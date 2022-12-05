Read full article on original website
Related
James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition
James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
Kate Winslet & Real-Life Daughter Mia Threapleton Clash in the Trailer for I Am Ruth
Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton will star as mother and daughter in upcoming special I Am Ruth. Winslet stars as Ruth, a mother who becomes concerned about her troubled teenage daughter Freya (Threapleton) as she sinks deeper into a social media addiction. The trailer sees the duo clash as mothers and daughters are wont to do, but things come to a head when Ruth takes Freya's phone and makes her get professional help. "It's what's making you ill," Ruth tells the distraught teen after she confiscates her phone.
Helen Mirren says she learned a lot from 'huge star' Harrison Ford: 'I was like nobody'
Helen Mirren opened up about what she's learned working with Harrison Ford. The actors star alongside each other in the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923."
Kate Winslet Says She Was Told to Settle for ‘Fat Girl’ Roles as a Young Actress
Kate Winslet recently opened up about her experiences as a young actress in Hollywood. According to People, the actress told The Sunday Times that she was often told she had to settle for "fat girl" roles and was cruelly called "blubber." "It can be extremely negative. People are subject to...
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Flashdance’ Singer and Actress, Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actress best known for performing the title songs to the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” her publicist Judith A. Moose wrote on the artist’s official Twitter account. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully...
Laurence Fishburne admits beating his 1st wife and then seeking therapy (video)
Esteemed actor Laurence Fishburne now admits that he once had more in common with arguably his most infamous role: playing the infamous wife-beater Ike Turner in the Oscar-nominated film What’s Love Got to Do With It?. The two-time Emmy Award-winning Fishburne, who is also equally renowned among urbanites for...
Henry Winkler Regrets Turning Down One Iconic Role
Henry Winkler played the iconic role of Fonzie on Happy Days but it turns out he could have had another very classic role as well. Henry is opening up about the time he turned down a role in Grease… THE role of Danny Zuko. John Travolta got the gig instead and starred alongside the beloved late Olivia Newton-John.
Seth Rogen says he thought he was going to be ‘fired’ after making Steven Spielberg cry on Fabelmans set
Steven Spielberg left ‘sobbing uncontrollably’ by Seth Rogen scene, actor says. Seth Rogen was worried he would be fired after making Steven Spielberg cry on the set of his new film. The actor was recruited by the director to play a character in his new biographical film, titled...
Nancy Meyers and Kate Winslet Shut Down ‘The Holiday’ Sequel Rumors: ‘Sorry but It’s Not True’
Don’t pack your bags for “The Holiday” sequel just yet. Writer-director Nancy Meyers shut down rumors that the beloved 2006 Christmas movie will be getting a follow-up after The Sun falsely reported from an unnamed source that production would be starting in early 2023 with the original cast. “So many DM’s about this,” Meyers captioned on Instagram. “Sorry but it’s not true.” Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz starred as two lovelorn women who meet online and swap homes, with Diaz traveling to the English countryside and falling in love with Winslet’s brother, played by Jude Law. Winslet meanwhile spends her December in Los...
Cocaine Bear Will Be Ray Liotta's Last Feature Film
According to Rotten Tomatoes, the number of Certified Fresh endeavors Ray Liotta lent his talents to is in the double digits, and there is no denying that the talented actor had a very prolific movie career. His passion for acting kept him busy in the industry until the very end, and now several months after his tragic passing, there is a lot of buzz surrounding his final picture, "Cocaine Bear."
Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Francesca Was Cut from ‘Bones and All’
Francesca Scorsese was among the departed in the final cut of “Bones and All.” After working with director Luca Guadagnino on 2020 series “We Are Who We Are,” Scorsese, daughter of auteur Martin Scorsese, filmed scenes for “Bones and All” opposite stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. Scorsese shared a set photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Rip Harmony lol,” citing her character’s name. Scorsese is seen driving a car with Russell in the front seat and Chalamet in the back. She added, “For those asking, Harmony is no longer in the film, she had fun though!!” Scorsese’s fellow “We Are Who...
Talking With Tami
First Look: Netflix’s ‘You People’ Starring Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Jonah Hill, Lauren London
Take a peak at a new funny film for Netflix called, You People. A new couple (Jonah Hill, Lauren London) fall in love and find themselves confronting societal expectations and generational differences amidst their families (Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny) clashing cultures, in this comedy from Kenya Barris. See the trailer and more images inside…
‘The Holiday’ Director Reveals The Truth About A Sequel With Cameron Diaz & Kate Winslet
Any way you look at it, the Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet flick The Holiday represents the very most appealing in romcoms. Unfortunately, however, it doesn’t appear to be getting a sequel anytime soon. The director of the 2006 Christmas movie, Nancy Meyers, handily put a stop to rumors that a second film was on the horizon, 16 years after the first premiered. “So many DM’s about this — sorry but it’s not true,” the 72-year-old director wrote via Instagram on December 6, directly responding to a screenshot of a recent report. She concluded the post with a red heart emoji.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
See Idina Menzel Belt Show-Stopping Cover of ‘I Melt With You’ From Disney+ Documentary
Idina Menzel and her band rehearse their show-stopping rendition of the Modern English’s “I Melt With You” in Rolling Stone‘s exclusive clip from Which Way to the Stage?, an upcoming Disney+ documentary about the Broadway star. Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? follows Menzel as she prepares for her “dream” concert: A headlining show at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Along the way, the documentary focuses on Menzel’s childhood, her breakout roles in Rent and Wicked, and the global success of Frozen. The documentary, out Dec. 9 on the streaming service, also follows Tony Award-winning Menzel along a 16-date tour...
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
TVLine Items: Hugh Grant Joins Winslet Series, Miss Universe to Roku and More
Hugh Grant (The Undoing) is headed back to HBO for another prestige drama: The actor will appear in a guest-starring role in the limited series The Palace, starring and executive-produced by Kate Winslet, our sister site Variety reports. The Palace chronicles one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. Details about Grant’s character are not currently available. Grant previously starred opposite Nicole Kidman in the limited series The Undoing for HBO. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * The Roku Channel will be the exclusive English-language broadcast partner for the 71st Miss Universe...
Comments / 0