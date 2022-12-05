Read full article on original website
Dare County Lead School Health Nurse Kelly Aiken Named December 2022 Employee of the Month
Kelly Aiken, who serves as Lead School Health Nurse for the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Public Health Division, has been named Dare County Employee of the Month for December 2022. The award was presented to Aiken by Dare County Department of Health & Human Services Public Health Nurse Supervisor Jodi Wyant during the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022.
Island community invited to Free Holiday Christmas Shop in the Tri-villages on Dec. 17
Hatteras Island’s youngest community members are invited to a free holiday shopping spree on Saturday, December 17, at the Tri-village’s makeshift “Christmas Shop.”. Children ages 12 and under are invited to come and “shop” for a Christmas gift for each member of their household, selecting from an assortment of free gifts. Space is limited, so participants are asked to pre-register for a specific timeslot via the event’s sign-up link.
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Foxy
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week, Foxy, courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on Foxy, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
Tickets still available for Elf the Musical Jr. this weekend
Cape Hatteras Secondary School’s Drama Club is about to debut its first new musical in four years, and tickets are still available for this weekend’s performances. The show, which features nineteen student performers and thirteen technicians opens on Friday, December 9, at 7:00 p.m. “Elf The Musical Jr....
Dead whale washes ashore in between Avon and Buxton
On Monday, December 5, Cape Hatteras National Seashore staff responded to an approximately 30-foot-long dead humpback whale in the surf about two miles south of ORV Ramp 38, in between the villages of Avon and Buxton. The Marine Mammal Stranding Network and NOAA were both notified of the incident, and...
Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative returns $1.7M in Capital Credits
At the September 2022 meeting, the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative Board of Directors authorized the return of $1,775,655 for its annual capital credit retirement. Capital Credits represent each member’s ownership or “equity” in the Cooperative. Patronage Capital, the sum of that “equity”, can be likened to the...
