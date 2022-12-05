Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia restaurant denies service to Christian group to protect staffMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Chesterfield schools awarded a grant from DisneyMargaret MinnicksChester, VA
'Hamilton' is coming to the Altria Theater in Richmond early next yearMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond fourth-grader speaks about public school education at Yale UniversityMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Philharmonic's Holiday Pops Concert returns for the first time since 2019Margaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
NBC12
Entertainment group announces upcoming concert series at Browns Island
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Broadberry Entertainment Group, a concert booking and promotion company based in Richmond has announced an upcoming concert series starting in April of 2023. Performances from Drive-By Truckers with Lydia Loveless will kick off the concert series on Friday, April 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday,...
styleweekly.com
Giving Up the Ghost
“It all looks good and well until the fire and the destruction.”. Prabir Mehta laughs a bit describing his last show fronting Prabir and the Substitutes, which took place at the 2009 edition of Ghost of Pop. Then again, destruction and creation are often two sides of the same coin, and when it comes to the Ghost of Pop, Mehta is both alpha and omega.
urbanviewsrva.com
Kirby Carmichael Sr. Street in Highland Park Richmond, VA
Friends, broadcast colleagues, and community members gathered on Front Street in the Highland Park neighborhood to celebrate the street naming honoring radio personality Kirby Carmichael. The location was in front of the building that was home to radio station WANT – 990 AM. Photo credit Ervin B. Clarke.
Ledbury to close downtown Richmond storefront
Ledbury’s Richmond store is its only brick-and-mortar location. In the past it has operated stores in Westhampton, Short Pump Town Center, New York City and the D.C. area.
andnowuknow.com
BJ's Wholesale Club Announces Opening Date for Midlothian, Virginia, Location; Contina McNeill Shares
MARLBOROUGH, MA & MIDLOTHIAN, VA - Just in time for holiday shopping, BJ’s Wholesale Club has announced the opening of its Midlothian, Virginia, location. Slated to open its doors on December 9, the store will bring the retailer’s total number of clubs in the United States to 235.
progressivegrocer.com
BJ’s to Open 15th Location in Virginia
BJ's Wholesale Club will open its newest club, in Midlothian, Va., on Friday, Dec. 9. The brand-new club marks the retailer’s 15th location in the state and brings its total U.S. club count to 235. Located at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive, the new club will have a BJ's Gas...
Metro Richmond Zoo to present annual ‘Miracle of Christmas’ live show featuring zoo animals
The Metro Richmond Zoo has announced the return of its annual holiday show, Miracle of Christmas - Live at the Zoo, later this month.
Retired VCU professor featured in ‘Dick Tracy’ issue
According to a release from the university, De Haven was inspired to begin writing when he first read Dick Tracy in 1956 at the age of 7. His work would later inspire current Dick Tracy writer Mike Curtis, who reached out to him and wrote him into the comic.
Dozens of cultures are represented at this one Henrico elementary school
Students at Colonial Trail Elementary School are learning all about different cultures from each other.
New Dollar Tree coming to Richmond’s Highland Park neighborhood
Richmond shoppers looking for deals and discounts have even more reason to rejoice this month -- it's just been announced that a new Dollar Tree store will soon open in the city's Highland Park neighborhood.
PHOTOS: Demolition of Petersburg ‘eyesore,’ Ramada Inn, continues
Take a look at the progress of the Ramada Inn demolition in photos taken by 8News.
Where home values are dropping in Richmond
Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region; Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsDespite a slowdown in sales, home prices are still rising in the Richmond region, per Zillow's proprietary home-values index.Yes, but: A handful of zip codes in the city center saw values drop between July and October.The Fan District (23220), Museum District (23221) and Near West End (23226) saw the biggest decreases.What they're saying: Those decreases most likely reflect an end to bidding wars in those neighborhoods that saw some buyers pay thousands over asking prices, Laura Lafayette, CEO of the Richmond Association of Realtors, tells us.Click through for an interactive version of the map.
NBC12
Carytown billboard has community upset
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new billboard is turning heads in Scotts Addition and Carytown. It’s the pride flag with text that reads “LGBTQ. What did Jesus Say? What does the Bible really say?”. The sign includes a link that leads to a website containing content some consider...
back2stonewall.com
Virginia Restaurant Refuses To Serve “Christian” Hate Group
Via The Washington Post: A restaurant in Richmond last week canceled a reservation for a private event being held by a conservative Christian organization, citing the group’s opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion rights. “We have always refused service to anyone for making our staff uncomfortable or unsafe and this was the driving force behind our decision,” read an Instagram post from Metzger Bar and Butchery, a German-influenced restaurant in the Union Hill neighborhood whose kitchen is helmed by co-owner Brittanny Anderson, a veteran of TV cooking shows including “Top Chef” and “Chopped.”
BPT in-home personal training to serve seniors
Torski Dobson-Arnold has recently joined the BeneFit Personal Training (BPT) franchisee network, and will be serving the Richmond area market, including Eastern Henrico. Dobson-Arnold brings more than 10 years of personal training and group exercise instructor experience to the role. Based in New Jersey, BeneFit Personal Training is the nation’s...
Augusta Free Press
Anti-LGBTQ+ group cries foul after Richmond restaurant cancels reservations
A Richmond restaurant turned away a conservative Christian group that had made a reservation last week, citing the group’s advocacy for denying basic rights to the LGBTQ+ community. The group, the Family Foundation of Virginia, is upset at what went down, and the restaurant, Metzger Bar and Butchery, is...
Upgrades could soon be coming to I-64 between Richmond and Williamsburg
A heavily-traveled part of Interstate 64 could soon be upgraded.
Meet ‘Magic’: Chesterfield County Public Schools’ new therapy poodle
A six-month-old poodle named Magic is bringing comfort to students in Chesterfield County by playing around with them on some of their toughest days.
rvahub.com
Richmond BizSense Reporting 10 Home Subdivision Going in Near Willow Oaks
Richmond BizSense has the details. Richmond Hill Design + Build, led by father-and-daughter team Lloyd and Vanessa Poe, is planning a 10-home subdivision on a 3-acre property at 6422 Forest Hill Ave., just west of the entrance to the Southside golf course. Plans call for the lots to replace an...
NBC12
One hospitalized after Richmond garage fire
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One person was sent to the hospital after a garage fire broke out in Richmond. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, around 9:20 p.m., Richmond Fire was called to the 5000 block of Little Creek Lane. Crews say the garage was detached from the rest of the house, and...
