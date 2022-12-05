Read full article on original website
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Light snow today; Stronger storm this weekend
A fast-moving storm will brush by Northern Utah today. 3-6 inches are possible in the mountains north of Interstate 80 and could create winter driving conditions in Logan and Sardine Canyons. Up to an inch is possible in the valleys north of Salt Lake County, although lighter amounts are more likely. Most snow tapers off before this evening.
Between storms today; More snow tomorrow
Some of you have to shovel some snow this morning!. The storm has moved out, and as high pressure briefly builds in behind it, we're going to dry out today. The next storm will quickly move across Northern Utah tomorrow and bring a chance of light snow. A stronger storm...
Widespread snow today; Another storm later this week
Patchy fog is possible in the morning, but shouldn't be as widespread or as dense as yesterday. A relatively weak storm will move across the area today and tonight. Initially, snow showers will begin south of Interstate 70 but then drift as far north as the Salt Lake Valley by afternoon and evening. Several inches of snow are possible in the Southern Mountains, but most areas south of Interstate 80 could get an inch or two of accumulation.
Want to learn about a Utah ski lift accident? Now you can read the reports
SALT LAKE CITY — When the Carpenter Express Lift broke down at Deer Valley on Christmas Eve, the resort quickly explained what happened. A recently replaced part that functions much like the drive shaft on a car failed, a resort manager told journalists. The resort also filed a written report to the body that regulates chair lifts and gondolas in Utah – the Passenger Ropeway Safety Committee. It’s a division of the state Department of Transportation.
Aqua Terra opens up at City Creek inspired by the Pacific Northwest
Aqua Terra is an original culinary concept created and operated by Ascend Hospitality Group (AHG), a Black-and-female-led restaurant group with locations in Utah, Washington, Oregon, and Arizona. It blends inspiration rooted in the land and waters of the Pacific Northwest with the mountainous surroundings of Salt Lake City. Meaning water...
Road salt is hurting the environment, but what are the alternatives?
It's beginning to look a lot like winter in parts of the U.S., and that means, roads are about to get more dangerous as winter weather creates slippery conditions. There is no question that road salt saves lives. A study from Marquette University found salt reduces accidents by up to 88% and injuries by up to 85%.
Holiday Food and Fund Drive with the Utah Food Bank
Utah Food Bank is hosting the annual Holiday Food & Fund Drive from October 15th – January 15th to help stock the shelves of Utah Food Bank and emergency food pantries statewide through the holidays and into the early spring months. A great way to help is through their...
Man arrested for breaking into LDS Provo temple, causing $4k in damage
PROVO, Utah — A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly broke into the Provo City Center Temple belonging to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Luis Zamora, 33, now faces one count of burglary, a third-degree felony. Arrest documents state a stained glass window, valued at...
