ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Juvenile hit by wanted hit-and-run driver, Frisco police say

FRISCO, Texas — Frisco police have released a photo of a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run with a juvenile in November. The department says a juvenile was struck by a vehicle on Coit Road in front of Rock Hill High School. It happened around 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
FRISCO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hunt County Looking For Teen

In Hunt County, friends last saw Kearstyn Hope Cagle, 16, leaving her home in Haw Cove on Oct. 2, and they reported her missing on Nov. 17. Cagle is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blue eyes, black hair, and has a tattoo on her left side forearm reading “she gave me life.” If you know her whereabouts, contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Officer Takes Own Life

The Garland Police Department (GPD) is in mourning as one of its own has died, according to a message tweeted on the department’s Twitter page. On Saturday, December 3, it was confirmed by Garland Police that Lieutenant Chris Carker, a 16-year veteran of the GPD, took his own life.
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

12-year-old charged with murder in Dallas hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 82-year-old woman dead in Dallas last month.Police allege that the boy, who remains unnamed due to his age, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Avalon that struck and killed Florence Kelly shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022 in the 3800 block of Royal Lane.After speeding into Kelly's car, the boy and several passengers left the car and fled the scene. Kelly was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

1 dead after 4 vehicle crash in Tioga

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Pilot Point man is dead and four people were hurt after a four vehicle crash in Tioga Tuesday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety said 52-year-old Bernabe Rodriguez died after the wreck on US-377, two miles south of Tioga. Troopers said a car...
TIOGA, TX
ketr.org

Hunt County authorities seeking information about missing Hawk Cove teenager

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a teenager reported missing from Hawk Cove. Kearstyn Hope Cagle, age 16, was last seen leaving her home in Hawk Cove on Oct. 2. She was reported missing on Nov. 17. Cagle is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair. Cagle has a tattoo on her left forearm that reads “she gave me life” written in cursive. Anyone with information on Cagle’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6800. Or, to remain anonymous, contact Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929, online at www.huntcountycrimestoppers.com or via mobile app at P3TIPS.com.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
Q92

Violent Felon Kills 2 Women Inside Texas Hospital Room

A repeat violent criminal is behind bars after just recently being released early from prison. 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez has had a rocky criminal history. For the past decade, Hernandez has repeatedly been arrested for aggravated robbery, burglary, and the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. After serving 6...
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital on Friday with non-life threatening injuries. According to Denison Police, after 6 p.m. they responded to a motorcyclist versus vehicle crash at FM 691 and Texoma Parkway. The details of the crash have not been released but according to a...
DENISON, TX
WFAA

Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy