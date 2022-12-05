ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

Girl Drowns Day Before 18th Birthday While on Trip with Her Mom: 'It Was Supposed to Be the Best Weekend'

The 17-year-old was swimming in Cocoa Beach on Saturday when she was swept away by the current, according to the city's police department A New York teenager died just before her 18th birthday on what was supposed to be a fun trip south with her mom and friend. Danielle Marceline was vacationing in Florida over the weekend when she drowned while swimming in the ocean, according to the Lansingburgh Central School District, which she previously attended.  The 17-year-old was in Cocoa Beach on Saturday when she was swept away...
COCOA BEACH, FL
KRMG

New York teen drowns off Florida beach day before 18th birthday

LATHAM, N.Y. — A vacation to Florida turned into tragedy Saturday when a New York teen drowned while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean a day before her 18th birthday. Danielle Marceline, 17, of Lansingburgh, drowned while swimming off Cocoa Beach when she was caught in rough seas and pulled underwater by the ocean’s current, at about 1 p.m. EST, the Albany Times Union reported. One of the teen’s friends, Mary Doyle, was rescued by the lifeguards, according to a statement from the Lansingburgh Central School District, where Marceline previously attended.
COCOA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Wabasso Beach Park reopens after repairs from Hurricane Ian

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Wabasso Beach Park has finally reopened after Hurricane Ian damaged two access structures. The Indian River County Board of Commissioners made the announcement on Tuesday, stating the beach had to close due to significant erosion to the boardwalk and stair access. But now the park is reopened to the public for people to enjoy.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

HOLIDAY HORROR: Dog dies, other hospitalized after staying at Palm City boarding facility

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a joyous time, but it turned into holiday horror for one Palm City couple. The couple dropped off their two healthy flat coat retrievers at a local boarding facility, while they flew out of town to see family. The dogs stayed for a short 48 hours and ended with one of them dying after the visit and the other needing hospitalization.
PALM CITY, FL
veronews.com

Publicity – Dave Mason…Talented Songwriter, Guitarist, and Rock & Roll “Hall of Fame” Recipient… to Highlight LIVE! From Vero Beach Concert Series!

Dave Mason…Talented Songwriter, Guitarist, and Rock & Roll “Hall of Fame” Recipient… to Highlight LIVE! From Vero Beach Concert Series!. The Producers of LIVE! From Vero Beach are delighted to announce that Dave Mason, the talented songwriter, guitarist, and Rock & Roll “Hall of Fame” Recipient, will appear on the Emerson Center Stage on Thursday, January 26 at 7 p.m.
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Squid Lips to reopen restaurant in Sebastian by Christmas

Buzz Underill of Squid Lips told Sebastian Daily the Sebastian restaurant and bar will reopen by the Christmas holidays. Underill said they are moving forward as planned after spending time with structural engineers, permits, and contractors to finish up the work needed to reopen the business. “We’re moving right along...
SEBASTIAN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Kelly Granger’s family thanks community and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office

The family of Kelly Granger wants to thank the community and the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office for their support. “We just want to thank the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Detective Makenzie was amazing! All of the community rallied around and were all out there helping find our amazing brother,” Brandi Granger told Sebastian Daily.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
vieravoice.com

Space Coast K-9 Competition puts on quite a show

Hailey Goetz with K-9 Ewart recorded the fastest time on the Law Enforcement/Military Obstacle Course on Nov. 19 during the annual Space Coast K-9 Competition at the USSSA Space Coast Complex. Ethan Marquis and K-9 Turbo placed second. Lauren Donaldson and K-9 Zepplin won the Law Enforcement Hardest Dog competition...
MELBOURNE, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Jensen Beach, FL

The stunning Jensen Beach in Martin County is between West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Initially, it had the title of “Pineapple Capital of the World” and now celebrates the fruit with an annual festival. The Jensen Beach region has become the retail...
JENSEN BEACH, FL

