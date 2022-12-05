ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

wvtm13.com

Birmingham woman found dead after shooting in Adamsville

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. — The victim in a recent homicide in Adamsville has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office (JCCMEO) reported the victim in that investigation is Wendy Patellaro, 46, of Birmingham. The JCCMEO says Patellaro was shot and was found dead in the 3700 block of...
ADAMSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Police investigating after teen shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teen was shot in Birmingham on Wednesday, Dec. 7. At approximately 1:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., on a shot spotter notification of multiple shots fired in the area. Police also say they received several calls about shots fired in the area.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

BPD: Shots fired at officers executing narcotics search warrant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 7, Birmingham Police Narcotics Unit executed a narcotics search warrant in the 6000 block of Princeton Avenue. Police say as officers began to enter the residence, shots were fired at the officers. They did not return fire. No one was injured. Police say at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves teen injured

A shooting in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon left a teen wounded. Police were dispatched just before 2 p.m. to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Sgt. Monica Law said the city’s gunfire detection system – Shot Spotter – indicated multiple rounds fired in the area. Simultaneously, the department also received 911 calls about gunfire.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

BCSO: 1 killed in officer-involved shooting

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says an officer-involved shooting occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Moon says one suspect is dead. Hayden Police and Blount County Sheriff’s Office were involved. The shooting happened on the west side of the county. No deputies or police officers...
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Man shot and killed on Springville Rd. identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say three people were shot in the eastern part of the city Monday afternoon. Police confirm they responded to a scene in the 700 block of Springville Road. They say three people were shot at that location. One of those victims suffered life-threatening injuries and died.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

I-59 southbound closed for multiple-vehicle accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department reports a road closure on I-59 SB at the Arkadelphia exit. BPD says a multiple-vehicle accident has the roadway shut down for an undetermined amount of time. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police looking for suspects after man shot multiple times at apartment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are currently looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed while visiting friends at an apartment complex on 33rd Street in what is the county’s 21st homicide this year. Tuscaloosa Police homicide investigators say the victim was 22-year-old Larry Maddix, Jr....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Woman found shot and killed inside Adamsville business

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Adamsville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened inside a business Saturday. Officers went to 3708 Veterans Memorial Drive around 9:30 a.m. Once on the scene with Adamsville Fire and Rescue, they found a woman in her mid 40′s dead from a gunshot wound.
ADAMSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Unidentified female shot and killed in Adamsville

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified female was shot and killed in Adamsville on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim sustained a gunshot wound injury in the 3700 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in Adamsville. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:44 a.m. […]
ADAMSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Man shot to death by law enforcement officers in Blount County

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by law enforcement officers. The shooting happened at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at 150 Dogwood Lane near Hayden. Officers reportedly responded to the residence on a domestic disturbance or a welfare check. Hayden police and Blount County sheriff’s deputies responded to...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Victim identified after fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa Tuesday night

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — UPDATE: December 7: The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit (TVCU) identified the victim as Larry Maddix Jr., 22. The investigation is active and ongoing, and the TVCU says if you have information about this case, call 205-464-8692. ------------------------------------ A person was shot and killed at a Tuscaloosa...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

