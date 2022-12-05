Read full article on original website
Gifford Shooting: "Why is no one asking more questions?"Kristin Leigh WilsonGifford, FL
Vero Beach: 3rd Annual Kris Kringle MarketKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
IRCSO: 2 arrested in link to Operation Blue's CluesKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach: #DoYouGiveARuck 4th Annual Operation Ruckmus benefit for Toys for TotsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Melbourne driver killed after crashing SUV into fireworks store, igniting the fireworks and setting the store ablazeAmarie M.Melbourne, FL
Girl Drowns Day Before 18th Birthday While on Trip with Her Mom: 'It Was Supposed to Be the Best Weekend'
The 17-year-old was swimming in Cocoa Beach on Saturday when she was swept away by the current, according to the city's police department A New York teenager died just before her 18th birthday on what was supposed to be a fun trip south with her mom and friend. Danielle Marceline was vacationing in Florida over the weekend when she drowned while swimming in the ocean, according to the Lansingburgh Central School District, which she previously attended. The 17-year-old was in Cocoa Beach on Saturday when she was swept away...
WPBF News 25
Vero Beach couple arrested and accused of abusing dogs, running puppy mill
VERO BEACH, Fla. — An Indian River County couple was arrested and charged with running a puppy mill in Vero Beach. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Michael Mendez and Shelby White. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. They both face multiple...
Quaint holiday in paradise tradition returns to Palm City
Santa is making an appearance later Wednesday at the Palm City’s Holiday Village. There will be a miniature village of Martin County landmarks lip up with holiday lights.
Locally Owned and Operated Bar and Grill to Open in Merritt Island
“It will be all kinds of food, with a focus on fast food—a mix and match of Indian and American food,” Co-Owner Chetankumar Patel tells What Now Orlando.
Vero Beach: 3rd Annual Kris Kringle Market
This weekend: 3rd Annual Kris Kringle Market at IRC Fairgrounds. 3rd Annual Kris Kringle Market PosterPhoto byBarbara Snow. Snow's Space Coast Superior Events LLC announces the 3rd annual Kris Kringle Market from December 9th to December 11th, 2022.
New York teen drowns off Florida beach day before 18th birthday
LATHAM, N.Y. — A vacation to Florida turned into tragedy Saturday when a New York teen drowned while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean a day before her 18th birthday. Danielle Marceline, 17, of Lansingburgh, drowned while swimming off Cocoa Beach when she was caught in rough seas and pulled underwater by the ocean’s current, at about 1 p.m. EST, the Albany Times Union reported. One of the teen’s friends, Mary Doyle, was rescued by the lifeguards, according to a statement from the Lansingburgh Central School District, where Marceline previously attended.
cw34.com
Detectives looking for answers in year-old homicide in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Over a year later and still no answers. Homicide detectives and the family of the victim are asking for the public's help to solve a homicide from 2021. On Sep. 13, 2021, a shooting incident ended in the death of Kevin Dobson. According...
cw34.com
Wabasso Beach Park reopens after repairs from Hurricane Ian
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Wabasso Beach Park has finally reopened after Hurricane Ian damaged two access structures. The Indian River County Board of Commissioners made the announcement on Tuesday, stating the beach had to close due to significant erosion to the boardwalk and stair access. But now the park is reopened to the public for people to enjoy.
Indian River County man found dead in ditch remembered fondly
Kristina Judah couldn't hold back tears as she remembered her boyfriend, Kelly Granger, whose body was found after he was missing in Sebastian.
WPBF News 25
'We love when people come in earlier': Port St. Lucie postmaster prepares for busy holiday season
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Employees at the Port St. Lucie post office were busy with customers early Tuesday afternoon. Postmaster Patrick Cowley said it's been busy. Postal Workers: Mail carriers do more than deliver mail on these hot summer days in Florida. "We love when people come in...
cw34.com
Christmas festival, hot dogs, and pajamas: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening this weekend in our area. Okeechobee Main Street is celebrating the holiday season with their annual Christmas Festival held in Flagler Park. The festival will include a variety of food, gift ideas, arts and crafts, kids activities,...
cbs12.com
HOLIDAY HORROR: Dog dies, other hospitalized after staying at Palm City boarding facility
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a joyous time, but it turned into holiday horror for one Palm City couple. The couple dropped off their two healthy flat coat retrievers at a local boarding facility, while they flew out of town to see family. The dogs stayed for a short 48 hours and ended with one of them dying after the visit and the other needing hospitalization.
Sheriff Lopez, deputies search woods for suspect in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators say a man wanted for aggravated battery could be hiding out near a neighborhood in southern Osceola County. Sheriff Marcos Lopez, along with his deputies, searched a wooded area overnight and throughout the early morning of Wednesday for the suspect. OCSO didn’t...
veronews.com
Publicity – Dave Mason…Talented Songwriter, Guitarist, and Rock & Roll “Hall of Fame” Recipient… to Highlight LIVE! From Vero Beach Concert Series!
Dave Mason…Talented Songwriter, Guitarist, and Rock & Roll “Hall of Fame” Recipient… to Highlight LIVE! From Vero Beach Concert Series!. The Producers of LIVE! From Vero Beach are delighted to announce that Dave Mason, the talented songwriter, guitarist, and Rock & Roll “Hall of Fame” Recipient, will appear on the Emerson Center Stage on Thursday, January 26 at 7 p.m.
sebastiandaily.com
Squid Lips to reopen restaurant in Sebastian by Christmas
Buzz Underill of Squid Lips told Sebastian Daily the Sebastian restaurant and bar will reopen by the Christmas holidays. Underill said they are moving forward as planned after spending time with structural engineers, permits, and contractors to finish up the work needed to reopen the business. “We’re moving right along...
911 Call In Stuart Double Homicide: 'My Husband Just Shot 2 People'
HOA rules appear to be behind that dispute as 75-year old Hugh Hootman allegedly shot 81-year olds Ginger and Henry Wallace after his wife was yelled at by one of the victims over a laundry door that was left open.
sebastiandaily.com
Kelly Granger’s family thanks community and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office
The family of Kelly Granger wants to thank the community and the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office for their support. “We just want to thank the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Detective Makenzie was amazing! All of the community rallied around and were all out there helping find our amazing brother,” Brandi Granger told Sebastian Daily.
vieravoice.com
Space Coast K-9 Competition puts on quite a show
Hailey Goetz with K-9 Ewart recorded the fastest time on the Law Enforcement/Military Obstacle Course on Nov. 19 during the annual Space Coast K-9 Competition at the USSSA Space Coast Complex. Ethan Marquis and K-9 Turbo placed second. Lauren Donaldson and K-9 Zepplin won the Law Enforcement Hardest Dog competition...
Vero Beach approves plans to expand municipal marina
The Vero Beach City Council on Tuesday rejected an appeal to cancel a planned expansion of the marina.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Jensen Beach, FL
The stunning Jensen Beach in Martin County is between West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Initially, it had the title of “Pineapple Capital of the World” and now celebrates the fruit with an annual festival. The Jensen Beach region has become the retail...
