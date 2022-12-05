ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

clintoncountydailynews.com

Sources: Brohm Headed to Louisville

Purdue is about to start a search for a new head football coach. According to sources, Jeff Brohm is heading to his Alma Mater Louisville to take over the head coaching job there. Brohm led the Boilermakers to a 36-34 record in six seasons at Purdue, including a 17-9 mark...
LOUISVILLE, KY
clintoncountydailynews.com

James “Jim” Wilson

Jim was a 1975 graduate of Kokomo High School. He then attended Purdue University before graduating from Lincoln Technical Institute. He worked for years as a mechanic in Kokomo. He then worked as a maintenance supervisor at St. Elizabeth Health Care in Delphi for over 25 years and then Girtz Industries for 10 years before he retired.
KOKOMO, IN
hammerandrails.com

Purdue Football: Stepping Stone or Destination?

Earlier today, I covered the short term ramifications of Jeff Brohm’s resignation here, now it’s time to pull back and take a broader look at the Purdue football program. The key long term consideration for Mike Bobinski is how he views Purdue. Does he see Purdue as a “stepping stone” job or a destination job? Obviously he’s going to tell everyone that the Boilermakers are a destination, but who he hires will show you how he currently views the program and the roster of potential “destination” coaches.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Major trade show pushes Indianapolis convention center to its limits

INDIANAPOLIS — For 10 years, the Performance Racing Industry trade show has been packing the Indiana Convention Center every December, bringing an estimated 50,000 participants to town once again this month and leaving behind an anticipated $70 million economic impact, and this year it’s bursting the city’s convention site at the seams.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold on the west side of Indianapolis in Monday night’s drawing. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. It was sold at the Speedway at 7169 Rockville Road. The winning numbers are as follows: 35-45-47-54-55 with the Powerball of 14.  No ticket matching all […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list

(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Andretti Global breaks ground on 90-acre campus in Fishers

FISHERS — On Tuesday, Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on its new 575,000-square-foot global racing and technology headquarters today in Fishers. Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti was joined by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and City...
FISHERS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Ellen Peters

Ellen Peters, of Rossville, passed away December 7, 2022, in Indiana University Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, just days before her 83rd birthday. She was born December 28, 1939, in Clinton County to Paul and Thelma (Young) Beets. After graduating from Rossville High School in 1957, Ellen married Kenneth Peters on...
ROSSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
SEYMOUR, IN
WLKY.com

Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

No Funds Coming for Clinton County and Frankfort from Community Crossings

Nobody from Clinton County, including Frankfort, received a combined $119.4 million in state matching funds for local road projects Tuesday through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program. The following towns and counties in the Kaspar Media broadcast area received funds from the program. They...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

TV series features ‘unique’ Fishers business

An Emmy-nominated television series has touched down in Fishers, focusing on Hub & Spoke at 8100 E. 106th St., Suite 260. Now, the show “Selling Indianapolis” is looking for other local businesses to highlight. According to Andy Liechty, one of the hosts for the new show debuting on...
FISHERS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Tracker Factor Works Both Ways for the Customer and Frankfort Utilities

On your utility bill that you receive every month, there is an item called the “tracker factor” which can help or hinder that bill. However, most people don’t understand it or know what it is. “We purchase our power from IMPA (Indiana Municipal Power Agency) and it’s...
FRANKFORT, IN
cbs4indy.com

Rain headed back to Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS – It will be a cooler and grayer week overall. Rain showers are headed back to central Indiana. As we begin the work week, we find ourselves sitting right in the middle of what will be an active weather pattern across the US. Several storm system are expected to develop and provide a chance for a least a little bit of rain most days this week.
INDIANA STATE

