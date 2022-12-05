Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
Top Speed
Watch This Tuned BMW M8 Convertible Do An Epic Top Speed Run On The Autobahn
The BMW M8 Competition fits the bill perfectly for those seeking a big-boy convertible with serious performance and upmarket luxury. It is a sports car with all the right ingredients to make you feel special whenever you get the wheel. Apart from the attractive looks and the impeccably crafted interior, the engine is quite beefy. It is the same S63 V-8 that powers the M5 CS, which is the most bonkers limited-edition BMW with unadulterated performance. However, the M8 Competition Convertible we are talking about here is rated at a whopping 800 horsepower. To experience this wild beast’s enhanced raw performance, AutoTopNL brought another POV video on the Autobahn.
Top Speed
This Ferrari SF90 Belittles A BMW M1000 RR Superbike In A Drag Race
The SF90 Stradale is Ferrari’s depiction of a hybrid hypercar that is both incredibly fast and efficient. While it has a lot of hybrid components, it is still lightweight and is the fastest Ferrari ever in the 0-60 sprint, clocking in at under two seconds. However, superbikes are quicker than their four-wheel counterparts in straight-line acceleration given that they are lighter and have better power-to-weight ratios. To prove which is better, the folks from Carwow brought a Ferrari SF90 Stradale and a BMW M1000 RR to go head-to-head in a quarter-mile run.
Top Speed
Watch The 1,600 Horsepower Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Light Up Its Tires In An Epic Drift
A car's "performance” can come with wildly different meanings, but very few cars can do just about every type of racing well. Of course some race cars also perform well in drag racing as they do autocross, drifting, or track use, but for a road car to do this all is generally uncommon. However, one of the few brands synonymous with performance, Bugatti, has just proved that they too can cover yet another form of racing, but it still will cost a hefty price tag to do so.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance lands with 791 hp
Mercedes-Benz AMG late on Monday revealed the newest generation of its S 63 super sedan for the 2023 model year. This time around the car's full title is S 63 E Performance, with the new appendage indicating the car features electrified performance, specifically a plug-in hybrid setup. Instead of the...
Ultra Rare 1979 BMW M1 AHG Studie That Once Belonged To Paul Walker Heads To Auction
One of the world's rarest BMWs, the M1 AHG Studie, is set to cause a stir at an upcoming RM Sotheby's auction later this month. Based on the iconic mid-engined supercar, the AHG Studie is the brainchild of Peter Gartemann, a prominent BMW dealer in Germany. After the Procar racing series ended in 1982, Gartemann set out to create a limited design study inspired by the racecars.
$10 Million in Luxury Watches Were Stolen From One of Europe’s Largest Pre-Owned Retailers in Berlin
After an eight-figure robbery, one of Europe’s leading dealers of pre-owned luxury watches has declared itself insolvent. Watchmaster is a Berlin-based seller that offers watch collectors a marketplace to buy watches and helps sellers consign their timepieces. As a result, the brand houses a massive stock of timepieces awaiting inspection, valuation or sale. Last week, $10 million worth of that inventory were stolen from one of its high-security storage facilities in Berlin by a group of extremely savvy thieves. Police arrived on the scene at the Fasanenstrasse storage facility in the heart of Berlin after reports of a break-in. The robbers, who...
Top Speed
The TVR Chimera Was An Obscure, V-8 Powered Roadster
TVR - What's In A Name?. Most people would probably assume that TVR is an acronym like BMW, but in fact, TVR is just a shortened version of the name Trevor, named after the company's founder, Trevor Wilkinson. TVR is not a household name in the automotive industry in North America, or in most countries. Matter of fact, those who aren't from the United Kingdom or didn't grow up playing Gran Turismo or watching BBC's Top Gear may not have even heard of these vehicles . That's truly a shame. TVR has given the sports car industry some of the most visceral, no-nonsense sports cars to this day. With a history spanning over 75 years, TVR has produced less than 20 different models in the entirety of their line-up. The exclusivity and rareness alone should win you some cool points should you choose to purchase one. After a hiatus that lasted over a decade, TVR is rumored to create a new version of the Griffith, which we are all hoping goes into production soon.
