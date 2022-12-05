Any way you look at it, the Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet flick The Holiday represents the very most appealing in romcoms. Unfortunately, however, it doesn’t appear to be getting a sequel anytime soon. The director of the 2006 Christmas movie, Nancy Meyers, handily put a stop to rumors that a second film was on the horizon, 16 years after the first premiered. “So many DM’s about this — sorry but it’s not true,” the 72-year-old director wrote via Instagram on December 6, directly responding to a screenshot of a recent report. She concluded the post with a red heart emoji.

1 DAY AGO