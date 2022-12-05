Read full article on original website
Caribou & Presque Isle Teams Ready For Regular Season; Outlook
The regular season for winter high school sports in Maine will begin this week and many athletes from Aroostook County will be working towards the goal of a championship. Basketball, hockey, and cheering will begin on Friday, and ski season will follow whenever Mother Nature will allow. Basketball teams in...
A Trip To This Maine Hidden Gem Needs To Be On Your Bucket List
Let's be honest, most Maine adventures take place from Central Maine south and / or east. That's where many of the state's attractions are - malls, amusement parks, concert venues, etc. Because of the fact we put so much focus on Southern Maine and Coastal Maine, it often feels like...
Body Found on Sears Island Identified as Missing Presque Isle Man
The Presque Isle Police said the body found on Sears Island on November 26 has been identified as Chase Dmuchowsky who went missing from the University of Maine at Presque Isle in October. Missing UMPI Student has been Identified. The last time Dmuchowsky was seen was on the evening of...
Who Won the Lottery for $1.5 Million in Madawaska, Maine?
It’s always interesting to hear about someone nearby winning the lottery. Even if it’s in the same state, people talk about it. It’s especially exciting and intriguing when anyone wins big money in a tight knit community like Aroostook County. Even more so, in the town of Madawaska.
Winners List from the Festival of Trees 2022 in Presque Isle, Maine
St. Apollonia's Festival of Trees had a record crowd on opening night at the Aroostook Centre Mall as 81 trees were on display. The whole weekend was busy with activity. Visitors bought tickets to bid on the different displays to win the many items offered with each tree. Of the featured displays was the Community Spirit Tree with over $3,500 in gifts.
wabi.tv
Florida man who killed neighbor in Presque Isle dies in prison
CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - A Florida man who killed his former neighbor in Presque Isle in 2016 has passed away. The Maine Department of Corrections says 86-year-old Robert Craig died Sunday morning at the Mountain View Correctional Facility. As is standard policy, the Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner were...
Reward Offered for Info about Two Deer Carcasses Dumped on I-95 in Benedicta, Maine
A $3,000 reward is being offered for information about two deer carcasses that were left on the side of Interstate 95 in Benedicta in Aroostook County, Maine. The remains were found on Thursday near mile marker 260. “The deer was left to waste next to the highway”. Spokesperson and Communications...
wabi.tv
Maine Warden Service seeking information about killed doe deer
BENEDICTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding two illegally killed doe deer in southern Aroostook County. The deer carcasses were dumped near mile marker 260 on the southbound side of Interstate 95 in the town of Benedicta. Wardens believe they were dumped there between 7:00...
No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1
It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Has Four Fentanyl Busts Over the Last Two Weeks
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) has been busy over the last two weeks with four drug busts. Two were in Hancock County in the towns of Sullivan and Deer Isle, another was in the town of Corinna in Penobscot County, and one was in the town of Wade in Aroostook County.
