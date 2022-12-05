ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Entertainment group announces upcoming concert series at Browns Island

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Broadberry Entertainment Group, a concert booking and promotion company based in Richmond has announced an upcoming concert series starting in April of 2023. Performances from Drive-By Truckers with Lydia Loveless will kick off the concert series on Friday, April 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday,...
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

Giving Up the Ghost

“It all looks good and well until the fire and the destruction.”. Prabir Mehta laughs a bit describing his last show fronting Prabir and the Substitutes, which took place at the 2009 edition of Ghost of Pop. Then again, destruction and creation are often two sides of the same coin, and when it comes to the Ghost of Pop, Mehta is both alpha and omega.
RICHMOND, VA
urbanviewsrva.com

Kirby Carmichael Sr. Street in Highland Park Richmond, VA

Friends, broadcast colleagues, and community members gathered on Front Street in the Highland Park neighborhood to celebrate the street naming honoring radio personality Kirby Carmichael. The location was in front of the building that was home to radio station WANT – 990 AM. Photo credit Ervin B. Clarke.
RICHMOND, VA
progressivegrocer.com

BJ’s to Open 15th Location in Virginia

BJ's Wholesale Club will open its newest club, in Midlothian, Va., on Friday, Dec. 9. The brand-new club marks the retailer’s 15th location in the state and brings its total U.S. club count to 235. Located at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive, the new club will have a BJ's Gas...
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
Axios Richmond

Where home values are dropping in Richmond

Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region; Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsDespite a slowdown in sales, home prices are still rising in the Richmond region, per Zillow's proprietary home-values index.Yes, but: A handful of zip codes in the city center saw values drop between July and October.The Fan District (23220), Museum District (23221) and Near West End (23226) saw the biggest decreases.What they're saying: Those decreases most likely reflect an end to bidding wars in those neighborhoods that saw some buyers pay thousands over asking prices, Laura Lafayette​​, CEO of the Richmond Association of Realtors, tells us.Click through for an interactive version of the map.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Carytown billboard has community upset

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new billboard is turning heads in Scotts Addition and Carytown. It’s the pride flag with text that reads “LGBTQ. What did Jesus Say? What does the Bible really say?”. The sign includes a link that leads to a website containing content some consider...
RICHMOND, VA
back2stonewall.com

Virginia Restaurant Refuses To Serve “Christian” Hate Group

Via The Washington Post: A restaurant in Richmond last week canceled a reservation for a private event being held by a conservative Christian organization, citing the group’s opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion rights. “We have always refused service to anyone for making our staff uncomfortable or unsafe and this was the driving force behind our decision,” read an Instagram post from Metzger Bar and Butchery, a German-influenced restaurant in the Union Hill neighborhood whose kitchen is helmed by co-owner Brittanny Anderson, a veteran of TV cooking shows including “Top Chef” and “Chopped.”
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

BPT in-home personal training to serve seniors

Torski Dobson-Arnold has recently joined the BeneFit Personal Training (BPT) franchisee network, and will be serving the Richmond area market, including Eastern Henrico. Dobson-Arnold brings more than 10 years of personal training and group exercise instructor experience to the role. Based in New Jersey, BeneFit Personal Training is the nation’s...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

One hospitalized after Richmond garage fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One person was sent to the hospital after a garage fire broke out in Richmond. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, around 9:20 p.m., Richmond Fire was called to the 5000 block of Little Creek Lane. Crews say the garage was detached from the rest of the house, and...
RICHMOND, VA

