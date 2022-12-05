Read full article on original website
Related
How to unlock Overwatch 2 Monk Ramattra skin with Twitch drops
Players can unlock exclusive loot for Overwatch 2 by participating in limited-time Twitch drops. Here is everything to know regarding the loot, including how to unlock the new Legendary skin, Traveling Monk Ramattra. Every so often, Twitch holds collaborative events with Blizzard, rewarding players with exclusive loot for watching streams...
Fortnite Chapter 4 leak reveals Titanfall feature coming in future update
According to a recent leak, a future Fortnite update may add wall running and other Titanfall-like movement mechanics to the battle royale. To the delight of many a player, Epic Games has experimented with movement quite a bit in past Fortnite updates. The advent of Chapter 3, for example, introduced...
Overwatch 2 team unveils release plan for next DPS, tank & support heroes
Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer has revealed the team’s plans to release upcoming heroes and it’s good news for support mains. The newest Overwatch 2 hero, Ramattra, was released on December 6 and while the community is still mixed about how he’ll perform, we already know what to expect for the upcoming characters.
Where to find the Ability Shield item in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will want the Ability Shield item to take on powerful Five and Six-Star Tera Raids. Here is everything to know about the Ability Shield and where to find it. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have plenty of options to pass time when reaching the end-game....
Overwatch 2 devs tease Brigitte and Cassidy reworks with new ultimate abilities
The Overwatch 2 team has revealed they finally have a new ultimate in the works for Brigitte and have also teased reworking Cassidy to give his kit more utility. Many Overwatch heroes had to be reworked for OW2, and while Cassidy and Brigitte received minor changes, the devs have much more planned for the DPS and support heroes.
Overwatch 2 gives players ‘salty’ reward after Season 2 Battle Pass changes
The Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass has been unveiled, and developers Blizzard may have slipped in a subtle message to fans who previously complained about how difficult it was to unlock Kiriko. Overwatch 2 has an incredibly dedicated fanbase with millions of active players, so pleasing everyone is an...
Warzone pro exposes their cheats during $100k tournament, blames it on glitch
A Warzone pro has disappeared off the internet after seemingly outing himself as using cheats during the $100k Warzone World Classic tournament. While many of the headaches around cheating in Call of Duty: Warzone have come in public matches, some players have been able to avoid detection and get them into lucrative online tournaments.
Overwatch 2 players call for simple change to Mei’s Ice Wall ability
Overwatch 2 players are calling for a simple tweak that could revamp Mei’s Ice Wall ability, as Season 2 of the game drops around the world. The latest batch of content for Overwatch 2 is here, with Season 2 bringing players a wealth of improvements to the game. However,...
Overwatch 2 players blown away by new weather effects on Blizzard World
The Overwatch 2 developers just teased new weather effects for the game, specifically for the Blizzard World map, and players are absolutely blown away. Overwatch 2’s recent update introduced brand new weather effects in Blizzard World. And though this doesn’t directly affect the gameplay, players are delighted by the improvement in visuals and general care to aesthetics.
Warzone 2 expert claims “OG MP5” loadout is the best SMG for Al Mazrah
Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has shown off a powerful Lachmann Sub loadout that’s not only a throwback to the good old days of Verdansk, but is also the “best SMG” in Al Mazrah. Players are really spoilt for choice when it comes to weapons in Warzone 2....
Overwatch 2 players blast “inconsistent” ranked reset for Season 2
Overwatch 2 Season 2 just kicked off, with players’ ranks being reset in some capacity. However many are not happy with the severity and inconsistency of the ranked reset. Ranked resets are a typical occurrence in competitive games, where the players’ ranks are decreased at the beginning of a new season. This allows for a fresh grind, providing more competitive edge alongside incentive to keep playing the game.
Overwatch 2 team vow to fix ranked system after ‘confusing’ competitive issues
The Overwatch 2 developers are promising to fix issues with the game’s ranked system after the start of Season 2’s Competitive mode left players completely baffled. The new rank system in Overwatch 2 has been panned by many since its introduction. In addition to uneven matchmaking, the new mode has even allegedly caused players to go down in rank despite winning many games.
How to get the Shell Bell in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
The Shell Bell is a handy held item in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but it’s not the easiest to find, so here’s how you can get one for yourself. While training your Pokemon to high levels and teaching them their most powerful moves might be the best way to win a battle, the held items you give them can also have a big impact on their performance.
Ludwig gets Twitch logo tattoo after Valkyrae dare on charity stream
After Valkyrae’s big $15,000 donation during his recent ‘subathon’, Ludwig Ahgren was forced into getting a Twitch logo tattoo. Now it’s immortalized in history — on stream and on his body — as the YouTube star pulled through. During a charity stream, Ludwig promised...
Warzone 2 loadout drops appearing at Buy Stations with cheaper prices
Warzone 2 controversially removed loadout drops from buy stations, but a player managed to unearth the missing feature. At the CoD Next event on September 15, Activision gave fans their first look at Warzone 2. Removing loadouts garnered the most attention among new gameplay changes, such as a revamped gulag and looting system.
Pokemon Go players call for Raid button change to make them faster
Pokemon Go players on Reddit are calling for a simple Raid button change that would make the special events much faster. Since the launch of Raids in Pokemon Go, trainers all around the world have gotten together to catch their favorite ‘mon, whether it’s the latest legendary or just shiny hunting Rockruff.
NIJISANJI reveal new XSOLEIL EN VTuber group: Talents, debut dates
First the moon rose, and now the sun is reaching its zenith. NIJISANJI is releasing its next English generation, XSOLEIL, as a direct contrast to the mixed wave of ILUNA earlier in 2022. The group will debut on December 10, Japan time. The VTuber debuts keep coming to end the...
Hasan baffled after finding Twitch streams embedded on Trainwreck’s Kick site
Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker was baffled after checking out Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam’s new Kick platform and finding that Twitch embeds were being used. Twitch’s spot at the top of the mountain of streaming platforms has been challenged a handful of times over the last few years, but it’s seen off pretty much every challenger.
Rainbow Six Siege Best Attackers: Ultimate Tier List 2022
Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 4 dropped recently and signals the final season ahead of Year 8. But who are the best attacking operators to use in Operation Solar Raid?. Operation Solar Raid dropped worldwide on 6 December after some time on Ubisoft’s TTS. It constitutes the biggest...
Amnesia: The Bunker – Release window, trailer, gameplay & more
Amnesia: The Bunker is the next chapter in the survival horror series, but this game is set to radically shake up the formula. Here’s everything we know. While not as well known as horror franchises like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and others, every game in the Amnesia series is a masterclass in tension-building and pure terror. The first Amnesia game, the Dark Descent is considered the scariest game of all time many and went on to inspire a new wave of first-person survival horror games.
