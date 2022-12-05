Who knew the Fenway Bowl would become so interesting for New England Patriots fans?. The 2022 Fenway Bowl is scheduled to take place on Dec. 17 at Fenway Park. The two teams lucky enough to take part in the first official playing of the game are the Louisville Cardinals and Cincinnati Bearcats — who have a rivalry stretching back to the early 20th century. That rivalry got a bit more interesting this week, as former Louisville coach Scott Satterfield left the program to take a new job. The program he’s taking over for? That’s right, Cincinnati.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO