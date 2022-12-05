ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

OHSAA girls bowling preview: 7 bowlers to watch in 2022-23

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio’s best bowlers thrived in an exciting finish to the 2021-2022 season. Green, which entered the state tournament as the No. 1 seed, had four bowlers finish in the top 21. Makayla Velasquez took home the Division I individual title in her final year, cementing her legacy at Amherst. Will another Comet follow in her footsteps? Or will someone else keep the crown in the cleveland.com coverage area?
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

If you're in the Akron area, you should visit these local joints. If you're hungry for a burger, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Barberton. Hodge's offers burgers that are both big in size (the hand-pressed beef patties weigh half a pound) and flavor. Popular options include the black and blue burger (which is topped with lettuce, bacon, tomato, spicy mayo, and blue cheese), Mama burger (topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mushrooms), and the classic Hodge burger with everything (everything in this case means ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic pickles).
Cleveland: LeBron Shows Glenville High School’s Football Team Some Love!

The Glenville High School football team made history last weekend, and Ohio’s own LeBron James showed them some love!. The Tarblooders beat Cincinnati’s Wyoming High School 26-6, winning the Division IV state championship. They’re the first Cleveland public school to win a state title, and because of that, Thursday in Cleveland is officially Glenville Tarblooder Day.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
23 Best Places to Visit in Ohio (in 2022)

23 Best Places to Visit in Ohio (in 2022)

I've lived in Cincinnati and Cleveland, and after exploring much of the state, I have insights into the best places to visit in Ohio. You'll find it all in the Ohio, from big cities to small towns, history, hiking trails, and more. This guide covers a range of...
