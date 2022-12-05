ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

The Poulos Christmas House legacy lives on in Wanchese

For Kristy Poulos of Wanchese, decorating her home at 89 Skinner’s Landing for Christmas is about a lot more than just celebrating the holidays. It’s about carrying on the tradition of her parents, Ann and Jim Poulos, who for four decades transformed their Ocean Acres home in Kill Devil Hills into a dazzling display of lights and festive decorations that drew thousands of visitors and earned national recognition.
WANCHESE, NC
islandfreepress.org

Island community invited to Free Holiday Christmas Shop in the Tri-villages on Dec. 17

Hatteras Island’s youngest community members are invited to a free holiday shopping spree on Saturday, December 17, at the Tri-village’s makeshift “Christmas Shop.”. Children ages 12 and under are invited to come and “shop” for a Christmas gift for each member of their household, selecting from an assortment of free gifts. Space is limited, so participants are asked to pre-register for a specific timeslot via the event’s sign-up link.
AVON, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

OBX must-see Christmas Houses

(Part of a continuing series) Getting ready for Christmas at the Southern Shores home of Paul and Carla Borzellino home typically begins in October. At least, that’s when the boxes come out. Filled with more than 100 holiday inflatables, Christmas villages, lights and sparkling decorations, the boxes are unpacked...
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
outerbanksthisweek.com

Merry All Month at Christmas Island

The best thing about the holidays on the Outer Banks this year is a collection of super-festive pop-up bars collectively called Christmas Island. Four favorite Outer Banks restaurants/bars — Lucky 12 Tavern, Bonzer Shack, Mama Kwan’s and Goombays — have teamed up to transform their restaurants and outdoor areas into Christmas-themed experiences where you can enjoy cocktails and cocktail-party-style snacks while mingling and jingling with friends old and new.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

New Manteo health center aims for spring open

A federally qualified health center (FQHC) in Manteo is slated to open its doors sometime next spring, according to Joe Rockenstein, CEO of the Ocracoke and Englehard, N.C. Health Centers. Rockenstein provided the update during the Dec. 6 Manteo Healthcare Task Force meeting, where he said his organization, which includes...
MANTEO, NC
islandfreepress.org

Powerful swell from distant low pressure system may impact the Outer Banks

Powerful swell from a very distant low pressure system could impact Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands into early next week, with the potential for coastal flooding in the next few days, per a Friday evening update from the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office. Rough surf, beach erosion, and minor ocean...
OCRACOKE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Suspect arrested in Manteo on multiple charges after attempting to flee

(Dare County Sheriff’s Office) On December 5, at approximately 1:03 p.m., Dare County Sheriff Doug Dougthie attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Hwy 64 coming toward Manteo from the Pirates Cove area. The vehicle failed to yield to the blue lights and siren and turned into Manteo, where other Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to assist in getting the vehicle stopped in front of the Christmas Shop. Two individuals were detained, and a search was conducted. During the search two handguns, an amount of Cocaine and US Currency were located and seized.
MANTEO, NC
WAVY News 10

Police: Man killed in Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – An Elizabeth City man was killed Tuesday after he was shot multiple times, police said. Elizabeth City Police responded to a report of five gunshots in the area of Bunnells Avenue and Washington Street around 10:43 p.m. When they arrived, officers found Roderick White, 41, a resident in the 800 block of Bunnells Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

