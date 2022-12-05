Read full article on original website
Falcons BREAKING: QB Desmond Ridder Named Starter; Marcus Mariota Benched
Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is set for his regular season game action.
The Top Tickets of College Football’s Bowl Season
New Year’s Eve’s semifinal matchups headline the most in-demand seats of the postseason.
The 13 players that had Heisman Trophy cases in a hazy race: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Four finalists for the Heisman Trophy will be in New York on Saturday night -- USC’s Caleb Williams, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and TCU’s Max Duggan. On this bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarjah create a pool of 13 candidates that would have been legitimate contenders for any ballot.
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
Jeff Okudah among 3 Lions players knocked out by illness
ALLEN PARK -- There’s something going around the Lions locker room. No, not playoff fever. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and quarterback Nate Sudfeld all showed up on the injury report because of illnesses that knocked them out of Wednesday’s practice. Left tackle Taylor Decker (elbow), linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee), safety DeShon Elliott (ankle) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) also did not practice, while running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) and guard Evan Brown (ankle) were limited.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Detroit Lions now favored to beat 10-2 Vikings
ALLEN PARK -- The Minnesota Vikings have been rolling since coming back to stun the Detroit Lions back in Week 3. They’ve won nine of their last 10 games overall, and soared to the No. 2 seed in the NFC. At 10-2, only the Philadelphia Eagles are better. And...
Early look at 2023 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year contenders
MLive announced its 10th recipient of the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year award last week when Dexter running back Cole Cabana was presented the trophy in a surprise ceremony. His effort rose Dexter to historic new heights while breaking many school records along the way. Where will...
Muskegon-area boys basketball teams to watch heading into 2022-23 season
MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school boys basketball season tips off this week and there are some noteworthy early season matchups to monitor as we dig into the 2022-23 season. Before the season hits full stride, however, we wanted to highlight some of the top teams in the Muskegon...
West Catholic’s Tim Kloska earns Michigan AP Division 5-6 Player of the Year
Tim Kloska’s performance in West Catholic’s five-game playoff run alone might have been enough for him to garner all-state consideration. The 6-foot, 200-pound running back rushed for 1,145 yards and 19 touchdowns in the five games combined. That included 330 yards and five touchdowns in West Catholic’s s Division 6 state semifinal win over Clinton and 241 yards and four scores in the Falcons’ 59-14 win over Negaunee in the championship game at Ford Field in Detroit.
Tigers new boss says playing time will be set aside for youngsters
SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers have yet to officially announce the signing of veteran starting pitcher (and old friend) Matthew Boyd. But when Boyd’s deal is signed and sealed, it’s possible that the Tigers will leave the rest of their starting rotation to the youngsters. New Tigers...
