Muncy, Pa. — State police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old child that occurred Friday, Dec. 2, in the Muncy area. An autopsy has been completed on the child and police are actively investigating, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher, public information officer for state police at Montoursville. Lesher did not comment on the nature of the death investigation, adding that no further information is being released at this time. Charles Kiessling Jr., Lycoming County Coroner, said the final results of the autopsy will not be available for at least 10 to 12 weeks. This is a developing story and NorthcentralPa.com will update as we receive information.

MUNCY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO