BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are investigating a knife incident outside a 7-Eleven that started from a panhandling complaint. According to police, At approximately 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 4000 Ritchie Highway in Baltimore in response to a report of an assault that had just occurred. During an argument in front of the store, the victim and another subject were discussing panhandling when the suspect approached them. The suspect displayed a pocket knife and held it up to the victim’s face. As soon as the two men stopped arguing, the suspect drove off in The post Man pulls knife in front of Baltimore 7-Eleven over panhandling appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO