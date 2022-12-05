Read full article on original website
Man Facing Charges After Fleeing Police, Suspicion of DUI
PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A Snyder County man is facing charges after attempting to flee police last Friday morning in Snyder County. Selinsgrove state police said they responded to the area of Route 35 and Middle Creek Road to assist Selinsgrove Borough Police. Troopers say Selinsgrove PD had...
84 grams of cocaine found in man's apartment
Washingtonville, Pa. — A man's family member contacted police after she noticed he left a bag with a white powdery substance in a bathroom cabinet. State police at Milton say they found 84 grams of cocaine when they were called on Nov. 10 to an apartment in Washingtonville. An arrest warrant was issued for Jeremy Michael Simmons, 45, for a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession charges. ...
Woman charged with felony for stealing on 20 occasions at Walmart
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman stole more than $500 of items from the Selinsgrove Walmart store on at least 20 occasions, police say. Margaret Ann Black, 59, of Selinsgrove, was charged with felonies of retail theft and receiving stolen property for the alleged thefts that began on Aug. 21. Trooper Samuel Kuhns of state police at Selinsgrove says Black took a total of $584 of merchandise on 20 different occasions between Aug. 21 and Oct. 18. ...
Dauphin County man settles lawsuit against Williamsport cop for $50K
WILLIAMSPORT-A Steelton man who said he was harassed, handcuffed and never charged has settled for $50,000 a federal civil suit against a Williamsport police officer. The settlement with Keith Anderson was reached through a mediator without the defendant, Officer Clinton J. Gardner, admitting liability. Charter Oak Fire Insurance Co. will...
Never-charged owner of seized SUV sues police in Pa. city for not returning it for 2 months
WILLIAMSPORT-A two-month delay in returning a vehicle seized as part of a Williamsport police investigation has resulted in a civil rights lawsuit against the city, mayor, chief and captain. The complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. Middle District Court by Farrah Kelly of Williamsport deals with a specific incident, but the...
I-81 crash leads to over 200 grams of weed
NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say a crash led them to over 200 grams of marijuana. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 6 around 10:00 a.m. troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County. PSP said a 22-year-old man involved in the […]
Chase on I-81 ends at PSP headquarters
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two men were arrested late last month following a road rage incident on I-81. State Police say they used a “rolling roadblock” to slow traffic and chased a driver for several miles when she tried to pass. State Police say that on...
Man charged for pulling knife on woman
Montgomery, Pa. — State police say a man in Montgomery pulled a knife on a woman after they got into a fight. Derrick Marc Creamer, 19, shoved a woman to the ground on Nov. 26 as they fought at a Main Street home, according to Trooper Matthew Patrick of state police at Montoursville. As the woman started to get up, Creamer grabbed a knife and held it to her throat,...
Pottsville man who admitted to drug trafficking sentenced
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A Schuylkill County man who pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and firearm offenses has learned his sentence. Casian Amir Jackson-Flowers, 22, of Pottsville, was sentenced to five years in prison on Dec. 2, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. Jackson-Flowers pleaded guilty to...
Man sentenced for stabbing Carbondale woman to death
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced to decades in prison after he pled guilty to charges related to a stabbing that killed a Carbondale woman in 2021. On Monday, Jerry Koezeno, 56, of Mayfield, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for stabbing Suzanne Pauswinski to death in her home in Carbondale in […]
Dunmore woman wanted for assaulting a child less than 6 years old
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A woman from Dunmore is wanted on multiple charges related to the aggravated assault of a child. A joint criminal investigation between the Dunmore Police Department and Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office has led to an arrest warrant being issued for Shanaine Gillette.
Plymouth man sentenced for stealing money from deceased veteran
WILKES-BARRE — A man who admitted to using a deceased veteran’s bank card to withdraw money was sentenced to credit for time serve
Man sentenced on attempted murder charges
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Tuesday was sentencing day for a man who admitted to shooting another man in the face in Lackawanna County. Zodi Oprisko pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted murder and aggravated assault charges. Police say Oprisko first opened fire at a vehicle on Interstate 84...
Pottsville Man Gets 60 Months In Prison For Drug And Gun Offenses
Judge Malachy E. Mannion of the U.S. District Court has sentenced a man from Pottsville to 60 months in prison for narcotics trafficking and criminal use of a handgun. Casian Amir Jackson-Flowers, 22, was sentenced, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Jackson-Flowers previously pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with a destroyed serial number and over 50 grams of methamphetamine and 40 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
One taken into custody after incident in Monroe County
POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has been taken into custody after he barricade himself in a Monroe County home. Pennsylvania State Police responded to an incident on Mill Pond Road in Polk Township Tuesday evening. According to PSP spokesperson Trooper Anthony Petroski, a male inside the home was making threats to harm […]
Woman dies after multi-car crash in Sugarloaf Township
SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Coroner confirms with Eyewitness News that a woman died in a crash Monday in Sugarloaf Township. According to coroner Jill Matthews, Amanda Rose Miller, 25, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton after a two-car crash occurred on Route 93 around 3:00 p.m. Monday. Miller’s two-year-old son […]
Man arrested in Dauphin County months after allegedly fleeing police
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested in Dauphin County in October, months after he allegedly led police on a brief chase and was charged with fleeing and eluding among other charges, according to the Palmyra Borough Police Department. Palmyra Police say they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on June 20, 2022, […]
‘He was the chief’: Dauphin County DA speaks about police officer who allegedly stole guns, falsified time
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Halifax police chief Christopher Still was arrested last week after he allegedly submitted fraudulent time sheets and also allegedly stole three firearms from the evidence locker, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office reported. Still was formally employed with the Halifax Borough Police Department as well as the Marysville Borough […]
Pa. state trooper charged with DUI while on duty
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who was allegedly driving intoxicated while he was on duty. According to police, Austin J. Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Sunday, Nov. 27. […]
State police investigating death of 3-month-old
Muncy, Pa. — State police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old child that occurred Friday, Dec. 2, in the Muncy area. An autopsy has been completed on the child and police are actively investigating, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher, public information officer for state police at Montoursville. Lesher did not comment on the nature of the death investigation, adding that no further information is being released at this time. Charles Kiessling Jr., Lycoming County Coroner, said the final results of the autopsy will not be available for at least 10 to 12 weeks. This is a developing story and NorthcentralPa.com will update as we receive information.
