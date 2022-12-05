Read full article on original website
Bonnie Jean Whiteside
Bonnie Jean Whiteside, 69, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Genesis Hospice Care (Morrison House), Zanesville, Ohio. She was born November 13, 1953, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late James McBride and Rosella (Harrier) McBride. Bonnie worked at Longaberger for over 25 years, alternating between the Handles and Lids Department and QA. She was hired by Dave Longaberger himself. Bonnie was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. Bonnie had great compassion for all animals, and she enjoyed gardening, cooking, crocheting, Michigan football, and most of all, spending time with her family. Bonnie always cared about others before herself. Even in her last few days of life, she was concerned about the wellbeing of those around her. There wasn’t a person or animal in need, that Bonnie would not drop everything to help care for.
Joanna L. “Joy” Lewis
Joanna L. “Joy” Lewis, 84, of Zanesville, died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Adams Lane Care Center, Zanesville. She was born May 9, 1938, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late William A. and Rosa Riston Buzza. Joy was a homemaker, a member of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, member of Amrou Cauldron # 23 where she had served as past Mighty Chosen One in 1970 and 1985. She was also a member of the Ladies Eagles Auxiliary # 302 serving as the treasurer for many years. She helped with the EAA Pancake Fly-in, avid bowler since 1974, was the 2005 Genesis Senior of the Year, loved to watch her grandchildren play sports and lawn mower racing, participated in the Relay for Life and helped establish the Rick Neff Memorial Golf Outing, and she cheered for the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Rev. Herbert C. Perry
Rev. Herbert Clinton Perry, 73, of Zanesville, received his heavenly reward at 10:09 A.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. He was born July 15, 1949, in Zanesville, a son of the late Charles L. and Irene (Smeak) Perry. He was the Minister of Putnam Presbyterian Church for 29 years, owner and operator of Scentations Perfume Company. He had worked for the Maysville school district handling discipline. He graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Management and went on to earn his Doctorate of Ministry at Carolina University. He was a member of Muskingum Lodge 368 of Fultonham, Zavi Shrine, Scottish Rite-Valley of Columbus, and of Amrou Grotto. Rev. Perry previously served as Mayor of South Zanesville for 3 ½ years. Herb was a man of many talents and touched a lot of lives.
Carolyn S. Shalosky
Carolyn S. Shalosky, 69, Norwich, died at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Tuesday, December 06, 2022. She was born August 07, 1953 a daughter to Clarence and Edith (Chambers) Jones. She was born in Cambridge Ohio and worked as a store manager for AAA Pool and Spa’s. She is survived by...
Penny S. Trussel Clifton
Penny S. Trussell Clifton, 69, of Crooksville, passed away peacefully, Monday, December 5, 2022, at Genesis Hospice, Morrison House. She spent most of her life as a homemaker and enjoyed time with family and friends, sipping tea. She was born on October 23, 1953, in Zanesville, to the late William Trussell and Gloria Grannon Trussell Blair. She is survived by a daughter, Lisa (Tony) Mayle; grandchildren, Raymond (Abby) Mayle and Savannah Mayle; sisters, Carol (Gary) Skillman, Wanda (Michael) Schultz, and Linda (Gary) Hashman; special niece, Amanda Hashman along with several other nieces or nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Tracey Clifton; parents; and brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Ann Trussell. Calling hours will be held Friday, December 9, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Ross-Frash Funeral Homes, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where services will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Kristen Santiago officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery next her mother. You sign the online register book at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
William “Bill” McAuley
William “Bill” McAuley age 61, of Lewisville, OH passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Waterview Pointe Skilled Nursing & Rehab in Marietta, OH, following a lengthy battle with Myasthenia Gravis. He was born November 14, 1961 in Marietta, OH a son of Frank (Carol) McAuley Jr. of Marietta and the late Sara Kay Bruce Stewart.
Angel Tree Benefit Opens Thursday
Nearly 60 people have joined together to bring an annual Christmas show it life in Zanesville. Using history as a backdrop the annual angel tree benefit “Christmas Through the Years” takes the audience back to Zanesville as far as 1939 when Montgomery Ward opened. In the performance the...
