saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn RB officially enters transfer portal after 2 seasons with Tigers

New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has lost another player to the transfer portal. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, Jordon Ingram entered the portal on Tuesday, ending his 2-year career on The Plains. This will already be the 2nd time Ingram has transferred. He joined the Tigers after leaving...
AUBURN, AL
tigerdroppings.com

Tim Tebow Reacts To Auburn Hiring Hugh Freeze

During this last Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation," former Florida QB Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze... “What’s the most important game for Auburn? Alabama,” Tebow said, via 247Sports. “He’s somebody who didn’t back down in a lot of the games, played them competitive, beat them in back to back seasons. He’s an offensive guy, but he also built really good defenses. Fast, physical. This is someone who knows how to build a program and it’s going to be fun to see what happens.”
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Auburn jumps coach Nick Newman: 'We can be the best'

AUBURN, Ala. – Introduced to basketball at age 14, Auburn assistant track and field coach Nick Newman's fascination for leaping began with his inability to do so. "My obsession with dunking. I became fascinated with why can they jump and I can't jump?" Newman pondered while watching others soar above the rim. "Literally from the age of 14 till now, I've been passionate about developing jumping."
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

OHS Basketball Earns Two Wins Over Loachapoka

The varsity Opelika High School girls’ basketball team defeated Loachapoka 40-35 in its home. opener on Friday, Dec. 2. The win moved the Lady Bulldogs to 4-5 on the season in head coach. Blake Smalley’s second season. The Opelika High School varsity boys’ basketball team won its home...
OPELIKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Hot Dogs and Coffee Coming to Auburn

AUBURN — Want a hot dog in Auburn? A mobile food stand is coming to downtown Auburn. Doggy Dawg Bay requested a permit from the Auburn City Council to operate a mobile pushcart on North Gay Street. “I’d just like to say thanks for the opportunity to be downtown...
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

‘Trash Valley’: How an Alabama town’s garbage policy left its citizens in cuffs

Dee Kent is one of at least two dozen people arrested for failure to pay garbage fees in Valley, Alabama, targets of a years-long legal scheme that has criminalized debt in a city that contracts its solid waste services to a private company, AmWaste. A review of court documents shows that individuals arrested over unpaid trash fees in Chambers County are often people facing financial difficulties, people of color, or people with disabilities. Some residents, records show, have been arrested repeatedly, and most charged criminally with failing to pay trash bills end up paying hundreds more in court costs and fees in addition to the bills themselves.
VALLEY, AL
WSFA

First Alert: Scattered rain and mild temperatures to begin the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New week, new weather pattern? After a brief drop in temperatures, we are warming back up both during the mornings and afternoons. Along with the milder air, we will also see some more moisture; that means low-end rain chances are in the forecast for the next couple of days as we track our next system move through Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

New brunch restaurant Flying Biscuit opens Monday in Opelika

A new brunch spot is opening next week in Opelika, serving eggs, bacon, Mimosas and one-of-a-kind biscuits. The Flying Biscuit Café is opening Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 a.m. in Tiger Town, next to Party City and World Market. This is Greg Yund’s second Flying Biscuit location franchise. He...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika City Schools announces new Fox Run School Principal

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City Schools announced April Brock as the new Fox Run School principal in Opelika. According to Opelika City Schools, Brock has served within the school system for several years. Currently, Brock serves as an Opelika Middle School Assistant Principal since 2003. Brock started her career with Opelika City Schools as […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Pedestrian ID’d after hit by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is killed after being hit by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, of Knoxville, TN. Bryan says Hayes arrived...
COLUMBUS, GA

