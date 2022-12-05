Read full article on original website
OHSAA girls bowling preview: 7 bowlers to watch in 2022-23
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio’s best bowlers thrived in an exciting finish to the 2021-2022 season. Green, which entered the state tournament as the No. 1 seed, had four bowlers finish in the top 21. Makayla Velasquez took home the Division I individual title in her final year, cementing her legacy at Amherst. Will another Comet follow in her footsteps? Or will someone else keep the crown in the cleveland.com coverage area?
Guests share rare, $50k Irish whiskey at charity tasting in Lakewood
Gormley's Pub, of Rocky River, popped open a 47-year-old bottle of Midleton Irish Whiskey valued at more than $50,000. Tickets to the event at the Clifton Club were $3,500 for the first 19 people.
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Akron?
Been in Akron for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
WKYC
Aut-O-Rama drive-in showing Christmas movies this weekend: Here's the lineup for both screens
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Although the official start of winter is right around the corner, the Aut-O-Rama drive-in theater remains open in North Ridgeville as they showcase multiple Christmas movies. So what double features can you expect at the drive-in this weekend?. Screen 1: 2004’s The Polar Express followed...
Cleveland’s ‘I Love Lillo’ coffee and lemon liqueurs expanding availability
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- In 1994, Charlie Manno was assigned to entertain two Italian priests on a trip to Chicago. When the Rocky River man took the priests to the airport after their visit, they wanted to reward his kindness. So, Father Franco Todisco pulled out a notepad and wrote down an old family recipe for infusing lemon and coffee liqueurs.
Black Nativity, Nutcracker, Hamilton top list of 22 things to do in Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Is there a better time in Cleveland than the holidays? The area is brimming with fun, festive events and activities that will make your heart swell and burst with the spirit of the season. But if you’re looking to go to a concert or a show that...
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, Ohio
The other day, I was craving some classic American food, specifically a burger and hot dog. To satisfy my craving, I went to Hot Dog Diner, a beloved local restaurant in Parma, Ohio which was voted the best hot dog in Greater Cleveland by cleveland.com readers.
Midway Mall inching closer to facelift with loan pre-approval
Long anticipated revitalization efforts in Elyria could be inching forward. This week, leaders there pre-approved a funding source to purchase and eventually redevelop the Midway Mall.
Parma about to get festive with seventh annual Holiday Lights Contest
PARMA, Ohio -- It’s the time of the holiday season when residents decorate their homes for Christmas. That also means the return of the Young Professionals of Parma annual Holiday Lights Contest. “This year, we’re going to try to do more honorable mentions,” Young Professionals of Parma President Jackie...
OHSAA wrestling preview: Who are the top wrestlers to watch in 2022-23?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Of the 672 state wrestling tournament qualifiers in the 2021-22 season there were 148 from the cleveland.com seven-county area in Northeast Ohio. A new chapter will be written this year. Legacies will be cemented. And in the end, only a handful will be able to call themselves champions.
Guardians lose pitchers Nic Enright and Kevin Kelly in Rule 5 draft
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians lost a pair of right-handed pitchers in the major league portion of the Rule 5 draft Wednesday as baseball’s winter meetings came to a close in San Diego. Triple-A pitchers Nic Enright and Kevin Kelly were selected in the first round. Kelly was...
See Cuyahoga County home sales, other property transfer details for November (searchable database)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The cleveland.com database of home sales and other property transfer details has been updated with transactions for November 2022. Search the home sales database at this link for all transfers since 2019. The database is searchable by seller name, buyer name, city, street and more. The database...
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
If you're in the Akron area, you should visit these local joints. If you're hungry for a burger, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Barberton. Hodge's offers burgers that are both big in size (the hand-pressed beef patties weigh half a pound) and flavor. Popular options include the black and blue burger (which is topped with lettuce, bacon, tomato, spicy mayo, and blue cheese), Mama burger (topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mushrooms), and the classic Hodge burger with everything (everything in this case means ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic pickles).
Medina County District Library offers time-saving services this holiday season
MEDINA, Ohio -- During this busy holiday season, the Medina County District Library has some time-saving services for you. Holiday preparations, children on break from school, or travel to see family can make it a struggle to pick up and return library items. MCDL makes it easy to fit the library into your hectic schedule.
Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees flakes
With Christmas just weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
Cleveland: LeBron Shows Glenville High School’s Football Team Some Love!
The Glenville High School football team made history last weekend, and Ohio’s own LeBron James showed them some love!. The Tarblooders beat Cincinnati’s Wyoming High School 26-6, winning the Division IV state championship. They’re the first Cleveland public school to win a state title, and because of that, Thursday in Cleveland is officially Glenville Tarblooder Day.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
A little surprise for Mom back in Northeast Ohio: Send us your pet stories
BREVARD, N.C. -- Most weeks we receive an envelope containing articles about the Cleveland sports teams from Mom Brown, who lives in North Olmsted. She also includes the “People and their Pets” column -- usually a wonderful cat story. I felt it appropriate for her to read about...
travellemming.com
23 Best Places to Visit in Ohio (in 2022)
I’ve lived in Cincinnati and Cleveland, and after exploring much of the state, I have insights into the best places to visit in Ohio. You’ll find it all in the Ohio, from big cities to small towns, history, hiking trails, and more. This guide covers a range of...
