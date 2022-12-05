Read full article on original website
FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday
When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Epic Rally to $350,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in May 2021 is predicting a meteoric ascent for the crypto king in the coming years. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 130,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could ascend to $350,000 by December 2027 based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
Investopedia
Bank of America Warns of Labor Collapse, Stock Selloff in 2023
It its latest market and economic forecast, Bank of America warned of a collapsing U.S. labor market and a potential rise in unemployment next year. Strategists also recommended selling any stock market rally ahead of a likely surge in job losses. “Bears (like us) worry unemployment in 2023 will be...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
u.today
Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, 4.1 Billion XRP Moved from Bittrex in 1 Hour, 760 Billion SHIB on Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four stories over the past day. Ripple will lose against SEC, crypto executive claims. According to a recent tweet by Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, the SEC will defeat Ripple fintech giant in the long-running lawsuit. Hoffman believes that the only outcome all XRP supporters can expect is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of XRP made XRP a security. Federal judges, says Hoffman, realize that most people purchased XRP in the hope that "the number would go up." Therefore, it is unlikely that Ripple and its supporters' arguments about the alleged utility of the cryptocurrency would succeed.
Cathie Wood still sees bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 as the current crisis will have the token 'coming out of this smelling like a rose'
Cathie Wood reiterated her forecast of bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 in a Bloomberg interview Tuesday. She believes the underlying technology of the blockchain will give bitcoin staying power. "Sometimes you need to battle test, you need to go through crises... to see the survivors." Despite the collapse of...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Forecasts Major Crypto Move – Here’s His Outlook
A widely followed crypto strategist that correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) bottom in 2018 is making a major prediction for the king crypto. Pseudonymous crypto trader SmartContracter tells his 216,500 Twitter followers that he believes the top crypto asset by market cap should find its bear market bottom within the next six months.
u.today
Binance's Changpeng Zhao Shocked After Seeing Kevin O'Leary's Interview
dailyhodl.com
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says Bitcoin (BTC), Crypto and Stocks Are Ready To Go Exponential – Here’s Why
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says that risk-on assets like crypto and equities are set to go for a run as macroeconomic conditions become more favorable. In a new edition of the Global Macro Investor newsletter, Pal says that Bitcoin (BTC) is mostly driven by the available money supply (Global M2) in the financial system across the world.
msn.com
Customers Of Crypto Billionaires Winklevoss’ Gemini Plead For Lost Funds
The Winklevoss twins promised “real return” for Gemini users who signed onto their lending program. Now customers are owed $900 million as the contagion that began with the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange spreads further. Earlier this year, YouTuber Oscar Ramos discovered a deal that...
Tesla Stock Slides As Report Says Musk Could Pledge Shares To Back Twitter Loans
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped higher Thursday amid reports that bankers are preparing to ask Elon Musk to pledge more of his stock in the clean-energy carmaker against loans linked to his $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Bloomberg reported that Musk may need to provide margin loans...
u.today
Former Ripple Executive Comments on XRP Price Chart
kitco.com
A ‘true recession' will happen in 2023, brace for ‘deeper bear markets' - Ted Oakley
As the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates, investors should ready themselves for a “real recession” and “deeper bear markets” in 2023, said Ted Oakley, Founder and Managing Partner at Oxbow Advisors. “It’s [going to be] a real, true recession probably,” he said. “What you...
dailyhodl.com
US Consumers Believe Bitcoin (BTC) Will Drop to New Bear Market Lows in Aftermath of FTX Collapse: New Survey
A new survey says US consumers believe the high-profile implosion of FTX will drive Bitcoin (BTC) prices to new lows amid the enduring bear market. Business intelligence firm Morning Consult conducted the survey with a sample size of between 2,200 to 4,400 US adults from November 15th to 17th, a few days after the collapse of FTX.
