Fishers point guard Jalen Haralson continues the stellar start to his sophomore season
Jalen Haralson of Fishers High School continued the stellar start to his sophomore season with another strong performance. The 6-foot-6 class of 2025 point guard had 25 points, including three 3-pointers, six assists, four rebounds and two steals for Fishers on Tuesday night in a 60-58 overtime loss to traditional power Carmel in a battle of Class 4A top-10 teams.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Sources: Brohm Headed to Louisville
Purdue is about to start a search for a new head football coach. According to sources, Jeff Brohm is heading to his Alma Mater Louisville to take over the head coaching job there. Brohm led the Boilermakers to a 36-34 record in six seasons at Purdue, including a 17-9 mark...
How to Watch No. 4 Purdue Basketball's Game Against Hofstra
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 4-ranked Purdue basketball team is back in action on Wednesday night, taking on Hofstra in front of a home crowd at Mackey Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers have started 8-0 for the second consecutive...
WLFI.com
2022 Lafayette Christmas Parade successful despite Big 10 Championship on same day
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There's a lot of buzz surrounding the Lafayette Christmas Parade. Noticeably absent from the Lafayette Christmas Parade were the Boilermaker Special and the Purdue All-American Marching Band. That was due to the Big 10 Championship Game in the Circle City. However, there were still close...
clintoncountydailynews.com
James “Jim” Wilson
Jim was a 1975 graduate of Kokomo High School. He then attended Purdue University before graduating from Lincoln Technical Institute. He worked for years as a mechanic in Kokomo. He then worked as a maintenance supervisor at St. Elizabeth Health Care in Delphi for over 25 years and then Girtz Industries for 10 years before he retired.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Football: Stepping Stone or Destination?
Earlier today, I covered the short term ramifications of Jeff Brohm’s resignation here, now it’s time to pull back and take a broader look at the Purdue football program. The key long term consideration for Mike Bobinski is how he views Purdue. Does he see Purdue as a “stepping stone” job or a destination job? Obviously he’s going to tell everyone that the Boilermakers are a destination, but who he hires will show you how he currently views the program and the roster of potential “destination” coaches.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WANE-TV
Major trade show pushes Indianapolis convention center to its limits
INDIANAPOLIS — For 10 years, the Performance Racing Industry trade show has been packing the Indiana Convention Center every December, bringing an estimated 50,000 participants to town once again this month and leaving behind an anticipated $70 million economic impact, and this year it’s bursting the city’s convention site at the seams.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold on the west side of Indianapolis in Monday night’s drawing. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. It was sold at the Speedway at 7169 Rockville Road. The winning numbers are as follows: 35-45-47-54-55 with the Powerball of 14. No ticket matching all […]
WANE-TV
2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list
(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
wrtv.com
Andretti Global breaks ground on 90-acre campus in Fishers
FISHERS — On Tuesday, Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on its new 575,000-square-foot global racing and technology headquarters today in Fishers. Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti was joined by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and City...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Ellen Peters
Ellen Peters, of Rossville, passed away December 7, 2022, in Indiana University Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, just days before her 83rd birthday. She was born December 28, 1939, in Clinton County to Paul and Thelma (Young) Beets. After graduating from Rossville High School in 1957, Ellen married Kenneth Peters on...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
WLKY.com
Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
Shrimp surprise: Joey Chestnut loses shrimp-eating contest in Indianapolis
When it comes to eating, few people can compare to Joey Chestnut. But on Saturday, he was upstaged by a shrimp. Chestnut, a 15-time winner of the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, saw his eight-year winning streak snapped at the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship in Indianapolis on Saturday, WXIN-TV reported.
clintoncountydailynews.com
No Funds Coming for Clinton County and Frankfort from Community Crossings
Nobody from Clinton County, including Frankfort, received a combined $119.4 million in state matching funds for local road projects Tuesday through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program. The following towns and counties in the Kaspar Media broadcast area received funds from the program. They...
Current Publishing
TV series features ‘unique’ Fishers business
An Emmy-nominated television series has touched down in Fishers, focusing on Hub & Spoke at 8100 E. 106th St., Suite 260. Now, the show “Selling Indianapolis” is looking for other local businesses to highlight. According to Andy Liechty, one of the hosts for the new show debuting on...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Tracker Factor Works Both Ways for the Customer and Frankfort Utilities
On your utility bill that you receive every month, there is an item called the “tracker factor” which can help or hinder that bill. However, most people don’t understand it or know what it is. “We purchase our power from IMPA (Indiana Municipal Power Agency) and it’s...
cbs4indy.com
Rain headed back to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – It will be a cooler and grayer week overall. Rain showers are headed back to central Indiana. As we begin the work week, we find ourselves sitting right in the middle of what will be an active weather pattern across the US. Several storm system are expected to develop and provide a chance for a least a little bit of rain most days this week.
bsu.edu
‘She’s Been The Glue:’ Community-Minded Delaina Boyd Retiring From Ball State After 30-Plus Years
Delaina Boyd, associate vice president for Community Engagement, is retiring after 32 years of dedicated service at Ball State University. A reception in her honor will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 6. in the E.B. and Bertha C. Ball Center. Ms. Boyd began her career at the University...
