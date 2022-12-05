Read full article on original website
Riverfront Drive experiment continues
The Kern bridge, dating back to 1873, is on Mankato’s community investment plan
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Historic Kern bridge is set to be re-installed in Mankato. The cost to re-install the historic bridge, which dates back to 1873, is $3.8 million. The Federal government is covering 80 percent of the cost of the cost. The city of Mankato will cover $900,000 of the cost.
Kern Bridge placement to cost over 3.8 million dollars
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “With this link in place, it allows you to go from Minneopa State Park to the city of Faribault on a bike trail... 60 miles I’m guessing 50-60 miles of unbroken bike trails.” Michael Mccarty, Assistant City Engineer for Mankato said. Mccarty said...
Community Investment Plan continues work on Riverfront Drive
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A few months ago, the city opened up Riverfront Drive for more pedestrian access, asking the public for their input on its future. Susan Arntz, Mankato’s City Manager said “Once we’ve collected that data, we’ll assemble it share it with the public and then start working with the community on design for that roadway with potential improvement in 2024.”
Scooter’s Coffee to open second Mankato location on Dec. 9
Mental Wellness Expo comes to Mankato
MCHS recognized for maternity care
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Four of Mayo Clinic Health System’s hospitals have been recognized by US News and World Report for their maternity care. Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals in Mankato and Red Wing and Eau Claire and La Crosse, Wisconsin received “High Performing” ratings on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care” list for 2022-2023.
Keen Bank donates $5,000 to Waseca Area Food Shelf building project
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Keen Bank recently made a $5,000 donation to the Waseca Area Food Shelf to help fund a recent building addition. The grand opening will be held at the Food Shelf on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 4 – 6 p.m. with a 4 p.m. ribbon cutting ceremony at 203 3rd Ave. NW, Waseca.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights shine on despite weather not ideal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday night marks 11 days since Kiwanis Holiday Lights opened their doors for visitors. “Opening night was probably our biggest night we’ve ever had,” Vice President of Kiwanis Holiday Lights, Kyle Mrozek exaplined. “The weather was perfect with the hordes of people coming into the park after the parade. That was a magical evening for us.”
A Mankato quilting guild handed out homemade quilts for veterans today
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Deep Valley Quilters meets once a month to encourage the art of quilting and to sew for local service members. Today, 12 veterans received quilts from the group, with the help of the Minnesota Valley Action Council for veterans. 5 of the 12 members...
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
Remains identified from burnt-up vehicle in Renville county
City of Mankato votes on 2023 budget
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The city of Mankato is looking ahead to its budget for fiscal year 2023. “We worked extremely hard,” Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad said. “It was not a two day, or two week or a month or two, literally from August until today finally we have decided on something that will be beneficial to everyone.”
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Tuesday night, Mankato Public Safety responded to a report of a kidnapping and a burglary on North 6th Street in Mankato. When they got to the scene and gathered information, officers concluded that 33-year-old Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett took her biological son from the Mankato residence and left.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-06-2022 - clipped version
3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) Two people died and a third was injured in three separate incidents of driver-pedestrian collisions in Minnesota Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that 39-year-old Jacob John Witt died in a collision in Burnsville, while a 74-year-old Palisade man was...
Suspects sought in Belle Plaine robbery
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.
Ocular spectacular: Through the looking glasses
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s something many Americans have to wear, whether they like them or not: eye glasses. Perhaps finding a stylish pair won’t make things so bad! Besides, finding the right style is half the fun! Dr. Tracye Rasmussen of Carlson-Tillisch Eye Clinic trained her eye on Kato Living, to talk about eyewear trends.
MNA reaches tentative agreement with hospitals
