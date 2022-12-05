Read full article on original website
Trafficked nanny was paid $40 a month, forced to live in storage room, CA officials say
Despite promising her a three-month work commitment, the couple kept the live-in nanny for more than two years, holding on to her passport and restricting her from leaving the home, prosecutors said.
Meet a mom of 2 who got $1,000 a month through a basic income program for a year — it helped her family pay their bills after an unexpected crisis
Kimberly McNair also has a full-time job, but it's not enough for her and her two sons — especially after a car crash added to her bills.
Teens in foster care aging out of the system and becoming homeless
We’ve all seen them. Youth standing on a street corner looking cold, disheveled, and dirty. Some of these youth are running from abusive homes; others are struggling with addiction, and some are simply the product of aging out of foster care and having nowhere to go because they can’t support themselves.
momcollective.com
From Foster Care to Adoption in 4 Steps
This is almost always the follow-up question when someone learns we adopted our four kids. While this is truly an invasive question, I don’t mind answering. The truth is, I’ve wanted to adopt children since I was a teenager. My husband and I were married in 2008 when...
Scrubs Magazine
Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers 360 Care Approach Empowers Progress for Children and Families
Autistic children face multiple challenges that children who are not on the spectrum don’t have to deal with. Such challenges include not only problems with communicating and socializing but also eating problems, behavioral challenges, and sensory issues. For this reason, they need 360-degree, holistic care and treatment that enables them to make progress on all fronts, so they can live happy, fulfilled, productive lives.
Foundations, major donors tackle nation’s nursing shortage
As more nurses leave their jobs in hospitals and health-care centers, foundations are pouring millions of dollars into efforts to ensure that more stay in the profession and get more out of the job than just the applause and pats on the back they got during the bleakest days of the pandemic. Philanthropic pledges announced this year to help nurses and the nursing profession include: — A $125 million donation in February from Leonard Lauder, heir to the Estee Lauder cosmetics fortune, to the University of Pennsylvania to create a tuition-free program that eventually will train 40 nurses a year. The gift is designed to extend for decades. — United Health Foundation, which said in June it would devote $100 million to finance the training of 10,000 nursing and other clinical students who are people of color or have low incomes
KTBS
DCFS survey shows workers with high caseloads, lack of supervisor support
Sen. Regina Barrow, facing camera, listens to acting Secretary Terri Ricks of the Department of Children and Family Services during a Nov. 18 hearing of the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children. In front of Barrow is a photo of Jahrei Paul, a 1-year-old who died from fentanyl poisoning. (Photo by Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator)
Public Integrity student homelessness project breaks ground
The Center for Public Integrity is the only national investigative newsroom solely focusing on the causes and effects of inequality. Telling these stories well takes time, resources and expertise. Investigating inequality often requires employing the tools of social scientists to do original analyses. These techniques have been used by newsrooms...
insightscare.com
Joanne Simons: Approaching care provision and decision-making with kindness
Imagine being diagnosed with a disease rife with stigma and social repercussions. What would be your emotional state? How would you sustain through the prejudices across the community?. For those living with the impacts of stigma, it is important to find inspiring hope. A hope that includes empathy, compassion, and...
Pin-ups for Vets is a nonprofit empowering female veterans and supporting troops by channeling classic looks
“The calendar images are starting a conversation about women in the military. People see the images and want to know the stories behind the ladies. They ask, 'Who is she?' 'Where did she serve?' 'What did she do in the military?' The stories of our lady veterans need to be told. The ladies tell me that people often assume that they are not veterans because of their gender... These ladies are changing the narrative of what it means to be a veteran. They are breaking the stereotype,” stated the founder of Pin-Ups for Vets, Gina Elise, per Shoutout Socal.
Workers supporting survivors of gender-based violence are demanding change
While the world went into lockdown at the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic, shelters helping women who are survivors of domestic violence remained open. In fact, for many of shelters, the work increased as they adjusted to public health measures and a surge in gender-based violence. The United Nations has termed this a “shadow pandemic.” À lire aussi : The COVID-19 pandemic has made the impacts of gender-based violence worse Challenges facing front-line workers I’ve been working in gender-based...
