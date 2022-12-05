Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in AllenSteven DoyleAllen, TX
Texas anti-LGBTQ drag show reporting website flooded with trolls thanks to TwitterAsh JurbergTexas State
Flower Mound's River Walk to Get FIVE New Restaurant ConceptsSteven DoyleFlower Mound, TX
Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen to Open in Plano on Saturday, December 10Steven DoylePlano, TX
Allen ISD School Board Approves Controversial Rezoning PlanLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Looking for the best BBQ in McKinney? Here are 5 that come highly recommended.
Texas is known for our food being “bigger and better,” and our BBQ is no exception. From prime brisket to delicious homemade sides, we found 5 of the highest rated barbecue spots in McKinney along with their specialties.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Business Briefs: Two new developments approved
The Allen City Council approved two new entertainment attractions scheduled to open in 2023 at The Farm in Allen. Chicken N Pickle is a unique indoor/outdoor entertainment complex including a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar, pickleball courts and a variety of yard games. Kansas City-based Chicken N Pickle currently has six locations throughout the United States, with six more planned for 2023. High 5 is an upscale Austin-based experiential entertainment chain offering bowling, laser tag, ax throwing, escape rooms and a miniature golf course. This High 5 location will be the first one in North Texas.
starlocalmedia.com
Learn about the GM of Watters Creek village and some of the programs coming to Allen this coming holiday season
Michael Tumulty is the general manager of Watters Creek Village. With 22 years of experience of commercial real estate experience, he works with DuWest Realty to ensure Allen community members have a thriving shopping center. How did you get involved with Watters Creek?
fox4news.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas' 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS - A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state's first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas' first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at Communities Foundation of...
ESPN ranks suspended Duncanville program its No. 1 high school basketball team for 2022-23 season
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — On Monday, ESPN ranked the Duncanville High School boys' basketball team as its current No. 1 high school basketball team in the nation. Of the 25 high schools included in the article, Duncanville is the only one from Texas. California had the most schools with six.
Southern University marching band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
State Police said a 1997 Freightliner hit all three after drifting onto the shoulder.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Tiffany Green, The Cake Lady of Carrollton
Tiffany Green grew up in a bakery and has always enjoyed the craft, opening up her own in-home bakery in Carrollton and loving it ever since. When she’s not baking, Green can be found taking her kids to the park or fishing. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
fortworthreport.org
Black fraternity chapter to buy abandoned, historic Vickery school to help revitalize southeast Fort Worth
The abandoned R. Vickery Elementary School at 1905 E. Vickery Blvd. is easily recognizable, with its faded blue facade, boarded-up windows and overgrown bushes. The deteriorating historic school building, now owned by the city, has been closed since the 1980s and is often used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness.
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in Allen
The HUB in Allen – a first of its kind entertainment venue in Texas opened last month, as part of the first phase of The Farm in Allen, a new mixed-use development in Allen, Texas. The three-acre open-air venue and 15,000 square foot indoor heated food hall offers multiple food and beverage options and daily entertainment including live music, outdoor movies, sports watch parties and 23,000 square feet of restaurant space that includes uniquely curated restaurant concepts like Crave Roadside Sliders and Local Smoke BBQ.
fox4news.com
PHOTOS: Major Fair Park renovation plans, including the Cotton Bowl, revealed
DALLAS - Fair Park revealed images of major planned renovations, including an overhaul of the Cotton Bowl. The classic stadium is just one of six projects planned after Dallas voters passed Proposition A in November. The bill is expected to raise $300 million toward revitalizing Fair Park. "We've shown, for...
Wednesday's Child 13-year-old Unique prays for a family that will 'care and be there' for her after years in foster care system
DALLAS — What we humans are capable of doing with our mental and physical selves can be very inspiring. Today's Wednesday's Child had the opportunity to attend a performance that is just as unique as she is, and WFAA was there for the magical moments. The cast of “'Twas...
Dallas Observer
Tanner Horner, Who Confessed to Killing Athena Strand, Was a Singer in Commit & Conquer
A Lake Worth FedEx driver and former vocalist for a Dallas/Fort Worth heavy metal group confessed on Friday to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl from Cottondale, authorities in Wise County said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is being held in the Wise County jail in Decatur on two felony charges...
Fort Worth family says home rental scammers took money and threatened to hurt kids
FORT WORTH, Texas — Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington were excited to finally find a house they can make a home for the holidays. They found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that fit the needs of their young family of four. They found the home online and within hours of showing interest in the home they received a phone call from someone claiming to be the homeowner.
starlocalmedia.com
Check out these highly-recommended sushi restaurants in Frisco
One of my favorite foods is sushi. I am always looking for new and good sushi restaurants in different areas. Search no more, here are the best sushi restaurants in Frisco. We found highly-recommended restaurants from Facebook and Yelp.
starlocalmedia.com
Get in the holiday spirit by visiting a Dickens Christmas in downtown Plano
Haggard Park in downtown Plano was transformed into a winter wonderland on Saturday, Dec. 3, for the Dickens in Downtown Plano annual holiday event. The snow slide, photos with Santa, H-E-B hot air balloons and the entertainment in McCall Plaza and downtown Plano were all highlights of the event.
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college history
Fort Worth teenager Alena Wicker made history when she was recently accepted into the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine for 2024. The thirteen-year-old became the youngest Black person ever to be accepted to a medical school.
klif.com
“Winter Wave” of Illness Impacting North Texas
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Medical experts are warning of a “winter wave” of COVID cases in North Texas. According to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, COVID-19 lab positivity for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing increased to over 10% each showing COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped week-over-week by over 106% across Dallas County and 83% in the broader North Texas region.
School districts across North Texas are finding it challenging to fill vacancies
School districts across North Texas are finding it challenging to fill all of their vacancies. The “help wanted” sign is out in full force at school districts across North Texas. That includes the Fort Worth ISD.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell Business Briefs: City hiring interns, reconstruction updates and more
Apply what you’ve learned in the classroom with a City of Coppell internship. Opportunities are available in multiple departments across the city. Check out open opportunities and learn more about the City of Coppell at http://coppelltx.gov/jobs. S. Belt Line reconstruction update.
starlocalmedia.com
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas first facility in Texas to earn national award
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check mark for Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification. Texas Health Dallas is the first facility in Texas and the fourth hospital in the nation to receive this level of...
Comments / 2