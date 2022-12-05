TVR - What's In A Name?. Most people would probably assume that TVR is an acronym like BMW, but in fact, TVR is just a shortened version of the name Trevor, named after the company's founder, Trevor Wilkinson. TVR is not a household name in the automotive industry in North America, or in most countries. Matter of fact, those who aren't from the United Kingdom or didn't grow up playing Gran Turismo or watching BBC's Top Gear may not have even heard of these vehicles . That's truly a shame. TVR has given the sports car industry some of the most visceral, no-nonsense sports cars to this day. With a history spanning over 75 years, TVR has produced less than 20 different models in the entirety of their line-up. The exclusivity and rareness alone should win you some cool points should you choose to purchase one. After a hiatus that lasted over a decade, TVR is rumored to create a new version of the Griffith, which we are all hoping goes into production soon.

