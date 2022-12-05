(KNSI) — Authorities in Renville County have identified the person whose remains were found in a burned up vehicle on Sunday. They say the body of 59-year-old Charles Amberg of rural Bird Island was found inside his charred 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at about 1:00 p.m. in a drainage ditch in Bird Island Township. The truck had been fully consumed by fire, which had “occurred in the previous several hours.” Amberg was the only occupant.

RENVILLE COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO