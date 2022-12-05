From YouTube To Nasdaq: How FaZe Clan Transformed An eSports Channel Into A Multi-Million-Dollar Business Backed By Pitbull, Offset And Others

Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Shiba Inu Among Top 10 Crypto Purchases By Ethereum Whales: Which Others Made It To The List?
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, the second largest canine-themed cryptocurrency, has made its way into the top ten most-bought cryptocurrencies by whales on the Ethereum ETH/USD network. What Happened: On Tuesday, WhaleStats tweeted that SHIB is among the ten cryptos most purchased tokens by the 5,000 biggest ETH whales. Other tokens like...
