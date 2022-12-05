Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
Related
Auburn football defensive coordinator hot board: An impressive list of candidates
The Tigers' list of DC candidates is solid.
Auburn is the top program in terms of recruiting potential
The Athletic's Ari Wasserman ranked Auburn the best for recruiting potential out of the coaching carousel.
Opelika-Auburn News knocks Auburn football Hugh Freeze Twitter campaign
Opelika-Auburn News deputy editor Justin Lee was not impressed with the latest Auburn football PR graphic on Twitter — one that featured a Hugh Freeze quote about committing to something greater than your own feelings and an acronym that’s a bit of a stretch spelling out the word ‘family.’
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn RB officially enters transfer portal after 2 seasons with Tigers
New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has lost another player to the transfer portal. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, Jordon Ingram entered the portal on Tuesday, ending his 2-year career on The Plains. This will already be the 2nd time Ingram has transferred. He joined the Tigers after leaving...
Freeze, Auburn Courting Multiple Ole Miss Football Commitments
New Auburn head coach has already hired away an Ole Miss assistant as recruiting battles intensify
Bryan Harsin receives first portion of buyout payment from Auburn
Auburn paid a lump sum of $7.78M on November 30th to the former head coach.
Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada has entered the transfer portal
Zach Calzada has entered the transfer portal for the second year in a row.
tigerdroppings.com
Tim Tebow Reacts To Auburn Hiring Hugh Freeze
During this last Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation," former Florida QB Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze... “What’s the most important game for Auburn? Alabama,” Tebow said, via 247Sports. “He’s somebody who didn’t back down in a lot of the games, played them competitive, beat them in back to back seasons. He’s an offensive guy, but he also built really good defenses. Fast, physical. This is someone who knows how to build a program and it’s going to be fun to see what happens.”
auburntigers.com
Auburn jumps coach Nick Newman: 'We can be the best'
AUBURN, Ala. – Introduced to basketball at age 14, Auburn assistant track and field coach Nick Newman's fascination for leaping began with his inability to do so. "My obsession with dunking. I became fascinated with why can they jump and I can't jump?" Newman pondered while watching others soar above the rim. "Literally from the age of 14 till now, I've been passionate about developing jumping."
opelikaobserver.com
OHS Basketball Earns Two Wins Over Loachapoka
The varsity Opelika High School girls’ basketball team defeated Loachapoka 40-35 in its home. opener on Friday, Dec. 2. The win moved the Lady Bulldogs to 4-5 on the season in head coach. Blake Smalley’s second season. The Opelika High School varsity boys’ basketball team won its home...
opelikaobserver.com
Hot Dogs and Coffee Coming to Auburn
AUBURN — Want a hot dog in Auburn? A mobile food stand is coming to downtown Auburn. Doggy Dawg Bay requested a permit from the Auburn City Council to operate a mobile pushcart on North Gay Street. “I’d just like to say thanks for the opportunity to be downtown...
Alabama man killed early Tuesday when SUV overturns, troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Tuesday when his SUV struck a highway embankment and overturned, state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe he...
‘Trash Valley’: How an Alabama town’s garbage policy left its citizens in cuffs
Dee Kent is one of at least two dozen people arrested for failure to pay garbage fees in Valley, Alabama, targets of a years-long legal scheme that has criminalized debt in a city that contracts its solid waste services to a private company, AmWaste. A review of court documents shows that individuals arrested over unpaid trash fees in Chambers County are often people facing financial difficulties, people of color, or people with disabilities. Some residents, records show, have been arrested repeatedly, and most charged criminally with failing to pay trash bills end up paying hundreds more in court costs and fees in addition to the bills themselves.
Stock market setbacks take toll on Alabama teacher retirement fund
A rough year for the stock market took its toll on the pension fund for Alabama teachers and education employees, wiping out most of the investment gains made during a banner year in 2021. The Teachers’ Retirement System Board of Control held its quarterly meeting Tuesday in Montgomery and received...
WSFA
First Alert: Scattered rain and mild temperatures to begin the week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New week, new weather pattern? After a brief drop in temperatures, we are warming back up both during the mornings and afternoons. Along with the milder air, we will also see some more moisture; that means low-end rain chances are in the forecast for the next couple of days as we track our next system move through Alabama.
Opelika-Auburn News
New brunch restaurant Flying Biscuit opens Monday in Opelika
A new brunch spot is opening next week in Opelika, serving eggs, bacon, Mimosas and one-of-a-kind biscuits. The Flying Biscuit Café is opening Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 a.m. in Tiger Town, next to Party City and World Market. This is Greg Yund’s second Flying Biscuit location franchise. He...
Opelika City Schools announces new Fox Run School Principal
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City Schools announced April Brock as the new Fox Run School principal in Opelika. According to Opelika City Schools, Brock has served within the school system for several years. Currently, Brock serves as an Opelika Middle School Assistant Principal since 2003. Brock started her career with Opelika City Schools as […]
WTVM
Pedestrian ID’d after hit by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is killed after being hit by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, of Knoxville, TN. Bryan says Hayes arrived...
Meet Helena Duncan, the First Black CEO of The Business Council Of Alabama
Black women are filling up seats as presidents of major organizations. The Business Council of Alabama announced on Wednesday that Helena Duncan had been appointed as the new President and CEO for the organization. According to The Alabama Political Reporter, Duncan entered BCA in 2020 with over 30 years of...
Comments / 0