MCCF Preparing for 2023 Groundhog Day Celebration
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Preparations for Muskingum County Community Foundation’s Annual Groundhog Day Celebration and Auction are underway. The event, in it’s 28th year will be Friday, January 27th, 2023 at the Zane State College Campus Center. Returning to in-person, the Groundhog Day celebration will feature the presentation...
Adrian L Ramos, Sr. Memorial Skate at the Lind Arena
ZANESVILLE, OH – A memorial skate took place at Zanesville’s local skating rink on December 4th. In memory of Adrian Ramos, Sr. a memorial was held at the Lind Arena skating rink. Adrian Ramos, Sr. passed away December 5th, 2020, while attempting to cross the street to the...
Local Scores 12/7
The Dobbins Family Light Display Returns
ZANESVILLE, oh – The Dobbins family Christmas tradition carries on with a huge Christmas light display. For the last 17 years, Michelle Dobbins has had no problem making spirits bright. With the help of her 82 year old father, Michelle Dobbins is blessing the community once again by sharing her Christmas lights, and the Light of Christ, in her own front yard. She calls this beautiful full acre of lights the Light in the Darkness.
Scott Woods: What the Proud Boys Debacle Reveals About Columbus' Disinterest in Justice
My last couple of columns have been long and heavy so this week I'd like to stick to something light. Let's talk about white supremacy. This past weekend, a drag queen storytime was canceled because members of the neo-Nazi group, the Proud Boys, threatened to be armed and on the scene in “protest” and made good on their promise. Details about what the police did or did not do in the interest of public safety are still under investigation, but we know at least one police officer was recorded giving a high-five to a Proud Boy. This is why you don’t hire police to protect events like this: They refuse to weed out bad actors, to the point that you cannot ever be sure what kind of officer you’ll be dealing with until it’s too late.
Cleveland Woman Arrested in Guernsey Co.
A Cleveland woman faces charges in connection to a traffic stop in Guernsey County that led to what authorities call a substantial amount of narcotics. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said 37-year-old Devinne Hollie was taken into custody after she was witnessed committing a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. Deputies...
Zanesville Jaycees Hosts Annual Christmas For Kids
ZANESVILLE, oh – Christmas is the spirit of giving, not just getting. On November 7th, the Jaycees club in Zanesville hosted their annual Christmas for Kids. Each Jaycees member was paired up with a child in need and took 12 kids to Walmart to Christmas shop for their families. The Jaycees President, Taylor A. Russell says that this event shows the kids that it’s better to give than to receive.
Revitalization grant coming to Guernsey County
COLUMBUS – State Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) supports more than $270,000 coming to Guernsey County through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program announced Tuesday. The program was funded through the state operating budget with Holmes’ support in the Ohio House and will fund the demolition of commercial...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
93rd Annual Handel’s ‘Messiah’ to be Performed
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Live performances, in many cases, showcase a group of people who work in tandem, as they follow a script that tells a story. Many of those works were so well written that they continue to withstand the test of time. Handel’s Messiah is an oratorio written...
CareSource donates $1 million to District 5 Area Agency on Aging
ONTARIO – CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, has donated $1 million to The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. The gift will provide AAA5 the opportunity to expand the programs that will reach vulnerable individuals of all ages, demographics, and communities within Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot Counties.
Ohio man struck, killed by truck in Waverly
WAVERLY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after being hit by a car in Waverly, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a pickup truck was traveling northbound on SR 104 and struck a pedestrian. 45-year-old Timothy Barnhart, of Columbus, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was not injured. The crash is still under […]
Nursing Students Donate Blankets to Eastside Community Ministry
ZANESVILLE, OH – Nursing students at Ohio University Zanesville are doing their part to keep the community warm this winter. The Student Nursing Association held a campus-wide blanket drive as part of the annual Good Samaritan Blanket Drive. Students took part in a multi-class competition to collect as many...
