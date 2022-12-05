ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

What 5-star RB Rueben Owens’ Louisville decommitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is looking for a new running back after watching Mark Fletcher decommit and a high-profile one just came back on the market. Rueben Owens is the nation’s No. 23 player and No. 2 running back and has announced that he has decommitted from Lousiville after joining the Cardinals’ class in June. It’s the second school he’s decommitted from after originally committing to Texas.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Jaxon Smith-Njigba out, Kevin Wilson gone, C.J. Stroud a Heisman finalist, transfer portal options: Ohio State rants

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this episode of Buckeye Talk Rants, Doug Lesmerises is covering four main topics off the top and then running through rants from text subscribers. First, (1:32) Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Ohio State career is officially over as the star receiver will not recover from his hamstring injury to be able to play in the Buckeyes’ playoff semifinal against Georgia.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

How Kevin Wilson’s departure for Tulsa affects Ohio State football’s offensive staff vs. Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kevin Wilson will spend the next month or more splitting time between Ohio State football’s current opportunity and the future he wants to build at Tulsa. At his introductory press conference Tuesday, Wilson said he will remain in his position as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator throughout its playoff run. He said both OSU coach Ryan Day and athletic director Kevin Wilson wanted him to finish out this drive.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State loses offensive coordinator after making College Football Playoff

After getting their butts kicked at home by the University of Michigan, the Ohio State football team walked out of the Horseshoe with their tails between their legs, wondering what went wrong. But, when the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were released, the Buckeyes came in at No. 5, and suddenly, there was hope. Well, as we now know, the Buckeyes backed into the College Football Playoff after previously No. 4 USC lost to Utah. OSU’s reward for backing into the CFP is a matchup against No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Now, news has emerged that the Buckeyes have lost their offensive coordinator.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Is Leaving

Ohio State's coaching staff is reportedly taking a notable hit. According to a report on Monday afternoon, Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson is leaving the school to become a head coach. "I'm hearing Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson is expected to be named the new head coach...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Heisman Trophy finalists announced, including 1 B1G standout

The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced!. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud was among the group of 4, also including TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV. Stroud was an obvious candidate. The only headscratcher on this list was the inclusion of...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Columbus police too chummy and proud of their boys

As disturbing as it was to see the Proud Boys and their fringe groups marching through Clintonville in camo with long rifles slung over shoulders, it is equally as absurd. One US military veteran on the Columbus Reddit page perhaps said it best. “The mismatched gear and overall sloppiness of...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

New Steakhouse Opening at Easton Next Year

A new steakhouse will open at Easton Town Center in early 2023. Virginia-based Thompson Hospitality will introduce itself to the Columbus market with Cut 132, occupying the ground floor of the Aloft Hotel at 4188 Brighton Rose Way. Michael Katigbak, VP of marketing for Thompson Hospitality, says Cut 132 will...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Jersey Mike’s coming to Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular international sandwich shop is slated to open in Chillicothe. Jersey Mike’s, a sandwich joint that specializes in submarines, has announced they will be opening a location along Bridge Street. The restaurant will take up roots at 1251 Bridge Street, inside the shopping center...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man struck, killed by truck in Waverly

WAVERLY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after being hit by a car in Waverly, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a pickup truck was traveling northbound on SR 104 and struck a pedestrian. 45-year-old Timothy Barnhart, of Columbus, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was not injured. The crash is still under […]
WAVERLY, OH
