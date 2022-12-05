Read full article on original website
KLEM
Shari Sitzmann – Citizen of the Day
Shari Sitzmann of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, December 8, 2022. Shari is an agent with New York Life Insurance. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
Will Dole – Citizen of the Day
Will Dole of Remsen is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Will is owner of Fat Annie’s Coffee Shop in Remsen. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
KLEM News for Thursday, December 8
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Plymouth and Cherokee Counties and points north from 3 o’clock this afternoon to 6 am Friday. The advisory covers all of northwest Iowa. Expect rain/freezing rain to begin falling after noon, transitioning to all snow...
KLEM
KLEM News for Wednesday, December 7
Le Mars’ largest employer, Wells Enterprises, today announced their firm has been acquired by an Italian company, Ferraro Group. The two made a joint announcement of the deal this morning at a gathering at the Le Mars Convention Center. Bus loads of company employees were brought in to hear the announcement, and ask questions about the move.
KLEM
Major Announcement from Wells Enterprises
Wells Enterprises is making a major announcement this morning. Here’s what we know so far— Several busses shuttled Wells employees to the Le Mars Convention Center for an announcement at 9:30 this morning. A Le Mars police car was also on the scene. Sources tell us that the company...
KLEM
Weekend Celebrations
There were two big events to celebrate the season in Le Mars. The lighted Christmas parade was staged Saturday night. The Winter Wonderland opened Saturday and Sunday, and will be open next Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11, from 5:30 to 8:30, at the Fairgrounds. Photos courtesy of the...
KLEM
More on Sale of Wells Enterprises
KLEM
Le Mars Basketball Splits Close Doubleheader with CB AL
The Le Mars basketball teams split road matchups with Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday night. The Lady Bulldogs started the night victorious in another tight ball game. They pulled out their second win in the MRAC by a final score of 46-42. The Bulldogs found themselves behind right away...
