FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Shania Twain coming to San Antonio in February
SAN ANTONIO — Shania Twain is coming to San Antonio, again! The award-winning icon announced that the second leg of her tour 'Queen of Me' will be bringing her back to the Alamo City on Feb. 3, 2023. Tickets for the show go on sale Dec. 16 at the...
Body of missing Houston college student found near San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The body of Houston college student Aamir Ali, missing since Friday night, was found Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, officials said. Ali disappeared while he was camping with his friends at the park, according to authorities. The Blue Diver and Recovery Team...
Actor and comedian Godfrey posts up at San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club for four nights this week
Known for his role in Zoolander, the comedian has also appeared in films including Johnson Family Vacation and Soul Plane.
KENS 5's Holly Stouffer leaves San Antonio TV news, Jessica Coombs steps in
There's been some changes at KENS 5.
San Antonio business behind Whataburger signs sold to Ohio company
The company has also made signs for H-E-B.
KENS 5
Where you can find this Big Red-sipping Santa in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — He's painted eye-catching murals of David Bowie, Bad Bunny, Cardi B and Vicente Fernandez on San Antonio's walls. But for his latest work, one of San Antonio's most prolific muralists, Colton Valentine, tackled a celebrity bigger than all of them: Santa Claus. With a puro San...
mesquite-news.com
Breaking: A&M-San Antonio announces interim president
The Texas A&M University System announced that Linda Schott will serve as interim president following the departure of current president Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson. According to an official news release by A&M University, Schott is a native of San Antonio who previously served as president at the University of Maine at Presque Isle from 2012 to 2016, and Southern Oregon University from 2016-2021.
KENS 5
San Antonio candle company makes prayer candles | Made in SA
SAN ANTONIO — Located on the west side of San Antonio since 1937, Reed Candle Company is proud to be keeping its roots in the city where it all started. “The company was actually started by Peter Reed in 1937, so the company is over 85 years -old. He was having problems finding votive candles," Reed Candle Company, Chief Operations Officer, Trey Sessions said. "He ended up buying two votive machines and started running it with his immediate family."
eastcoasttraveller.com
World's Largest Cowboy Boots in San Antonio
Wade's Boots Were Moved To San Antonio After A Year Of Living In Washington, D.C. Wade's boots were initially intended for display in Washington, D.C., but they were soon transferred to San Antonio, Texas. Wade was a second cousin of Roy Rogers, and his family often moved for his father's job as a hotel manager. He was a pioneer of cowboy funk art. His boots were made from recycled materials. The sculpture is now a fixture in San Antonio.
Saipan Tribune
Cup BAB opens 3rd location, this time in San Antonio
Those living on the southern part of Saipan won’t have to drive all the way to San Jose or Garapan to taste sumptuous Korean takeout as Cup BAB opened its location in San Antonio yesterday. Dante Conlu, who handles BAB Korean Restaurant’s marketing and promotions, said they opened a...
San Antonio's upcoming Make Ready Market lands 5 more food hall tenants
Local talent joining the food hall includes Chilaquil owner Orlando Aguirre, who will serve Mexican fare, and chef Zach Garza, who will manage the facility.
San Antonio-area Mi Casa Tamales will close, rebrand after 15 years in business
In an online post, the restaurant said it will retain the same ownership but reopen after rebranding and remodeling.
San Antonio philanthropist Harvey E. Najim ensures no family goes hungry this holiday season.
The distributions will take place in South, East and West Bexar County ahead of the holidays.
San Antonio native wins $100K in Dr Pepper College Football competition
"This tuition will help me and my fellow winners achieve our academic dreams."
Love Story Boutique now open in New Braunfels
Love Story Boutique has both online and in-store shopping items for customers to purchase the latest styles in clothing and accessories. (Courtesy Love Story Boutique) Love Story Boutique opened a second location Nov. 4 at 2305 Gruene Lake Drive, Ste. C, New Braunfels. Love Story Boutique sells clothing, shoes, gifts, accessories and home decor. The first location is located at 13693 Hwy. 87, La Vernia. Love Story Boutique offers in-store shopping as well as curbside pickup. 830-391-7199. www.lovestoryboutique.com.
KSAT 12
Bahama Bucks is giving away shaved ice on Tuesday for ‘Free Sno Day’
SAN ANTONIO – Bahama Bucks is celebrating “the Coolest Day of the Year” by giving guests free shaved ice. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, people can get a free Sno of up to 12 ounces at participating Bahama Bucks locations. Add-ons can be purchased for an additional charge.
San Antonio's Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas taking over Rosario's former Southtown spot
The South Alamo restaurant will be the second location for family-owned Luna Rosa.
This Texas Discount Store Is Full Of 'Weird And Quirky' Items
Only two of the stores remain in the state.
San Antonio man dies in head-on crash on SH-285
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio man died Tuesday in a head-on collision on State Highway 285. Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni, 43, was the driver of a silver Nissan Frontier pickup truck traveling westbound on SH-285. At about 5:55 p.m. the Nissan crossed into the striped line and crashed head-on with a black Ford […]
