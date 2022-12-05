Hatteras Island’s youngest community members are invited to a free holiday shopping spree on Saturday, December 17, at the Tri-village’s makeshift “Christmas Shop.”. Children ages 12 and under are invited to come and “shop” for a Christmas gift for each member of their household, selecting from an assortment of free gifts. Space is limited, so participants are asked to pre-register for a specific timeslot via the event’s sign-up link.

AVON, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO