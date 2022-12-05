ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars Hill, ME

Florida man who killed neighbor in Presque Isle dies in prison

CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - A Florida man who killed his former neighbor in Presque Isle in 2016 has passed away. The Maine Department of Corrections says 86-year-old Robert Craig died Sunday morning at the Mountain View Correctional Facility. As is standard policy, the Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner were...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Maine Warden Service seeking information about killed doe deer

BENEDICTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding two illegally killed doe deer in southern Aroostook County. The deer carcasses were dumped near mile marker 260 on the southbound side of Interstate 95 in the town of Benedicta. Wardens believe they were dumped there between 7:00...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1

It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
LIMESTONE, ME
Presque Isle, ME
