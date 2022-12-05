ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Allen Business Briefs: Two new developments approved

The Allen City Council approved two new entertainment attractions scheduled to open in 2023 at The Farm in Allen. Chicken N Pickle is a unique indoor/outdoor entertainment complex including a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar, pickleball courts and a variety of yard games. Kansas City-based Chicken N Pickle currently has six locations throughout the United States, with six more planned for 2023. High 5 is an upscale Austin-based experiential entertainment chain offering bowling, laser tag, ax throwing, escape rooms and a miniature golf course. This High 5 location will be the first one in North Texas.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Tiffany Green, The Cake Lady of Carrollton

Tiffany Green grew up in a bakery and has always enjoyed the craft, opening up her own in-home bakery in Carrollton and loving it ever since. When she’s not baking, Green can be found taking her kids to the park or fishing. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
CARROLLTON, TX
Steven Doyle

The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in Allen

The HUB in Allen – a first of its kind entertainment venue in Texas opened last month, as part of the first phase of The Farm in Allen, a new mixed-use development in Allen, Texas. The three-acre open-air venue and 15,000 square foot indoor heated food hall offers multiple food and beverage options and daily entertainment including live music, outdoor movies, sports watch parties and 23,000 square feet of restaurant space that includes uniquely curated restaurant concepts like Crave Roadside Sliders and Local Smoke BBQ.
ALLEN, TX
fox4news.com

PHOTOS: Major Fair Park renovation plans, including the Cotton Bowl, revealed

DALLAS - Fair Park revealed images of major planned renovations, including an overhaul of the Cotton Bowl. The classic stadium is just one of six projects planned after Dallas voters passed Proposition A in November. The bill is expected to raise $300 million toward revitalizing Fair Park. "We've shown, for...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get in the holiday spirit by visiting a Dickens Christmas in downtown Plano

Haggard Park in downtown Plano was transformed into a winter wonderland on Saturday, Dec. 3, for the Dickens in Downtown Plano annual holiday event. The snow slide, photos with Santa, H-E-B hot air balloons and the entertainment in McCall Plaza and downtown Plano were all highlights of the event.
PLANO, TX
klif.com

“Winter Wave” of Illness Impacting North Texas

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Medical experts are warning of a “winter wave” of COVID cases in North Texas. According to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, COVID-19 lab positivity for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing increased to over 10% each showing COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped week-over-week by over 106% across Dallas County and 83% in the broader North Texas region.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy