Barnwell, SC

WRDW-TV

Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After injuring a driver in a shooting more than a year ago, the suspect was arrested this week, according to authorities. The victim stated her ex-boyfriend fired two shots at her, her 2-year-old child, and the driver as they were waiting at a traffic signal near the residence.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to car crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Emergency crews responded to a car crash late Wednesday night in Aiken. Aiken Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before midnight on Whiskey Road and Knox Avenue Southeast. It is unknown if anyone is injured or what the cause is.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

A shooting in Sardis has claimed the life of a 41-year-old man

The family of missing 5-year-old Aspen Jeter is calling for her safe return. Her mother was found dead.
SARDIS, GA
WRDW-TV

Family pleads for safe return of missing Orangeburg girl

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The family of missing 5-year-old Aspen Jeter is calling for her safe return. Her mother, Crystal Jumper, was found dead after a welfare check on Thanksgiving. The family last heard from Jumper on Nov. 1. An autopsy report ruled Jumper’s death a homicide, she died of...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands woman charged in church burglaries

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept., a Gilbert woman is accused of stealing items from four different churches in the area. Investigators say Leslie Reese, 42, is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary as well as unlawful conduct toward a child. According...
GILBERT, SC
News19 WLTX

Two arrested after man found dead in his yard in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two men have been charged after an Orangeburg man was found dead in his yard last week, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. Deputies say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on November 29 after a report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies say discovered the body of an Estate Court man in his yard, who they believe was shot the previous night.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WRDW-TV

41-year-old dead after shooting in Sardis; suspect arrested

SARDIS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting in Sardis has claimed the life of a 41-year-old man and put a 37-year-old behind bars, authorities said Tuesday. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call Monday night on the 1200 block of Tom Bargeron Road. Upon deputies’ arrival, they...
SARDIS, GA
News19 WLTX

SC man gets life in prison for killing woman in front of her 5-year-old child

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County man has gotten life in prison for killing his own brother as well as a woman in front of her five-year-old child. Charles Jason Carmichael, 42, was convicted by a jury of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman sentenced him to life in prison.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta leaves residents in the dark about streetlight repairs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Patrick Berkshire and his family have been living on Greene Street for the past seven years, and he’s never seen anything like this: At night now, he can’t see much of anything past his own porch. The streetlights on the median and sidewalks from...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

New details in pottery theft from Edgefield County library

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about how suspects got away with almost 40 pieces of pottery. They were stolen from the Tompkins Library in Edgefield. We spoke with the library’s director about why the artwork is so important to the community. It’s been more than six...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg authorities charge two suspects in murder case

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced two suspects have been charged with murder after a man was found dead in his yard. Investigators say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on Nov. 29 after a deceased male was reported. The victim was believed to have been shot the previous night.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Family mourning 4-year-old killed in Aiken County crash

The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Family’s heart aches after crash kills Monetta 4-year-old

MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County family is making funeral arrangements for a 4-year-old hit and killed by a car over the weekend. It happened at 11:44 a.m. Sunday on Columbia Highway near Academy Street in Monetta. A 2016 Chevrolet SUV was driving down the highway and struck Stewart, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
MONETTA, SC
wfxg.com

Richmond County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing teen. The Sheriff's Office is searching for 18-year-old Javon Bradley. He was last seen on 11/30/22 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus headed to Atlanta, Ga. According to the sheriff's office, Bradley was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus in Atlanta, but it appears he did not get on the bus.
AUGUSTA, GA

