Read full article on original website
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
The Poulos Christmas House legacy lives on in Wanchese
For Kristy Poulos of Wanchese, decorating her home at 89 Skinner’s Landing for Christmas is about a lot more than just celebrating the holidays. It’s about carrying on the tradition of her parents, Ann and Jim Poulos, who for four decades transformed their Ocean Acres home in Kill Devil Hills into a dazzling display of lights and festive decorations that drew thousands of visitors and earned national recognition.
islandfreepress.org
Island community invited to Free Holiday Christmas Shop in the Tri-villages on Dec. 17
Hatteras Island’s youngest community members are invited to a free holiday shopping spree on Saturday, December 17, at the Tri-village’s makeshift “Christmas Shop.”. Children ages 12 and under are invited to come and “shop” for a Christmas gift for each member of their household, selecting from an assortment of free gifts. Space is limited, so participants are asked to pre-register for a specific timeslot via the event’s sign-up link.
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX must-see Christmas Houses
(Part of a continuing series) Getting ready for Christmas at the Southern Shores home of Paul and Carla Borzellino home typically begins in October. At least, that’s when the boxes come out. Filled with more than 100 holiday inflatables, Christmas villages, lights and sparkling decorations, the boxes are unpacked...
What killed a 16,000-pound whale that washed ashore on the Outer Banks?
A 16,000-pound, 34-foot-long whale washed ashore on the Outer Banks between Avon and Buxton this week.
outerbanksthisweek.com
Merry All Month at Christmas Island
The best thing about the holidays on the Outer Banks this year is a collection of super-festive pop-up bars collectively called Christmas Island. Four favorite Outer Banks restaurants/bars — Lucky 12 Tavern, Bonzer Shack, Mama Kwan’s and Goombays — have teamed up to transform their restaurants and outdoor areas into Christmas-themed experiences where you can enjoy cocktails and cocktail-party-style snacks while mingling and jingling with friends old and new.
outerbanksvoice.com
New Manteo health center aims for spring open
A federally qualified health center (FQHC) in Manteo is slated to open its doors sometime next spring, according to Joe Rockenstein, CEO of the Ocracoke and Englehard, N.C. Health Centers. Rockenstein provided the update during the Dec. 6 Manteo Healthcare Task Force meeting, where he said his organization, which includes...
Elizabeth City becomes 'Hot Cocoa Capital of the World' during holiday season
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — "The Polar Express" put it like this: "Here we only got one rule, never ever let it cool!" Elizabeth City is getting into the holiday spirit with a Hot Cocoa Crawl through Jan. 15, 2023. From cups infused with bourbon syrup, mugs you can decorate...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Bringing it back home: Steve Basnight reflects on growth as an educator while coming back to where at all began
Steve Basnight is officially the new superintendent of Dare County Schools, a position he hoped to fill for years. Basnight had formally retired as superintendent of Hyde County Schools after dedicating 37 years to public education, but is grateful and excited to take on this new endeavor in a county he has always called home.
13newsnow.com
'Very, very heavy' | Elizabeth City neighbors mourn 3-week-old baby
On Nov. 20, police in Elizabeth City were called to investigate the death of a 3-week-old boy. They've charged Tommy Lee Montez with killing him.
Elizabeth City inmate autopsy reveals cause of death
Elizabeth City inmate dies 2 days after being booked in Albemarle District Jail, autopsy reveals cause of death
13newsnow.com
Man charged in death of newborn baby in Elizabeth City
An Elizabeth City man is facing charges connected to the death of a newborn. Police arrested 23-year-old Tommy Montez in Henrico County, Virginia.
islandfreepress.org
Powerful swell from distant low pressure system may impact the Outer Banks
Powerful swell from a very distant low pressure system could impact Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands into early next week, with the potential for coastal flooding in the next few days, per a Friday evening update from the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office. Rough surf, beach erosion, and minor ocean...
outerbanksvoice.com
Suspect arrested in Manteo on multiple charges after attempting to flee
(Dare County Sheriff’s Office) On December 5, at approximately 1:03 p.m., Dare County Sheriff Doug Dougthie attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Hwy 64 coming toward Manteo from the Pirates Cove area. The vehicle failed to yield to the blue lights and siren and turned into Manteo, where other Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to assist in getting the vehicle stopped in front of the Christmas Shop. Two individuals were detained, and a search was conducted. During the search two handguns, an amount of Cocaine and US Currency were located and seized.
WAVY News 10
Police: Man killed in Elizabeth City shooting
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – An Elizabeth City man was killed Tuesday after he was shot multiple times, police said. Elizabeth City Police responded to a report of five gunshots in the area of Bunnells Avenue and Washington Street around 10:43 p.m. When they arrived, officers found Roderick White, 41, a resident in the 800 block of Bunnells Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0