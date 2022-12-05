Read full article on original website
Viewers left in tears after watching new Netflix thriller based on popular book
Heartbreak, mystery and murder - this new literary adaptation on Netflix has it all, and viewers have been left in tears after it arrived on the streaming service in the US last week. If you're a fan of the equally hard-hitting BBC drama Normal People, then you'll probably recognise Daisy...
Netflix viewers are calling new psychological thriller 'the best movie of the year'
Netflix viewers reckon the best movie of 2022 is right there on the streaming service and it's got Florence Pugh in the lead role as an added bonus. This movie is psychological thriller The Wonder, a period drama which only got a limited release in cinemas but is widely available to watch as long as you've got a Netflix subscription.
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 7
The Boss Baby is back, and he has some business ideas for Santa Claus. The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus, a new Christmas special, has entered Netflix's daily Top 10 movies chart on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the No. 10 spot, and we expect it will rise a little bit over the next few days. Kids love the Boss Baby. The special and 2016 animated family film Storks are the only new titles on either of the charts today. Wednesday is still No. 1 on the TV chart, and Bullet Train remains in the top spot on the movies chart.
Business Insider
Amazon Prime Video lets you add channels for an extra monthly fee — here's how to get HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Starz, and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Prime Video Channels lets you add extra streaming networks and services to your Prime Video membership. Channels like HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Starz, and Showtime range from $9 to $15 a month. You can also watch a few...
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more this weekend (December 2)
Given that we’re now officially into December, we’re pleasantly surprised by the relative lack of festive features forcing their way onto streaming services this weekend. Save for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix – there’s always one! – this month’s first flurry of on-demand content is a real mixed bag, genre-wise. That’s not to say there’s nothing to watch over the next few days, mind. In fact, the opposite is true, with six different streamers represented in this week’s crop of top-tier recommendations.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 8
It's beginning to look just a bit like Christmas everywhere you go on Amazon Prime Video. The halls of the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list have been decked with the new holiday movie Your Christmas or Mine?, a classic family switcheroo rom-com about two young lovers who surprise each other for family visits only to find out that the other had the same idea. But all is not merry in Middle-Earth, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, dropping all the way down to No. 8. The Peripheral remains the No. 1 show on Prime Video.
A Christmas Twist: 4 Hilarious Christmas Horror Movies to Watch in December
If the usual holiday movies aren't your style, you might want to switch things up with some Christmas horror movies. Here are four of our favorites.
Is ‘Violent Night’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It looks like Demogorgan-fighting skills are transferable after all as David Harbour seems to be taking what he learned from his Stranger Things role to his new gig as Santa Claus in the movie Violent Night. When a team of paramilitaries breaks into a wealthy home and holds a family...
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
dexerto.com
Best horror films to watch on Hulu (December 2022)
Hulu is one of the world’s biggest streaming services and is full of spooky horror films to watch in the run-up to Halloween. Here are our recommendations. While Halloween may be over, scary movies will always be great. And streaming services like Hulu make it so much easier to binge your favorites or discover new ones.
New on Netflix in December 2022: Every movie and TV show coming this month
This year, for Christmas, Netflix is giving subscribers a wealth of new releases.These include films you would have had a chance to see in the cinema in November – films like Glass Onion, which is Rian Johnson’s sequel to Knives Out.There are also new Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio), Alejandro González Iñárritu (BARDO) and Noah Baumbach (White Noise) films being added from the beginning of the month, right through to New Year’s Eve,TV wise, there will be a new series of Emily in Paris to tear through while slumped on the sofa post-Christmas dinner, as well as a prequel spin-off...
Collider
'Nope's For Your Consideration Trailer Unpacks the Film's Sci-Fi Dramatics
Universal Pictures has just released a For Your Consideration trailer for Jordan Peele's sci-fi epic, Nope. Nope hit theaters back in July, and was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $171 million against a budget of $68 million, and has been submitted for several categories at the 2023 Academy Awards. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as a brother and sister Hollywood horse training team who set out to record footage of what they perceive to be a UFO.
ConsumerAffairs
HBO Max is now available on Amazon Prime Video
For those looking to simplify their streaming services, the latest news from Prime Video and HBO Max is certainly going to be exciting. Amazon has announced that HBO Max will once again be available through Prime Video. After the two streamers took a hiatus in 2021, the companies have worked together to provide a simpler streaming experience for customers.
‘Monster: Dahmer’ Becomes Netflix’s Third Title Ever to Cross 1 Billion Hours Viewed in 60 Days
“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” continues to set viewership records for Netflix. The Ryan Murphy-created series debuted on the streamer on Sept. 21, and by the 60-day mark on Nov. 20, it had clocked more than one billion hours of viewing. Only two other titles in Netflix history have been able to achieve the same: “Squid Game” in 2021 and Season 4 of “Stranger Things” earlier this year. Both reached that milestone within their first month. Netflix measures its charts of its most popular series and films of all time based on each project’s viewership during its first 28...
Amazon Could Spin Off Prime Video
For years there has been speculation that Amazon might be broken into pieces. One reason is that Amazon is worth more than the sum of its pieces to shareholders. The other is that the federal government might force the divestiture of one or more divisions because of antitrust concerns. Recently, the guessing game has been […]
30 best TV shows of 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and more
These are the 30 best TV shows of the year. Have you seen them all?
Android Authority
The history of Netflix: the DVD rental company that changed the world
Netflix is effectively the streaming service that started it all. But how did it all begin?. The streaming market has become an increasingly crowded place in recent years, but it wasn’t always such a packed space. Netflix was one of the first streaming services to really make an impact on mainstream users. Netflix also played a pivotal role in the cord-cutting movement of the late 2000s. So when did Netflix start and how did it become the giant it is today?
dexerto.com
When will Avatar 2 be on Disney Plus?
When is Avatar 2 coming to Disney Plus? The Way of Water is upon us, but when will the new Avatar movie be available to stream?. In a year where we’ve had the likes of The Batman, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and more, it’s crazy we’re rounding off 2022 with the biggest movie of them all: Avatar: The Way of Water.
