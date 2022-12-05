Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Shelley Graf reflects on time as first female drum majorThe LanternSugar Grove, OH
Dickens of a Christmas: What’s new with this year’s eventThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Undergraduate Student Government pilot program to provide free transportation for students to and from airport for breakThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State Football rumor: OSU could lose RB to transfer portal
It’s transfer portal season. Now that the season is over for the majority of college football programs, save for the bowl games and the four teams competing for a national title, players are entering the transfer portal. The Ohio State football team has already had two players do just that.
What 5-star RB Rueben Owens’ Louisville decommitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is looking for a new running back after watching Mark Fletcher decommit and a high-profile one just came back on the market. Rueben Owens is the nation’s No. 23 player and No. 2 running back and has announced that he has decommitted from Lousiville after joining the Cardinals’ class in June. It’s the second school he’s decommitted from after originally committing to Texas.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba out, Kevin Wilson gone, C.J. Stroud a Heisman finalist, transfer portal options: Ohio State rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this episode of Buckeye Talk Rants, Doug Lesmerises is covering four main topics off the top and then running through rants from text subscribers. First, (1:32) Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Ohio State career is officially over as the star receiver will not recover from his hamstring injury to be able to play in the Buckeyes’ playoff semifinal against Georgia.
Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba shows how college football’s opt-outrage is overblown in both directions
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jaxon Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to play in Ohio State’s Peach Bowl game against Georgia, according to ESPN’s Todd McShay. He’s rehabbing, according to his father. By deciding not to play, the Ohio State receiver is hurting his draft stock, his college teammates...
Inside the numbers on Ohio State-Georgia, plus how our bets fared this season: Betting the Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises and Tyler Shoemaker bring you another Betting the Buckeyes, and this one uses some gambling numbers to analyze the playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia. First, Doug and TShoe look at the betting lines for both College Football Playoff semis...
Ohio State basketball vs. Rutgers preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State men’s basketball will play its only early season Big Ten game this year when it hosts Rutgers. The Buckeyes lost their only matchup last season with the Scarlet Knights in a 66-64 road loss. Rutgers is coming off a 63-48 loss to Indiana at home in its Big Ten opener.
Arvell Reese National Signing Day 2023 player profile: Ohio State football recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is expected to sign four-star linebacker Arvell Reese during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile. Arvell Reese. School: Glenville (Ohio).
Look: Ohio State Football Players Still Furious With Desmond Howard
During the 2021 Heisman Trophy presentation, ESPN's Desmond Howard took a jab at Ohio State's performance against Michigan. It was a low blow considering C.J. Stroud was one of the finalists for the award. Stroud has once again been named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He'll be at the...
How Kevin Wilson’s departure for Tulsa affects Ohio State football’s offensive staff vs. Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kevin Wilson will spend the next month or more splitting time between Ohio State football’s current opportunity and the future he wants to build at Tulsa. At his introductory press conference Tuesday, Wilson said he will remain in his position as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator throughout its playoff run. He said both OSU coach Ryan Day and athletic director Kevin Wilson wanted him to finish out this drive.
Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba ending Buckeye career and will not play in Peach Bowl
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 2022 season is over, and so is his Ohio State football career. The team announced Monday that the junior receiver, who has played only three games this season due to a hamstring injury, will shut down to rehab the injury in preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Ohio State loses offensive coordinator after making College Football Playoff
After getting their butts kicked at home by the University of Michigan, the Ohio State football team walked out of the Horseshoe with their tails between their legs, wondering what went wrong. But, when the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were released, the Buckeyes came in at No. 5, and suddenly, there was hope. Well, as we now know, the Buckeyes backed into the College Football Playoff after previously No. 4 USC lost to Utah. OSU’s reward for backing into the CFP is a matchup against No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Now, news has emerged that the Buckeyes have lost their offensive coordinator.
Report: Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Is Leaving
Ohio State's coaching staff is reportedly taking a notable hit. According to a report on Monday afternoon, Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson is leaving the school to become a head coach. "I'm hearing Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson is expected to be named the new head coach...
saturdaytradition.com
Heisman Trophy finalists announced, including 1 B1G standout
The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced!. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud was among the group of 4, also including TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV. Stroud was an obvious candidate. The only headscratcher on this list was the inclusion of...
Ohio State can win a college football national title, but history says it’ll depend on one thing only
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There’s been a lot of looking in the mirror inside the Ohio State football program over the past week following its second straight loss to Michigan, trying to figure out what went wrong. The questions will still need answers at some point, but the Buckeyes’ national...
WOUB
Kevin Lanier gets graphic design position at NBC 4 in Columbus
ATHENS, OH – Kevin Lanier ’22 hasn’t been out of college for very long, but already has a job as a graphic designer at NBC 4 in Columbus thanks to his experience at Ohio University and WOUB. “I started working at WOUB during my senior year in...
columbusfreepress.com
Columbus police too chummy and proud of their boys
As disturbing as it was to see the Proud Boys and their fringe groups marching through Clintonville in camo with long rifles slung over shoulders, it is equally as absurd. One US military veteran on the Columbus Reddit page perhaps said it best. “The mismatched gear and overall sloppiness of...
columbusunderground.com
New Steakhouse Opening at Easton Next Year
A new steakhouse will open at Easton Town Center in early 2023. Virginia-based Thompson Hospitality will introduce itself to the Columbus market with Cut 132, occupying the ground floor of the Aloft Hotel at 4188 Brighton Rose Way. Michael Katigbak, VP of marketing for Thompson Hospitality, says Cut 132 will...
cwcolumbus.com
Powell surgeon known for TikTok videos has license suspended, former patients speak out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Central Ohio surgeon known for her videos on TikTok has had her medical license suspended. Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe has been in private practice in Ohio since 2010 and operates out of Roxy Plastic Surgery, located in Powell. Dr. Grawe is better known to...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Jersey Mike’s coming to Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular international sandwich shop is slated to open in Chillicothe. Jersey Mike’s, a sandwich joint that specializes in submarines, has announced they will be opening a location along Bridge Street. The restaurant will take up roots at 1251 Bridge Street, inside the shopping center...
Ohio man struck, killed by truck in Waverly
WAVERLY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after being hit by a car in Waverly, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a pickup truck was traveling northbound on SR 104 and struck a pedestrian. 45-year-old Timothy Barnhart, of Columbus, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was not injured. The crash is still under […]
