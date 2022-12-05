Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After injuring a driver in a shooting more than a year ago, the suspect was arrested this week, according to authorities. The victim stated her ex-boyfriend fired two shots at her, her 2-year-old child, and the driver as they were waiting at a traffic signal near the residence.
WRDW-TV
Another suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies have arrested another suspect in a deadly shooting at Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found out a...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to car crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Emergency crews responded to a car crash late Wednesday night in Aiken. Aiken Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before midnight on Whiskey Road and Knox Avenue Southeast. It is unknown if anyone is injured or what the cause is.
wach.com
Richland County Man arrested, accused of passing off stolen lottery tickets
A Columbia man was arrested late November after officials say he tried to pass off stolen lottery tickets. Richland County deputies say Tyrik Corley, 24, walked into a Irmo Food Lion and attempted to pass off lottery tickets he allegedly stole from a Pitt Stop back in October. Corley was employed at that Pitt Stop at the time.
WRDW-TV
A shooting in Sardis has claimed the life of a 41-year-old man
The family of missing 5-year-old Aspen Jeter is calling for her safe return. Her mother was found dead. Here's how Election Day is going in Augusta, elsewhere in Georgia. The showdown between Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker is un full force. Here's an update.
WRDW-TV
Family pleads for safe return of missing Orangeburg girl
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The family of missing 5-year-old Aspen Jeter is calling for her safe return. Her mother, Crystal Jumper, was found dead after a welfare check on Thanksgiving. The family last heard from Jumper on Nov. 1. An autopsy report ruled Jumper’s death a homicide, she died of...
abccolumbia.com
Midlands woman charged in church burglaries
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept., a Gilbert woman is accused of stealing items from four different churches in the area. Investigators say Leslie Reese, 42, is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary as well as unlawful conduct toward a child. According...
Two arrested after man found dead in his yard in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two men have been charged after an Orangeburg man was found dead in his yard last week, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. Deputies say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on November 29 after a report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies say discovered the body of an Estate Court man in his yard, who they believe was shot the previous night.
WRDW-TV
41-year-old dead after shooting in Sardis; suspect arrested
SARDIS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting in Sardis has claimed the life of a 41-year-old man and put a 37-year-old behind bars, authorities said Tuesday. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call Monday night on the 1200 block of Tom Bargeron Road. Upon deputies’ arrival, they...
SC man gets life in prison for killing woman in front of her 5-year-old child
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County man has gotten life in prison for killing his own brother as well as a woman in front of her five-year-old child. Charles Jason Carmichael, 42, was convicted by a jury of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman sentenced him to life in prison.
Georgia soldier arrested after exposing himself at daycare, deputies say
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A Fort Gordon soldier was charged after deputies say he was found in a daycare parking lot with his pants pulled down. Floyd County Sheriff officials said deputies were sent to a daycare on Locks Road in Martinez after they received reports of a man who exposed himself.
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaves residents in the dark about streetlight repairs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Patrick Berkshire and his family have been living on Greene Street for the past seven years, and he’s never seen anything like this: At night now, he can’t see much of anything past his own porch. The streetlights on the median and sidewalks from...
WRDW-TV
New details in pottery theft from Edgefield County library
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about how suspects got away with almost 40 pieces of pottery. They were stolen from the Tompkins Library in Edgefield. We spoke with the library’s director about why the artwork is so important to the community. It’s been more than six...
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Augusta. The accident happened on Interstate 20 close to Augusta Canal. The call was received at around 6:06 a.m., according to Richmond County dispatch.
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg authorities charge two suspects in murder case
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced two suspects have been charged with murder after a man was found dead in his yard. Investigators say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on Nov. 29 after a deceased male was reported. The victim was believed to have been shot the previous night.
WRDW-TV
Family mourning 4-year-old killed in Aiken County crash
The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters. Thieves at a local Walmart managed to get away with nearly $6,400 in merchandise and gift cards by confusing a cashier, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
WRDW-TV
Family’s heart aches after crash kills Monetta 4-year-old
MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County family is making funeral arrangements for a 4-year-old hit and killed by a car over the weekend. It happened at 11:44 a.m. Sunday on Columbia Highway near Academy Street in Monetta. A 2016 Chevrolet SUV was driving down the highway and struck Stewart, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
wfxg.com
Richmond County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen
AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing teen. The Sheriff's Office is searching for 18-year-old Javon Bradley. He was last seen on 11/30/22 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus headed to Atlanta, Ga. According to the sheriff's office, Bradley was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus in Atlanta, but it appears he did not get on the bus.
Fourth car crash into Aiken wall since July leaves residents searching for solutions
Car magnet or brick wall? Yet another crash through a particular wall in Aiken leaves people in the community wondering how to prevent these kinds of crashes.
17-month-old Georgia boy hurt in accidental fire, suffers burns on nearly 40% of body, parents say
A 17-month-old Georgia boy is recovering after his parents say he was seriously burned in an accidental fire. Seventeen-month-old Amahd Black suffered second and third-degree burns that covered nearly 40 percent of his body during a fire at his home on Nov. 12, his parents, Tony Black and Rochenda Golightly, said on a GoFundMe account.