Top Speed
Here's Why The Porsche 911 GT3 Is Such A Highly Rated Sports Car
The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 and GT3 RS are pure perfection, merging everything we enjoy about the standard 911 with otherworldly performance, driving satisfaction, and hot-lap ability. The GT3 and GT3 Touring’s naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine roars to 9,000 rpm, creating 502 horsepower. The GT3 RS’s 518 horsepower is generated by the same engine, but its major technical improvements are its wild race-car aerodynamic components, which are inspired by GT and Formula 1 race automobiles. So, let's take a look at 10 reasons why the GT3 is such a highly-rated sports car.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
Top Speed
The SLR 722 Edition Was The Pinnacle Of The Mercedes-Benz and McLaren Partnership
Mercedes-Benz and McLaren are two behemoths in the automotive industry, so it was no surprise the results were spectacular when the two automakers combined forces to produce the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. From 1995 until 2014, Mercedes provided McLaren its Formula One engines, resulting in several driver's championships and the 1998 constructor's title through the partnership. Eventually Mercedes was able to acquire forty percent of the McLaren brand, and thus the SLR was born.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
MotorAuthority
Watch Travis Pastrana hoon his 865-hp Subaru wagon in Gymkhana 2022
It's been well over a decade since rally driver and entrepreneur Ken Block released his first Gymkhana video, which starred a rally-prepped 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STI, and is still thoroughly exciting despite the lack of flair found in later videos in the series. Block in 2018 finally decided to...
Lancia Is Back as an EV-Only Automaker
LanciaLancia will bring three new vehicles to market from 2024 to 2028 as it transitions to an all-electric offering.
Ram Revolution Electric Pickup Truck Looks Like a Single Cab in Teaser Video
RamOffering a single cab would make the Ram Revolution the only full-size electric pickup without four doors.
Top Speed
This Turbocharged Harley-Davidson Has 250 Horsepower And Hits 180-MPH!
Straight-line speed and Harley-Davidson are barely used in the same sentence. After all, the MoCo is known for its highway munching beasts and the entire American experience, rather than top speed and 0-62mph times. However, this doesn’t mean Harley-Davidsons can’t move quickly or reach seriously fast speeds. All they need is the right set of mods, and YouTuber Bikes And Beards just hit the sweet spot with his Harley-Davidson Road King.
This Straight-Piped 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Screams Like an F1 Car
Street Speed 717 via YouTubeMaybe add a dealer-installed muffler delete, Chevy? Just send a sawzall.
US News and World Report
Honda to Begin Selling Mini-Commercial Electric Vans in Spring 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) -Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it would begin selling micro-sized commercial electric vans in spring 2024, as part of its effort to electrify its vehicle lineups. Japanese automakers are turning to small commercial trucks as one way to make battery electric vehicles (BEVs) popular in the country,...
Top Speed
The Tesla Semi Finally Hits The Road; But Crucially, Did Musk Deliver?
Tesla delivered its long-awaited first production version of an electric semi-truck last Thursday evening. The semi-trucks first delivery for PepsiCo came five years after CEO Elon Musk revealed the commercial vehicle. The Semi Delivery Event celebrated that momentous milestone, which promises innovation in the transportation industry as we have known it. About a month ago, Tesla announced that this event was going to be held on December 1st, and revealed that the unveiling will only include a small number of investors and partners.
topgear.com
Check out this modified BMW i4 electric police car
AC Schnitzer signs up to Germany’s TUNE IT! SAFE! initiative with a bodykitted EV in Polizei livery. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Sadly, the modified BMW i4 by AC Schnitzer that you see above will...
Comments / 0