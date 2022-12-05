ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

From YouTube To Nasdaq: How FaZe Clan Transformed An eSports Channel Into A Multi-Million-Dollar Business Backed By Pitbull, Offset And Others

By Benzinga Gaming
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy