What every expectant mother should know about non-opioid options for postsurgical pain management

This episode is sponsored by PM PEDIATRICS. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. As a pediatric emergency physician, Dr. Christina Johns has met many parents in the midst of unexpected crisis situations. While no parent hopes to find themselves in that role, a little knowledge and preparation can help. “Before we get to that panic moment, I think it’s a really good idea to know what’s in your medical plan,” Dr. Johns says in the new episode of The Motherly Podcast.

21 DAYS AGO