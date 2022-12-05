ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

Where you can find this Big Red-sipping Santa in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — He's painted eye-catching murals of David Bowie, Bad Bunny, Cardi B and Vicente Fernandez on San Antonio's walls. But for his latest work, one of San Antonio's most prolific muralists, Colton Valentine, tackled a celebrity bigger than all of them: Santa Claus. With a puro San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mesquite-news.com

Breaking: A&M-San Antonio announces interim president

The Texas A&M University System announced that Linda Schott will serve as interim president following the departure of current president Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson. According to an official news release by A&M University, Schott is a native of San Antonio who previously served as president at the University of Maine at Presque Isle from 2012 to 2016, and Southern Oregon University from 2016-2021.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

San Antonio candle company makes prayer candles | Made in SA

SAN ANTONIO — Located on the west side of San Antonio since 1937, Reed Candle Company is proud to be keeping its roots in the city where it all started. “The company was actually started by Peter Reed in 1937, so the company is over 85 years -old. He was having problems finding votive candles," Reed Candle Company, Chief Operations Officer, Trey Sessions said. "He ended up buying two votive machines and started running it with his immediate family."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

World's Largest Cowboy Boots in San Antonio

Wade's Boots Were Moved To San Antonio After A Year Of Living In Washington, D.C. Wade's boots were initially intended for display in Washington, D.C., but they were soon transferred to San Antonio, Texas. Wade was a second cousin of Roy Rogers, and his family often moved for his father's job as a hotel manager. He was a pioneer of cowboy funk art. His boots were made from recycled materials. The sculpture is now a fixture in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Saipan Tribune

Cup BAB opens 3rd location, this time in San Antonio

Those living on the southern part of Saipan won’t have to drive all the way to San Jose or Garapan to taste sumptuous Korean takeout as Cup BAB opened its location in San Antonio yesterday. Dante Conlu, who handles BAB Korean Restaurant’s marketing and promotions, said they opened a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Love Story Boutique now open in New Braunfels

Love Story Boutique has both online and in-store shopping items for customers to purchase the latest styles in clothing and accessories. (Courtesy Love Story Boutique) Love Story Boutique opened a second location Nov. 4 at 2305 Gruene Lake Drive, Ste. C, New Braunfels. Love Story Boutique sells clothing, shoes, gifts, accessories and home decor. The first location is located at 13693 Hwy. 87, La Vernia. Love Story Boutique offers in-store shopping as well as curbside pickup. 830-391-7199. www.lovestoryboutique.com.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Antonio man dies in head-on crash on SH-285

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio man died Tuesday in a head-on collision on State Highway 285. Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni, 43, was the driver of a silver Nissan Frontier pickup truck traveling westbound on SH-285. At about 5:55 p.m. the Nissan crossed into the striped line and crashed head-on with a black Ford […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX

