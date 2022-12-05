CBD-Based Zygel Helps With Anxiety-Related & Behavioral Symptoms In 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome, Phase 2 Trial Reveals

Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Open Book Extracts Launches Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial Of THCV And Rare Cannabinoids For Focus And Energy
Open Book Extracts, announced the launch of its third trial on rare cannabinoids, in partnership with Radicle Science. Radicle Science is conducting the four-week blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled, institutional review board approved trial comparing the effects of various OBX cannabinoid formulations including THCV on energy and focus, as well as other outcomes such as well-being, feelings of anxiety, and pain.
FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids under age 5
U.S. regulators on Thursday cleared doses of the updated COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than age 5. The Food and Drug Administration's decision aims to better protect the littlest kids from severe COVID-19 at a time when children’s hospitals already are packed with tots suffering from a variety of respiratory illnesses.
Benzinga
Paralyzed Dad With MS Replaces 75 Pills A Day With Cannabis And Gets Back On His Feet
“A healthy man wants a thousand things, a sick man only wants one,” goes the popular and very true saying. Battling any kind of disease, even an acute one, is exhausting. But when it comes to chronic conditions things are incomparable. And imagine having an unpredictable disease of the...
Céline Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder
The 54-year-old singer is rescheduling tour due to stiff person syndrome, which causes her difficulties singing and moving
Vitamin D may improve brain function and strengthen memory. Here’s how much you need each day
The “sunshine vitamin” was associated with better cognitive function, according to a new study.
Benzinga
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Brand PAX Launches New PAX Era Device And High Purity THC Pods
Global cannabis brand PAX will announce the launch of its latest cannabis experience: the all new PAX Era vaporizer device and High Purity THC pods, Benzinga Cannabis has learned exclusively. This is the fourth cannabis product PAX is releasing in 2022. Designed to work perfectly together, the new Era lineup...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0