronaldo in the lineup — take another step closer to the country's first World Cup title?. Morocco, playing in the World Cup for the sixth...
