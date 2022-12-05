ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
Investopedia

Bank of America Warns of Labor Collapse, Stock Selloff in 2023

It its latest market and economic forecast, Bank of America warned of a collapsing U.S. labor market and a potential rise in unemployment next year. Strategists also recommended selling any stock market rally ahead of a likely surge in job losses. “Bears (like us) worry unemployment in 2023 will be...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
u.today

Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, 4.1 Billion XRP Moved from Bittrex in 1 Hour, 760 Billion SHIB on Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four stories over the past day. Ripple will lose against SEC, crypto executive claims. According to a recent tweet by Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, the SEC will defeat Ripple fintech giant in the long-running lawsuit. Hoffman believes that the only outcome all XRP supporters can expect is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of XRP made XRP a security. Federal judges, says Hoffman, realize that most people purchased XRP in the hope that "the number would go up." Therefore, it is unlikely that Ripple and its supporters' arguments about the alleged utility of the cryptocurrency would succeed.
u.today

Binance's Changpeng Zhao Shocked After Seeing Kevin O'Leary's Interview

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
msn.com

Customers Of Crypto Billionaires Winklevoss’ Gemini Plead For Lost Funds

The Winklevoss twins promised “real return” for Gemini users who signed onto their lending program. Now customers are owed $900 million as the contagion that began with the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange spreads further. Earlier this year, YouTuber Oscar Ramos discovered a deal that...
u.today

Former Ripple Executive Comments on XRP Price Chart

