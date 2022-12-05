ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

Baltimore's 'Miracle on 34th Street' featured on 'Today'

WBAL-TV's own Jason Newton joined the crew of "Today" for their "Merriest Main Street" segment. He was live from Baltimore's own Miracle on 34th Street with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Bob Hosier, along with his family, who founded the event. As Jason said: "As you know, Baltimore, we do Crabs and Old Bay and football. But we really do, we do Christmas well."
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland

If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
Daily Voice

This Popular Tenant Is Leaving R. House Food Hall

A popular eatery is leaving a Baltimore food hall, as announced in an emotional statement by restaurant officials. STEM Farm + Kitchen is leaving Baltimore's popular R. House at the end of their season, as announced in an Instagram post celebrating six years at the food hall, by the eatery.
macaronikid.com

🌸 Meet A New Mom-Owned In Business in Pasadena: Sarah B. Charcuterie

One of the most rewarding parts of my job as publisher of Macaroni KID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie is connecting our readers with local businesses and especially when these businesses can make life easier for the hard-working parents in our community. Sarah B. Charcuterie, a new mom-owned small business, right here in Pasadena, is just that!
BmoreArt Magazine

Photos from the 2022 Baltimore Mayor’s Christmas Parade

Is there a better way to appreciate Baltimore’s mix of dignified, artistic, and oddball culture than the Mayor’s Christmas Parade? An array of solemn military, ecstatic performance, and determined advocacy groups, this one-of-a-kind event is peppered with beautiful moments of inspiration, connection, and weirdness, and a celebration of a city that is truly accepting of all kinds of authentic creative efforts.
foxbaltimore.com

Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - DEC. 7 - Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday...
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Zoo names young penguin after 4,000 public votes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Zoo announced on Tuesday a young penguin has been named after a public vote of 4,000 participants. This year, the zoo's theme for names is based on Italian food. What was name was chosen for the adorable penguin?. Watch the video from the Baltimore...
NBC Washington

News4's Pat Collins to Retire at End of 2022

"My career has morphed into two things," longtime News4 reporter Pat Collins is fond of quipping. "I cover murders, and I measure snow." But Collins — who announced he will retire from News4 at the end of the year — has done so much more than that. And to the D.C. area, he is an institution.
Shore News Network

Man pulls knife in front of Baltimore 7-Eleven over panhandling

BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are investigating a knife incident outside a 7-Eleven that started from a panhandling complaint. According to police, At approximately 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 4000 Ritchie Highway in Baltimore in response to a report of an assault that had just occurred. During an argument in front of the store, the victim and another subject were discussing panhandling when the suspect approached them. The suspect displayed a pocket knife and held it up to the victim’s face. As soon as the two men stopped arguing, the suspect drove off in The post Man pulls knife in front of Baltimore 7-Eleven over panhandling appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP

What should Bowie do with an old horse racetrack?

Within the next year, the city of Bowie, Maryland, is set to take ownership of a horse racetrack that was once a jewel in the industry. The track later became a training center, but now it sits abandoned. Bowie leaders are trying to figure out what to do with the...
southbmore.com

Under Armour Begins Construction on 280,000 sq. ft. Building at New Campus

Work has begun on a new 280,000 sq. ft. office, retail, and fitness building at Under Armour’s new global headquarters campus in Baltimore Peninsula (formerly Port Covington). This new building, which is situated at the northern section of the property near E. Cromwell St. and the mixed-use Baltimore Peninsula Development, is currently being called Teammate Building 2 (TMB2).
wmar2news

Looking at extreme snow statistics for the Baltimore winters

BALTIMORE — With meteorological winter in full swing, the question starts to get brought up 'when will we see snow?'. As we know in Baltimore, winter can be feast or famine with snow. From big nor'easters that bring in huge amounts of snow, like our most recent one in...
