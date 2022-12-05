ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa, Jimmy Garoppolo affecting Week 14 QB rankings

By Nick Musial
Sporting News
 3 days ago
numberfire.com

Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) to be limited at Dolphins practice

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be limited in practice early in the week due to an ankle injury, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Tagovailoa injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins' loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, but the issue isn't expected to prevent him from playing in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Prior to exiting last week's contest, Tagovailoa completed 18 of 33 pass attempts for 295 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

