Body Identified in Renville County Death Investigation
Renville County authorities have released the identity of the man found in a burned vehicle west of Bird Island Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Charles Amberg of Rural Bird Island was the lone occupant of the vehicle. On arrival, authorities found a pickup that had been fully...
Human remains found in burned vehicle in Renville County
BIRD ISLAND, Minn. -- Authorities in Renville County said "suspected human remains" were found inside a burned vehicle Sunday afternoon.The Renville County Sheriff's Office said a caller reported a "burned-up" car in a drainage ditch in Bird Island Township around 1 p.m.Responding deputies found the vehicle "fully consumed by fire" with human remains inside.The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will attempt to identify the remains, and the discovery is under investigation by the sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and State Fire Marshal's Office.
Medical Examiner Identifies Man Found Inside a Burned Out Truck
(KNSI) — Authorities in Renville County have identified the person whose remains were found in a burned up vehicle on Sunday. They say the body of 59-year-old Charles Amberg of rural Bird Island was found inside his charred 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at about 1:00 p.m. in a drainage ditch in Bird Island Township. The truck had been fully consumed by fire, which had “occurred in the previous several hours.” Amberg was the only occupant.
Rice County Arrest Details on I-35 Released
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas released details about a alleged kidnapping in Mankato that ended in a standoff on I-35 in north Rice County near Highway 19 interchange northbound. Sgt. Paul LaRoche provided the following description of the incident. On 12/6/2022 at approximately 2315 hours (11:15 p.m.), the Rice County...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Tuesday night, Mankato Public Safety responded to a report of a kidnapping and a burglary on North 6th Street in Mankato. When they got to the scene and gathered information, officers concluded that 33-year-old Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett took her biological son from the Mankato residence and left.
Renville Co Death Investigation
(Bird Island, MN) Renville County authorities are investigating a death that was discovered Sunday afternoon. At about 1pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burned-up vehicle located in a drainage ditch in the 81,000 block of 370th St. That location is about 1 mile west of Bird Island in Bird Island Township.
Employee Hurt in Fall at Kandiyohi County Business
ATWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fall that left a worker seriously hurt in Kandiyohi County Monday night. The Atwater Police Department says around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an employee having leg pain after a fall at a business in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue East.
Sibley Co Authorities Asking Public to Help Identify Robbery/Burglary Suspects
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying suspects involved in a Robbery/Burglary that occurred in rural Sibley County (near Belle Plaine, MN) on Thanksgiving Day. Thirteen long guns, ammunition, tools, and three vehicles were stolen. The following photo was identified as a possible suspect. The...
Body found in burned out car near Bird Island
Police are investigating after a body was found in a burned out car in Renville County on Sunday. The discovery was made around 1 p.m., with a 911 caller reporting a burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch on the 81000 block of 370th Street, west of the City of Bird Island.
Willmar Woman Sentenced to 4 Years in Drug Death
(KWLM/Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was sentenced to 4 years in prison Tuesday for selling drugs to a Pennock woman who later died of an overdose. Kandiyohi County District Judge Stephen Wentzell sentenced 21-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht to 48 months in prison on a conviction of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police...
St. Paul community demands release of body camera after police shooting
Riverfront Drive experiment continues
The Minnesota Nurses Association has reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract for 15,000 nurses. Scooter’s Coffee to open second Mankato location on Dec. 9. Scooter’s Coffee opens second location in Mankato; new store to celebrate with grand opening event on Dec. 9. Remains identified from...
EARLY MORNING HOUSE FIRE
The Courtland Fire Department was called to a fire at 57556 County Road 21 shortly after 3 am Tuesday morning. Chief Dave Ubel says the house sustained heavy water damage and the occupants were able to evacuate safely. Two cats were lost in the fire, but two were saved. The only injury reported was a minor injury to a firefighter. Ubel says Courtland received mutual aid from New Ulm and Lafayette Fire Departments. The cause remains under investigation.
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
MCHS recognized for maternity care
State flags at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Sherriff’s Office Swears in 37 New Employees
On December 1, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office oversaw the ceremony that swore in 37 new employees. The presentation of Challenge Coins and certificates by the WCSO Command Staff and the pinning of badges for deputies and correctional officers were among the inclusions during the ceremony. Officials say among...
The Kern bridge, dating back to 1873, is officially on Mankato's community investment plan
Covid-19, RSV and Flu viruses spreading
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -With a spike of influenza, Covid-19 and RSV cases across the country, hospitals are seeing a rush of patients. Minnesota currently has an estimated 1,100 patients hospitalized with influenza. Marti Wolter, Mankato Clinic’s Chief Clinical Officer, said we are seeing a typical flu season right now. RSV...
