numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 12/8/22: How to Bet Clippers/Heat, Rockets/Spurs, and Nuggets/Blazers
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: NFL Week 14 Betting Preview
With the playoffs approaching, NFL Week 14 features several key matchups that could go a long way toward determining who advances to the postseason. How should we bet those high-profile games? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview those big matches, discussing where he's seeing value there and other bets he likes at FanDuel Sportsbook.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 12/8/22
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Cameron Payne playing with Suns' second unit on Wednesday night
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Boton Celtics. Payne will come off the bench after Chris Paul was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 16.8 expected minutes, our models project Payne to score 17.0 FanDuel points. Payne's projection includes 8.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Austin Reaves in Wednesday's lineup for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Reaves will get the start after Patrick Beverley was ruled out with knee soreness. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reaves to score 25.3 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Chris Paul (heel) questionable for Suns' Wednesday matchup versus Boston
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Boston Celtics. Paul's status remains unknown after Phoenix's point guard missed 14 straight games with right heel soreness. Expect Cameron Payne to start again if Paul is inactive versus a Boston team ranked seventh (44.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards.
numberfire.com
Bennedict Mathurin playing with Pacers' second unit on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mathurin will come off the bench after Tyrese Haliburton was named Wednesday's starter. In 26.6 expected minutes, our models project Mathurin to score 24.6 FanDuel points. Mathurin's projection includes 16.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.8...
numberfire.com
Nets' Edmond Sumner (glute) questionable on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner (glute) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Sumner is dealing with a glute injury and is questionable to face Charlotte on Wednesday. Sumner is averaging 7.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 13.1 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Torrey Craig (groin) starting in Phoenix's Wednesday lineup, Ish Wainright to bench
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (groin) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. After a three game absence with a right groin strain, Craig will make his return at home. In 27.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Craig to score 22.0 FanDuel points. Craig's projection includes 9.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Thursday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Dedmon continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face the Clippers on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 10.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Dedmon's Thursday...
numberfire.com
Boston's Malcolm Brogdon (illness) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Brogdon has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 24.0 minutes against Phoenix. Brogdon's Wednesday projection includes 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Ish Wainright operating in bench role for Suns on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns forward Ish Wainright is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Wainwright will come off the bench after Torrey Craig was picked as Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 124.3 minutes this season, Wainright is averaging 0.76 FanDuel points per minute.
Who knew the Fenway Bowl would become so interesting for New England Patriots fans?. The 2022 Fenway Bowl is scheduled to take place on Dec. 17 at Fenway Park. The two teams lucky enough to take part in the first official playing of the game are the Louisville Cardinals and Cincinnati Bearcats — who have a rivalry stretching back to the early 20th century. That rivalry got a bit more interesting this week, as former Louisville coach Scott Satterfield left the program to take a new job. The program he’s taking over for? That’s right, Cincinnati.
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (knee) ruled out for Lakers' Wednesday contest versus Toronto
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Beverley is not active for the second half of the Lakers' back-to-back with recent knee soreness. Expect Russell Westbrook to see more minutes on Wednesday night. Westbrook's current projection includes 17.2 points, 6.9...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) starting in Lakers' Tuesday lineup versus Cavaliers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. James will suit up for his revenge opportunity versus his former team despite experiencing recent ankle soreness. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 45.5 FanDuel points. James' Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Max Strus (shoulder) available for Heat on Tuesday night
Miami Heat guard Max Strus (shoulder) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Detroit Pistons. Strus will be active for the Heat after he was designated as probable with shoulder Impingement. In 34.8 expected minutes, our models project Strus to score 25.6 FanDuel points. Strus' current projection includes 14.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (ankle) active on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Caruso will suit up on Wednesday night despite being labeled as questionable with an ankle injury. In 27.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 22.8 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 8.0 points, 3.4...
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Aleksej Pokusevski for Lu Dort (knee) on Wednesday night
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Pokusevski will join Oklahoma City Thunder's first unit after Lu Dort was held out with a knee ailment. In 24.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Pokusevski to score 23.8 FanDuel points. Pokusevski's projection includes 9.4...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Miami on Thursday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Los Angeles. Our models expect Robinson to play 12.1 minutes against the Clippers on Thursday. Robinson's Thursday...
numberfire.com
Victor Oladipo (knee) probable for Heat on Thursday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Oladipo is dealing with a knee injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Clippers on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 20.5 minutes against Los Angeles. Oladipo's Thursday...
