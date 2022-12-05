ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The 13 players that had Heisman Trophy cases in a hazy race: College Football Survivor Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Four finalists for the Heisman Trophy will be in New York on Saturday night -- USC’s Caleb Williams, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and TCU’s Max Duggan. On this bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarjah create a pool of 13 candidates that would have been legitimate contenders for any ballot.
GEORGIA STATE
Jeff Okudah among 3 Lions players knocked out by illness

ALLEN PARK -- There’s something going around the Lions locker room. No, not playoff fever. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and quarterback Nate Sudfeld all showed up on the injury report because of illnesses that knocked them out of Wednesday’s practice. Left tackle Taylor Decker (elbow), linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee), safety DeShon Elliott (ankle) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) also did not practice, while running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) and guard Evan Brown (ankle) were limited.
DETROIT, MI
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Detroit Lions now favored to beat 10-2 Vikings

ALLEN PARK -- The Minnesota Vikings have been rolling since coming back to stun the Detroit Lions back in Week 3. They’ve won nine of their last 10 games overall, and soared to the No. 2 seed in the NFC. At 10-2, only the Philadelphia Eagles are better. And...
DETROIT, MI
West Catholic’s Tim Kloska earns Michigan AP Division 5-6 Player of the Year

Tim Kloska’s performance in West Catholic’s five-game playoff run alone might have been enough for him to garner all-state consideration. The 6-foot, 200-pound running back rushed for 1,145 yards and 19 touchdowns in the five games combined. That included 330 yards and five touchdowns in West Catholic’s s Division 6 state semifinal win over Clinton and 241 yards and four scores in the Falcons’ 59-14 win over Negaunee in the championship game at Ford Field in Detroit.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Tigers new boss says playing time will be set aside for youngsters

SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers have yet to officially announce the signing of veteran starting pitcher (and old friend) Matthew Boyd. But when Boyd’s deal is signed and sealed, it’s possible that the Tigers will leave the rest of their starting rotation to the youngsters. New Tigers...
DETROIT, MI

