Patchy fog is possible in the morning, but shouldn't be as widespread or as dense as yesterday. A relatively weak storm will move across the area today and tonight. Initially, snow showers will begin south of Interstate 70 but then drift as far north as the Salt Lake Valley by afternoon and evening. Several inches of snow are possible in the Southern Mountains, but most areas south of Interstate 80 could get an inch or two of accumulation.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO